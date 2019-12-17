If you attend an upcoming Trinity High School boys basketball game and get to the gymnasium late, missing the first few points of the contest, don’t worry. There will plenty more to follow.
High-scoring Trinity played another wild one Tuesday as the Hillers erased a 16-point deficit and rallied to beat Montour, 100-97, in a Class 5A Section 2 game at Hiller Hall.
Montour (0-1, 3-3) held leads of 50-41 at halftime and 72-58 after three quarters. Trinity, which entered the night averaging 79 points per game, came charging back in the fourth quarter, scoring 30 points and sending the game to overtime tied at 88-88.
The Hillers’ Dylan King, who had 20 points, gave Trinity (2-0, 4-1) the lead for good with a basket to start the overtime and Montour never regained the lead. King scored 11 of his 20 points after the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Trinity’s Michael Koroly made a long three-pointer that tied the score at 86-86. After a Montour basket, Jordane Adams made two free throws to tie it again, 88-88, with 44 seconds left in regulation.
Montour held for the final shot and called a timeout with 14 seconds remaining. The Spartans then were able to get three shots from point-blank range but none of them went in and the game was extended to overtime.
Michael Dunn led Trinity in scoring with 25 points, which included seven three-pointers. Koroly had 22 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Adams finished with 13 points and Connor Roberts had 10.
Montour’s Alex Boyden scored a game-high 30 points, 26 of which came in the first three quarters. James Eubanks followed with 21 points, Isayah Mosley had 13 and Vason Stevenson 10.
Waynesburg 52, Yough 44: Lucas Garber poured in 22 points and Richard Bortz scored six of his 13 in the fourth quarter as Waynesburg defeated host Yough 52-44 in a non-section game.
Garber scored 21 of his points in the first three quarters as Waynesburg (3-3) led 39-25.
Yough battled back in the fourth quarter as Josh O’Bradovich scored eight of his 12 points over the final eight minutes. The Cougars (4-2) were led in scoring by Gamal Marballie’s 13 points.
Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50: Brandon Reynolds’ three-point field goal in the final 10 seconds gave Chartiers Valley a 52-50 victory over host South Fayette in Class 5A Section 2 game.
The basket capped a second-half comeback by Chartiers Valley (1-1, 2-2), which trailed 33-27 at halftime.
Sean Banas led CV with 15 points. Jared Goldstrom had 10.
Brandon Jakiela scored a game-high 19 points for South Fayette (0-2, 3-2). Connor Mislan had 16 points and Kade St. Ledger 10.
Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41: Jayden Bristol scored 16 points and Serra Catholic battled back from a halftime deficit to win at Carmichaels, 47-41, in Class 2A Section 2.
Carmichaels (0-2, 2-3) outscored Serra 12-2 in the second quarter to open a 20-15 lead at halftime. Serra (2-0, 3-2), however, held a 17-7 edge in the third quarter to take a 32-27 lead. The Mikes were able to pull to within three points in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Al Cree and Christopher Barrish shared scoring honor for the Mikes, each tossing in 13 points.
Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42: Undefeated Brentwood scored 33 points in the first quarter en route to an 89-42 victory over host Bentworth in Class 2A Section 2.
Brentwood (2-0, 5-0) led 33-8 after one quarter. Zach Keib led the Spartans in scoring for the game with 22 points and C.J. Ziegler was close behind with 19.
Landon Urcho and Shawn Dziak each had 11 points for Bentworth (0-2, 0-4).
Monessen 82, Jefferson-Morgan 60: Marquell Smith and Dawayne Howell combined for 61 points as Monessen broke into the win column with an 82-60 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A.
Smith had a breakout game with 35 points and Howell folloowed with 26 as the Greyhounds won their section opener. Monessen is 1-5 overall.
Tahj Jacobs paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-5) with 31 points. Elijah Saeson had 11 points.
McGuffey 54, Frazier 31: CJ Cole got his fifth double-double in as many games during McGuffey’s 54-31 rout of Frazier in a Section 4 game in Class 3A.
Cole poured in 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for McGuffey (2-0, 5-0). Nate Witkowsky added 11 points.
Frazier (0-2, 0-5) was paced by Owen Newcomer’s 11 points.
Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28: Balanced scoring and strong defense helped Bishop Canevin stop Mapletown 68-28 in Section 2-A game.
Dom Elliot led Bishop Canevin (2-0, 3-2) with 13 points. Kevaughn Price scored 11 points and Nevin Crossey added 10 points.
Mapletown (0-2, 0-5) was keyed by Landon Stevenson’s 8 points.
Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50: Pine-Richland rallied in the second half for a 59-50 win over Canon-McMillan in a non-section game.
Logan Murray scored 16 points and Kyle Polce 11 points for the Rams (3-2), who outscored C-M (1-4) by a 32-23 margin in the second half.
Tommy Samosky led the Big Macs with 21 points. Gavin Miller and Syn’cere Southern each scored 10 points.
Southmoreland 52, Beth-Center 47: Riley Conforti scored 25 points to pace Southmoreland to a 52-47 victory over Beth-Center in a Section 4 game in Class 3A.
Easton McDaniel, Andrew Bower and Nick Martin each scored 13 points for Beth-Center (1-1, 3-2).
Brad Peterson chipped in 16 points for the Scotties (1-0, 1-5).
West Greene 64, Geibel 58: Austin Crouse poured in 29 points to power West Greene to a 64-58 victory over Geibel in Section 2-A.
Chase Blake added 11 points and Ben Jackson 10 had points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (1-1, 1-4).
Geibel (1-1, 5-1) was paced by Enzo Fetsko’s 23 points and Cole Kendall’s 20 points.
Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61: Deon Thomas tossed down 22 points to spark Avonworth to a 72-61 win over Fort Cherry in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
Jordan Kolonde chipped in with 14 points for Avonworth, which is 1-1 in the section.
Henry Karn tossed in 19 points and Dylan Rogers had 16 for the Rangers (0-2, 1-4).
Girls results
Beth-Center 42, Burgettstown 38: Olivia Greco scored 15 points and led Beth-Center’s second-half comeback as the Bulldogs rallied to edge Burgettstown 42-38 in a non-section game on the B-C court.
Burgettstown (3-2) led 17-13 at halftime but Greco scored eight of her points in the third quarter, which ended with the score tied at 31-31. Burgettstown again pulled ahead and led 38-37 when Greco made two free throws to give B-C (4-2) the lead for good with 1:23 remaining. Greco kept the Bulldogs ahead by scoring the game’s final five points, all from the free-throw line.
Burgettstown’s Geena DeMario scored a game-high 17 points.
Avella 71, Carmichaels 33: Three players scored in double figures as Avella downed Carmichaels, 71-33, in a non-section game.
Bess Lengauer, Katie Dryer and Hanna Brownlee each scored 10 points for the Eagles (2-1), who led 37-14 at halftime.
Mia Ranieri tossed in 12 points for Carmichaels (2-5).
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21: Autumn poured in a game-high 17 points as Jefferson-Morgan started slow but defeated Mapletown, 43-21, in a Section 2-A game.
Savannah Clark scored 10 points for the Rockets, who trailed, 4-3, after the first quarter.
Breanna Switalski scored 6 points for Mapletown.
In other games: The Charleroi boys won 71-32 at Brownsville in Class 3A Section 4. In a Class 2A Section 3 game, Laurel won at Burgettstown 73-65. No game details were made available to the Observer-Reporter by press time.