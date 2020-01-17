The West Greene girls basketball program has had many landmark wins in recent years, and you can add another to the list.
Jersey Wise scored 22 points and undefeated West Greene stunned Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL’s top-ranked Class 2A team, 58-54 Friday night in a non-section game in Rogersville.
West Greene (15-0) led 18-15 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime. Bishop Canevin (10-5) battled back in the third quarter and closed to within 42-41, but the Pioneers pulled away down the stretch.
“That was a big win for us,” said West Greene coach Jordan Watson. “We played them last year at their place and they beat us by 24. We played well in that game but they made every shot, so winning this one is big.”
Wise was the only West Greene player to score in double figures, though the Pioneers had two with nine points and two with eight. Wise made four key free throws in the fourth quarter and Watson said Elizabeth Brudnock, who scored nine points, had a key basket down the stretch that kept the Pioneers in the lead.
Alyssa Pollice led the Crusaders with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Savannah Abbott had 17 points.
Watson said a major factor in the Pioneers’ victory was holding Canevin’s Dijha Allen, a St. Francis (Pa.) recruit, to only five points.
California 43, Clairton 37: California’s defense got the job done in the second half as the Trojans handed visiting Clairton only its third loss of the season, 43-37, in a non-section game.
The game was tied 22-22 at halftime, and California (8-7) held the Bears to just 13 points the rest of the way.
Makayla Boda scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Trojans and Charlee Petrucci tossed in 11.
Iyavana Chapman led Clairton (9-3) with 11 points and Taylor Jackson had 10.
Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28: Caroline Rice scored a game-high 16 points, powering Bentworth to a 47-28 victory over host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Bentworth improved its record to 4-11 and has won two of its last five games.
Autumn Gustovich and Abby Ankrom each scored nine points for J-M (1-11).
Boys results
South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 62: South Fayette enhanced its postseason chances by holding off visiting Thomas Jefferson, 65-62, in Class 5A Section 2.
The win moves South Fayette to 5-3 in the section and 8-5 overall. The Lions led 31-28 at halftime.
Joe Alcorn and Brandon Jakiela led a balanced scoring effort by the Lions, each with 14 points. Andrew Franklin followed with 13 and Kade St. Ledger had 11.
TJ fell to 6-2 in the section and 10-5 overall.
Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59: Chartiers Valley and Trinity had about as even a basketball game at Hiller Hall as can possibly be played. It ended with Chartiers Valley pulling out a 60-59 win in Class 5A Section 2.
The score by quarters for each team over the final three periods were the same, and the difference in the game was the first quarter, when the Colts held a 14-13 scoring edge.
Jared Goldstrom led CV (7-1, 10-4) with 16 points, Braden Reynolds had 15 and Sean Banas 11. The Colts have won four in a row.
Trinity received a game-high 22 points from Michael Koroly. He made six three-pointers.
Dylan King and Jordane Adams each tossed in 15 points.
The Hillers forced a turnover with less than one second remaining but could not get off a shot before time expired.
Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61: Dylan Rogers scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Fort Cherry won its first Class 3A Section 2 by knocking off visiting Keystone Oaks 68-61 in a game filled with technical fouls and free-throws.
Rogers made 12 of 19 free throws, and attempted six consecutive free throws after multiple technical fouls on KO (2-5, 6-8). Fort Cherry (1-6, 4-10) led 41-40 after three quarters and outscored KO 27-21 in the fourth quarter.
Noah Babirad had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Rangers, Henry Karn scored 12 points on four three-pointers, and Brenden Anderson had 11 points to go with 11 assists.
Frank Stumpo led KO with a game-high 27 points and Owen Minford had 20. Each made five three-pointers.
Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57: Tommy Samosky and Syn’cere Southern each scored 14 points and Canon-McMillan overcame a spectacular shooting performance by Seneca Valley’s Cole Brooks to beat the Raiders 66-57 in a non-section game.
Canon-McMillan (5-9), which has won three of its last five, put four players in double figures. Tre Lewis had 11 points and Cole Stanley 10. That offset a 28-point performance by Brooks, who made eight three-point field goals.
Despite Brooks’ shooting, Canon-McMillan led 36-32 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 55-43 after three quarters.
Seneca Valley is 1-12.
California 72, Carmichaels 65: Malik Ramsey had another big game, scoring a game-high 33 points, and California used a huge third quarter to defeat host Carmichaels 72-65 in Class 2A Section 2.
California led 31-30 at halftime but pushed the advantage to 51-40 after three quarters.
Nate O’Savage was the only other Cal player to score in double figures. He finished with 13 points. The Trojans (3-4, 8-7) have a three-game winning streak.
Christopher Barrish scored 18 points to lead four Mikes in double figures. Drake Long scored 16 points, and Al Cree and Mike Stewart each had 10. Carmichaels is 1-6, 6-8.
McGuffey 56, Brownsville 33: McGuffey dominated with defense in the first half, then the Highlanders’ offense got it done after halftime.
C.J. Cole had a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds and the Highlanders defeated host Brownsville 56-33 in Class 3A Section 4.
McGuffey (5-2, 12-4) stopped a two-game slide. The Highlanders led 21-9 at halftime and scored 35 points in the second half. Josiah Newton had 13 points.
Brownsville is 2-5, 6-8. The Falcons had a two-game winning streak end.
Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50: A game-high 25 points by Tahj Jacobs and a big first half fueled Jefferson-Morgan’s 62-50 victory over host Mapletown in Section 2-A.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 5-11) stayed in the playoff hunt by forging leads of 25-16 after one quarter and 38-22 at halftime.
Chuck Lash led Mapeltown (0-7, 0-13) with 18 points and Landan Stevenson had 11.
Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50: Carlynton’s Chauncie Mickens scored 21 points as the Cougars defeated host Burgettstown 75-50 in a non-section game.
Carlynton (10-4) led 36-28 at halftime and then outscored the Blue Devils 19-8 in the pivotal third quarter.
DeQuay Canton had 13 points and Mark Phillips 11 for Carlynton.
Jackson LaRocka scored 15 points, all in the first half, to lead Burgettstown (5-10). Cole Shergi had 13 points.
Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40: Section 2-A leader Bishop Canevin received 22 points from Dom Elliott and 13 from KeVaughn Price in a 59-40 win over host West Greene.
The Crusaders are 7-0 in the section and 12-4 overall.
Ben Jackson and Corey Wise each tossed in 13 points for the Pioneers (4-3, 5-7), who trailed 27-16 at halftime.
Hempfield 57, Peters Township 52: Christian Zilli scored 14 points and host Hempfield overcame some poor free-throw shooting to edge Peters Township 57-52 in a non-section game.
Hempfield (8-7) won despite making only eight of 17 free throws, which helped Peters Township (8-7) stay within striking distance.
Sam Petrarca scored a game-high 15 points for PT. Colin Cote and Michael McDonnell each had 12 points.
Geibel Catholic 86, Avella 50: Cole Kendall and Ryan Anderson combined for 43 points as Geibel Catholic defeated host Avella 86-50 in Section 2-A.
Kendall scored 22 points, Anderson followed with 21 and Drew Hoard had 15 for the Gators, who led 46-17 at halftime and then scored 30 points in the third quarter.
Gabe Lis topped Avella with 17 points and Dom Spataro had 11.
Serra 86, Bentworth 45: Serra remained tied for the Class 2A Section 2 lead with an 86-45 win at Bentworth.
Josiah Pais led four Serra players in double figures with 17 points.
Landon Urcho and Jerzy Timlin paced Bentworth with 11 points each.