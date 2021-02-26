Cassandra Lewis poured in a season-high 34 points and the Washington girls basketball team ended its regular-season schedule with a 53-26 victory over Bentworth in Class 3A Section 2 Friday night.
The win pulled Washington above .500 in the section (6-5) and even overall at 8-8. The Little Prexies led 32-16 at halftime and sealed the win by outscoring Bentworth (0-10, 8-8) by a 17-2 margin in the third quarter.
Kyla Woods scored 13 points for Washington, which will host South Allegheny in a preliminary round game of the WPIAL playoffs today (noon).
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 33: Keira Nicolella and Abby Donnelly combined for 23 points as McGuffey downed Brownsville 45-33 in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
Nicolella led the way with 12 and Donnelly poured in 11 for the Highlanders (6-5, 6-6), who won their second straight game.
Emma Seto scored a game-best 25 points for Brownsville (2-8, 2-9).
North Allegheny 77, Peters Township 42: Lizzy Groetsch scored 19 points, leading five North Allegheny players in double figures as the Tigers defeated Peters Township 77-42 in a non-section game in the Indians’ new gymnasium.
North Allegheny (19-2) led 15-12 after one quarter and began pulling away with a 22-13 edge in the second quarter that opened a 37-25 halftime edge.
Mia Tuman had 12 points, Paige Morningstar tallied 11, Jasmine Timmerson had 11 and Cam Phillips 10 for the Tigers.
Journey Thompson had another productive game for PT (7-7) with a team-high 16 points. Jordan Bisignani and Jill Stopperich each contributed 10 points.
The Indians will host Pine-Richland in the Class 6A playoffs Tuesday night.
In other games: South Park held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Waynesburg and edged the visiting Raiders 45-44 in a Class 3A Section 2 girls game. South Park, which led by seven points entering the final period, finished as the section champion at 8-0 in the league and 10-2 overall. Waynesburg is the second-place team at 9-2 and 12-5. No other game information was made available by press time.
The Monessen boys won their third game in as many days, defeating East Allegheny 50-49 in a non-section contest. The win leaves Monesen with a 10-7 record heading into a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game Wednesday at Shenango.