The Washington girls basketball team picked up its best win of the season Monday night. The Prexies, led by Randi Thomas’ 21-point performance, defeated Class 3A Section 2 leader Seton LaSalle 54-50 in overtime.
Washington (5-8, 7-13) outscored Seton LaSalle 7-3 in overtime. The Prexies had to overcome a 30-27 halftime deficit and trailed 40-38 after three quarters.
Kyla Woods scored 11 points for Wash High.
Seton LaSalle (11-2, 14-6) was led in scoring by Chole Lestitian, who scored 17 points. Emma Walsh had 11 points and Vanessa Hudson 10.
Trinity 83, Lincoln Park 43: Courtney Dahlquist had a double-double and Trinity rolled to an 83-43 victory over Lincoln Park in a Class 5A Section 1 game at Hiller Hall.
Dahlquist scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Trinity (11-2, 15-3), which led 39-21 at halftime. Riley DeRubbo chipped in 20 points and led the Hillers’ floor game with eight assists. Kaylin Venick had 10 points.
Taylor Smith led Lincoln Park (4-9, 10-9) with 20 points.
West Greene 78, Geibel Catholic 18: Undefeated West Greene won its 20th game of the season, routing Geibel Catholic 75-18 in a Section 2-A game played in Connellsville.
The outcome was never in doubt as West Greene (10-0, 20-0) led 32-1 after one quarter and 58-6 at halftime.
Jersey Wise led West Greene in scoring with 15 points and Brooke Barner had 14. Twelve different Pioneers scored at least one point.
Avella 59, Mapletown 16: Avella scored all the points it would need in the first quarter and rolled to a 59-16 win over visiting Mapletown in Section 2-A.
The Eagles (9-2, 16-5) have one section game remaining, Thursday at undefeated West Greene.
Avella overwhelmed Mapletown (2-8, 3-15) in the first quarter, building a 27-2 lead and increased it to 38-11 at halftime. The Maples entered with a two-game winning streak.
Brianna Jenkins led Avella in scoring with 15 points and Allie Brownlee had 10.
Freshman Krista Wilson scored 12 points for Mapletown.
Charleroi 39, Brownsville 26: Charleroi prevented Brownsville from clinching a playoff berth by defeating the Falcons 39-26 in Class 3A Section 2.
After a slow start, Charleroi (9-4, 13-7) pulled away in the second half. The Cougars led by only 17-15 at halftime.
Ceirra Gazi scored 15 points to lead Charleroi and Bella Skobel was right behind with 14 points.
Emma Seto scored 11 points for Brownsville.
McGuffey 53, Waynesburg 44: Kiera Nicolella scored 13 points, Abby Donnelly added 12 and McGuffey played a strong fourth quarter to hold off host Waynesburg 53-44 in Class 3A Section 2.
McGuffey (5-8, 9-10) led 36-32 after three quarters before scoring 17 points in the final period.
Jules Fowler led Waynesburg (1-11, 7-13) with 12 points.
Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27: Caroline Rice scored 18 points and Bentworth pulled out a 29-27 victory over Carmichaels in a Class 2A Section 3 game on the Bearcats’ home court.
It was the first section of the year for Bentworth (1-10, 5-16). The Bearcats trailed 11-10 at halftime but took a 19-15 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kylie Sinn scored 12 points for Carmichaels (1-10, 4-16).
Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42: Bethel Park remained in a tie for the Class 6A Section 2 lead by defeating Canon-McMillan, 73-42.
Bethel Park (12-1, 18-1) is tied with Mt. Lebanon for first place. Madelyn Dziezgowski led the Black Hawks with a game-high 31 points and Olivia Wetphal had a big game with 22 points. Bethel Park led 45-24 at halftime.
Kelsey Wandera led Canon-McMillan (0-13, 1-19) with 12 points.
Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36: Olivia Cernuto scored 15 points and Southmoreland remained undefeated with a 60-36 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in a key Class 4A Section 3 game.
The loss drops Belle Vernon to 8-4 in section and 15-5 overall. The Leopards are tied for third place. Southmoreland is 12-0 and 19-0.
The game was tight for a half. The Scotties led 27-21 at halftime and held Belle Vernon to three points in the third quarter before outscoring the Leopards 24-12 in the fourth period.
Viva Kreis’ seven points led Belle Vernon in scoring.
Boys result
Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47: Brentwood rallied in the second half to edge host Fort Cherry 56-47 in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (4-16) led 23-20 at halftime before Brentwood outscored the Rangers 19-12 in the third quarter to take the lead.
C.J. Ziegler led a balanced attack for Brentwood (15-4) with 13 points, Jayneil Latham had 12 and Ian Thomas 10. The Spartans have won five in a row.
Brenden Anderson was the leading scorer for Fort Cherry with 12 points.