Trinity’s girls basketball team capped off a perfect run through Class 5A Section 3 with an 86-19 victory over Ringgold at Hiller Hall Thursday night.
Trinity finished the regular season 12-0 in league play. The Hillers are 18-1 overall and have won 14 consecutive games.
The Hillers made 10 three-point field goals in the game, including nine in the first half when they raced out to a 57-6 lead.
Kaylin Venick led Trinity with 20 points. Ashley Durig followed with 15 points. Both Vencik and Durig connected on three baskets from three-point range.
Eden Williamson chipped in with 12 points, Alyssa Clutter had 11 and Claudia Cappelli gave the Hillers five players in double figures by finishing with 10 points.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (2-9, 2-13) in scoring with 12 points.
Burgettstown 52, Keystone Oaks 39: Burgettstown will be taking some serious momentum into the Class 2A playoffs.
The Blue Devils closed their regular season with a 52-39 home-court victory over Keystone Oaks that ran the Blue Devils’ winning streak to nine games.
Burgettstown (15-2) trailed 12-10 after one quarter but outscored the Golden Eagles 34-19 over the next two periods to grab a 44-31 lead.
Madeline Newark led Burgettstown in scoring with 15 points and Avery Havelka followed with 10.
Eriona Neal of Keystone Oaks (10-7) scored a game-high 16 points and Lexi Wagner had 14.
Chartiers-Houston 60, Avella 41: Chartiers-Houston put four players in double figures, which offset a big game by Avella’s Katie Dryer, and the Bucs cruised to a 60-41 victory in a non-section contest.
Avella (9-9) led 15-14 after one quarter but C-H had a huge second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 19-3 to take a 33-18 lead into halftime.
Kayden Buckingham was the leading scorer for the Bucs (9-6) with 14 points. Emily Nicole had 12, and Dominique Mortimer and freshman Mia Mitrik had 10 apiece.
Dryer flipped in a game-high 27 points for Avella.
West Greene 41-37, Geibel 10-6: West Greene and Geibel Catholic played two games. Yes, a basketball doubleheader in Class A Section 2.
West Greene was an easy winner in both contests as the Pioneers rolled to wins of 41-10 and 37-6.
The Pioneers are 10-0 in the section, 15-2 overall and have won 15 consecutive games.
Anna Durbin scored 10 points and Jersey Wise had nine on a trio of three-pointers in the 41-10 victory. Lexi Six had a team-high eight points in the Pioneers’ 37-6 victory.
Geibel is winless in 11 games.
California 57, Laurel Highlands 36: California closed out its regular season with a 57-36 thumping of laurel Highlands in a non-section game played on the Trojans’ home court.
Makayla Boda led California (10-3) with 19 points and Kendelle Weston had 16. The Trojans took control early, leading 17-6 after one quarter and 26-12 at halftime.
Essenes Davis had a game-high 24 points for Laurel Highlands (4-14).
California will take a four-game winning streak into the Class 2A playoffs.
South Fayette 36, Thomas Jefferson 31: South Fayette prepared for the upcoming Class 5A playoffs with a 36-31 victory over Thomas Jefferson in a non-section game.
The Lions (13-5) built a 15-6 lead after one quarter and maintained an advantage at the quarters stops the rest of the way, though TJ (11-8) did close to within 26-22 after three quarters.
Giuliana Gaetano scored 13 points to lead South Fayette. TJ’s Graci Fairman had a game-high 16 points.
In other games: Serra Catholic was a 78-41 winner over visiting Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 2. Mt. Pleasant defeated Monessen 47-35 in non-section play. No game details were made available.
Boys results
Monessen 56, Bentworth 47: Monessen’s boys basketball team finished in second place in Class 2A Section 4 with a 56-47 victory over host Bentworth Thursday night.
The victory was the 100th career win for Greyhounds head coach Dan Bosnic.
In other games: Connellsville stopped Ringgold 47-32 in Class 5A Section 1.