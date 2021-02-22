Trinity’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Class 5A Section 2, clinched the league title and ran its winning streak to 12 games with a 56-41 victory over host Thomas Jefferson on Monday night.
The Hillers (10-0, 16-1), who have games remaining Wednesday against Connellsville and Thursday at home against Ringgold, put four players in double figures against TJ (8-2, 10-7).
Alyssa Clutter led the Hillers with 14 points. Courtney Dahlquist followed with 13 points and eight rebounds. Sisters Kylin and Emily Venick each had 10 points. Trinity won the game with a big first half, forging leads of 20-6 after one quarter and 32-14 at halftime.
Julia Berberich scored 11 points for the Jaguars.
Waynesburg 51, Fort Cherry 43: Freshman Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points and Waynesburg rode a big edge at the free-throw line to a 51-43 victory over host Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
The win improves Waynesburg to 12-4 overall. The Raiders will play at South Park tonight with a chance to snag the Class 3A Section 2 title. South Park is unbeaten in section play and Waynesburg has one loss, to the Eagles.
Against Fort Cherry (10-7), Waynesburg was locked in a 19-19 tie at halftime but the Raiders took control with a 17-7 scoring margin in the pivotal third quarter.
Waynesburg made 20 of 27 free throws compared to Fort Cherry’s 7-for-23. Rohanna led the Raiders at the line, converting nine of 10. Clara Paige Miller, who finished with 11 points, made seven of eight free throws. Josie Horne had 11 rebounds for Waynesburg.
Ava Menzies led Fort Cherry in scoring with 13 points.
Chartiers-Houston 50, Monessen 33: Dominique Mortimer matched her career high with 22 points and Chartiers-Houston used a huge second quarter to defeat Monessen 50-33 in a non-section game on the Bucs’ home court.
The win moves Chartiers-Houston to 8-6. The Bucs have won three of their last four. Monessen dipped to 9-8 and has lost four of five.
Monessen led 11-7 after one quarter but Chartiers-Houston outscored the Greyhounds 20-4 in the pivotal second quarter. Mortimer scored 17 of her points in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter.
Zamierah Edwards tossed in 10 points for the Bucs. Mercedes Majors paced Monessen with 15 points.
Washington 46, Charleroi 40: Washington is building some momentum for the postseason.
The Little Prexies won at Charleroi 46-40 in a Class 3A Section 2 game that was close throughout.
Washington (4-5, 6-8) has won three of its last four. Charleroi (5-5, 7-8) slipped to .500 in the section and a game under overall.
Kyla Woods led Wash High’s attack with 13 points and Sam Maurer contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Charleroi’s Leena Henderson had a game-high 15 points and McKenna DeUnger scored 10.
Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 34: Aislin Malcom and Helena Cowan combined for 34 points to power Chartiers Valley to a 56-34 victory over Peters Township in a nonsection.
Malcom had 19 points and Cowan added 14 points for the Colts. Hallie Cowan scored 11.
Journey Thompson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Burgettstown 43, Bishop Canevin 37: Kaitlyn Nease’s double-double led Burgettstown to a 43-37 victory over Bishop Canevin in a nonsection game.
Nease had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-2). Madeline Newark scored 15 points.
Savannah Abbott had a game-high 18 points for Bishop Canevin.
Mt. Lebanon 49, Canon-McMillan 32: Ashleigh Conner scored a game-high 23 points and Mt. Lebanon pulled away in the fourth quarter to hold off host Canon-McMillan 49-32 and remain undefeated in Class 6A Section 2 contests.
Mt. Lebanon (6-0, 14-3) led by only 17-15 at halftime and 33-27 entering the final period but held a 16-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Stellanie Loutsion led the Big Macs (1-9, 1-12) with 11 points.
South Fayette 52, Moon 50: Maddie Webber scored 20 points and South Fayette held off visiting Moon 52-50 in Class 5A Section 1.
Ava Leroux, who scored 11 points, broke a 50-50 tie with an offensive rebound and basket in the closing seconds to give the Lions (5-2, 11-5) the victory.
Emma Theodorsson scored a game-high 24 points for Moon (4-5, 6-11).
Boys results
Burgettstown 60, Bentworth 38: Bentworth won the first and fourth quarters but Burgettstown had huge advantages in the middle two periods and that proved to be the difference as the Blue Devils won 60-38 in a non-section game on the Bearcats’ home court.
Jackson LaRocka poured in a game-high 24 points for Burgettstown (7-11), which stopped a four-game slide. LaRocka’s total included four three-point field goals.
The Blue Devils trailed 10-7 after one quarter before outscoring Bentworth 39-13 over the next two quarters to forge a 46-23 lead.
Landon Urcho tossed in 19 points for the Bearcats (1-12).
Avella 63, Propel Montour 34: Tanner Terensky scored 23 points, Gabe Lis added 19 and Avella dominated the middle section of the game to roll to a 63-34 victory at Propel Montour in a Class A Section 2 contest.
Avella (6-4, 7-10) trailed 10-6 after one quarter but controlled the next 16 minutes, outscoring Propel Montour by a 48-15 margin to build a commanding 54-25 lead.
Avella will finish in third place in the section. The Eagles are 6-4 in the league and 7-10 overall. Propel Montour fell to 2-8, 2-11.
Beth-Center 52, Waynesburg 42: Senior forward Cameron Palmer scored 18 points as Beth-Center built a double-digit lead by halftime and held off host Waynesburg 52-42 in Class 3A Section 4.
The win snapped a six-game slide for B-C (2-7, 5-8). The Bulldogs built a 28-18 halftime lead, in large part on the long-range shooting of freshman Brody Tharp, who scored all of his 12 points in the first half on four three-point baskets.
Chase Henkins scored 18 points and Jacob Mason had 11 for Waynesburg (1-9, 2-14).
Chartiers-Houston 58, Southmoreland 53: Jake Mele hit four straight free throws in the four quarter to lock up Southmoreland 58-53 in a nonsection game.
Mele finished with 12 points for the Bucs (7-11), who outscored Southmoreland, 18-9, in the final quarter.
Ahlijah Vaden led all scorers with 19 points and Austin Arnold chipped in 15 points.
Kadin Keefer scored 16 points with the help of four three-point field goals. Zach Cernuto was right behind with 14 points.
Carmichaels 58, California 55: Three players scored in double figures to give Carmichaels a 58-55 victory over visiting California in Class 2A Section 2.
Chirstopher Barrish had 22 points, and Drake Long and Michael Stewart each poured in 16 points.
Barrish made a teibreaking basket with 1:50 remaining, giving the Mikes a 52-50 lead. Long made it 56-52 after a key steal and two free throws. He added two more free throws in the final 12 seconds, the last giving Carmichaels a 58-55 lead with five seconds left. California then missed a deperation three-pointer from the top of the key as time expired.
Nate O’Savage led California with a game-high 25 points.