Jersey Wise scored a career-high 31 points, including her 1,000th career point, and West Greene rolled to its 12th consecutive victory, 82-30, over visiting Monessen in a Class A Section 2 girls basketball game Monday afternoon.
Wise made four three-point field goals and led three West Greene players in double figrues. Anna Durbin had 13 points and Elizabeth Brudnock contributed 11 that included three three-point baskets.
Wise entered the game needing 30 points to reach 1,000. She hit the mark in the third quarter and ended the day with 1,001 points.
West Greene (7-0, 12-2) led 28-9 after one quarter and 48-21 at halftime. The Pioneers shut out the Greyhounds (6-3, 8-6) by a 5-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
West Greene's senior class now has an overall record of 80-12, setting the school record for most wins. The Pioneers' seniors have not lost a home game or section game.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen in scoring with nine points.