Waynesburg’s boys basketball team put four players in double figures, led by Dawson Fowler’s 18 points, and the Raiders won the Bentworth tournament championship with a 75-57 victory over Propel Braddock Hills on Tuesday night.
Waynesburg (3-5) survived a 33-point performance by Propel’s Benjamin Mayhew, who tallied 75 points in the tournament.
Jacob Minor had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders, Trent Zupper scored 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Chase Henkins had 10 points.
Burgettstown 58, Brownsville 49: Burgettstown had four players with at least eight points, led by James Leuice’s 18, and the Blue Devils moved to the winners’ bracket of the Avella Tournament with a 58-49 victory over Brownsville in the opening round.
Leuice and Jackson LaRocka, who finished with 15 points, combined for 20 points during the second half, when Burgettstown (4-1) pulled away after leading 27-23 at halftime.
The Blue Devils were only 12-for-22 at the free-throw line for the game but converted eight of 11 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Caleb Russell had nine points and Austin Nease eight for Burgettstown.
Derrick Tarpley poured in a game-high 25 points for Brownsville (3-4).
Avonworth 62, Fort Cherry 51: Rowan Carmichael scored 21 points to help Avonworth hand Fort Cherry its first loss of the season, 62-51, in the Avella tourament.
Peytom Faulkner added 14 for Avonworth, which trailed, 27-24 at halftime.
Dylan Rogers and Owen Norman pitched in 13 points apiece.
Chartiers-Houston 71, Avella 21: Chartiers-Houston had no trouble moving into the semifinals of the Avella tournament by defeating the host Eagles 71-21.
C-H (2-3) snapped a three-game slide, holding Avella (1-6) to only six points in the second half. The Bucs led 33-15 at halftime.
Justus Buckingham led the Bucs with 15 points and Jake Mele scored 11.
Brandon Samol had 10 points for Avella.
Also at Avella, McGuffey defeated Cornell 52-34. No details were reported.
Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62, OT: Will Wagner scored 33 points, including four free throws in the final minute of overtime, as Charleroi outlasted Ringgold 68-62 to move into the championship game of the Cougars’ tournament.
After regulation ended tied at 57-57 – Wagner made a three-pointer for the final points of regulation – Charleroi (6-1) took the lead for good at 63-62 on a basket by Brennen Shannon, his only field goal of the night. The Cougars then stretched the lead by making five free throws, including two technical foul shots by Wagner, in the final minute.
Bentworth 45, West Greene 32: Landon Urcho and Ayden Bochter combined for 37 points and led Bentworth to a 45-32 win over West Greene in the consolation game of the Bearcats’ tournament.
The difference in the game was the first quarter, when Bentworth (2-5) jumped out to a 12-2 lead. West Greene (2-6) was able to close to within 18-11 at halftime but the Pioneers still trailed by seven points (33-26) after three quarters.
Urcho scored a game-high 20 points and Bochter contributed 17 key points.
Casey Miller was the leading scorer for West Greene with 12 points.
California 54, Frazier 44: Senior Cory Frick scored 21 points, powering California to a 54-44 victory over Frazier at the Charleroi tournament.
California built a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and stayed ahead the rest of the way to improve its record to 2-4.
Frick made seven of eight free throws, which helped end any Frazier comeback. Hunter Assad scored 16 points for California.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-8) with 15 points.
Penn Hills 59, South Fayette 54: Daemar Kelly scored 15 points, Noah Barren had 14 and Penn Hills slipped past South Fayette 59-54 at the Lions’ tournament.
Undefeated Penn Hills (6-0) scored only five points in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 27-21. The Indians, however, outscored South Fayette (3-3) 23-11 in the important third quarter to take a 44-38 lead.
Brandon Jakiela of South Fayette scored a game-high 20 points. Kaden Ring had 15 for the Lions and Alex Hall 10.
Girls results
Ringgold 39, Bentworth 29: Kierra Gerrard scored 12 points and Ringgold held Bentworth to only 11 second-half points as the Rams won the Bearcats’ tournament championship game, 39-29.
Gerrard was named the tournament MVP.
Ringgold (4-2) won its four straight. The Rams led 11-8 after one quarter and stretched the margin to 23-18 at halftime. A big third quarter for Ringgold ended with the Rams leading 26-22.
Laura Vittone scored 12 points for Bentworth (3-5) and Amber Sallee had eight. Both Bearcats were named to the all-tournament team.
Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32: Belle Vernon won for the fifth time in six games by defeating South Allegheny 58-32 in the opening game of the California University Holiday Tournament.
Belle Vernon (5-1) trailed 12-11 after one quarter but outscored the Gladiators 37-15 over the next two quarters to forge a commanding 48-27 lead.
Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader each had 13 points to lead Belle Vernon in scoring. Tessa Rodriguez had team highs of six rebounds and and five assists to go with three steals.
Jamie Riggs scored 15 points for South Allegheny (3-4).
Washington 45, Beth-Center 36: Amari Oakley had a double-double and Washington overcame a big game by Beth-Center’s Julia Ogradowski to win its first game fo the season, 46-36, Laurel Highlands’ Christmas Clash at the Corral.
Washington (1-5) had to come from behind to win. Beth-Center (0-5) led 11-8 after one quarter and 23-15 at halftime. The Prexies, however, outscored B-C 16-7 in the third quarter to take a 31-30 lead into the pivotal fourth quarter. Washington closed the game with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final period.
Oakley finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Prexies’ charge.
Ogradowski scored a game-high 25 points as she scored all but 11 of her team’s points.
Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36: Courtlyn Turner had 19 points and a little too much size for Chartiers-Houston, leading Albert Gallatin to a 50-36 win over the Bucs at Laurel Highlands’ Christmas Clash at the Corral.
Albert Gallatin (5-2) led 23-17 at halftime and 35-27 after three quarters before Turner, a 6-3 center, took over in the final eight minutes. Turner scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Grayce Panos scored 10 points for the Colonials.
Dominique Mortimer tossed in a team-high 13 points for C-H (4-3) and Ella Richey was close behind with 12.
Greensburg Salem 72, Charleroi 40: Undefeated Greensburg Salem put three players in double figures and used a fast start to defeat Charleroi 72-40 in the Mount Pleasant holiday tournament.
Greensburg Salem (7-0) led 17-8 after one quarter and increased its lead to 41-16 at halftime.
Carissa Caldwell led the Lions with 14 points, and Kait Mankins and Abby Mankins each contributed 10 points.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger had a big scoring game with 19 points. The Cougars (4-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped, will play Monessen today.
Chartiers Valley 80, Trinity 61: Chartiers Valley, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, received 32 points from Perri Page and defeated Trinity 80-61 in the North Allegheny Tournament.
It was the first loss of the season for Trinity (5-1) and a rematch of the last two WPIAL Class 5A championship games.
Chartiers Valley (5-1) led 18-15 after one quarter before pulling out to a 36-23 lead at halftime.
Aislin Malcolm had 17 points, including five three-pointers, for the Colts. Hallie Cowan contributed 16 and Marian Turnbull scored 10.
Ruby Morgan had a big game from long range for Trinity as she scored all of her 18 points on six three-point field goals. Alyssa Clutter was next in the scoring column with 15 points, Maddy Roberts had 14 and Eden Williamson 10.
Buckhannon-Upshur 51, West Greene 27:Kendal Currence scored 16 points and undefeated Buckhannon-Upshur (W.Va.) defeated West Greene 51-27 at the California University Holiday Tournament.
Buckhannon-Upshur (5-0) led 27-17 at halftime and sealed the win by outscoring the Pioneers 14-1 in the pivotal third quarter.
Anna Durbin, with 14 points, was the only player in double figures for West Greene (4-2).
Burgettstown 59, Brownsville 25:
Thanks to a strong first quarter, Burgettstown won it’s fifth straight game of the season, 59-25, over Brownsville in the Burgettstown tournament.
Jill Frazier led all scorers with 20 points for Burgettstown, which busted out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and took a 34-13 lead at halftime.
Emma Seto led Brownsville (4-3) with 14 points.
Mt. Pleasant 54, Monessen 48: Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 27 points to help Mt. Pleasant to a 54-48 victory over Monessen in the Mt. Pleasant tournament.
Alli Bailey chipped in 12 points for the Vikings, who outscored the Greyhounds, 29-25 in the second half.
Both teams are 3-2. Mercedes Majors led Monessen with 23 points.
Fort Cherry 50 McGuffey 13: Raney Staub scored 14 points to lead Fort Cherry to a 50-13 victory over McGuffey in the McGuffey Christmas Classic.
Fort Cherry plays West Allegheny in the 8 p.m. final.
Fort Cherry led 27-7 at halftime and 48-9 after three.