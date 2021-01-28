Trinity’s girls basketball team moved into sole possession of first place in Class 5A Section 3 by routing Thomas Jefferson 61-36 Thursday night at Hiller Hall.
The win moves Trinity to 4-0 in the section and 8-1 overall. The Hillers have won four in a row.
Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 6-3) entered the night undefeated in section play and a half-game ahead of Trinity in the standings.
The Hillers took charge early and opened a commanding 43-19 halftime lead.
Courtney Dahlquist led Trinity’s attack with 18 points. Alyssa Clutter followed with 14, and Ashley Durig and Emily Venick hit double figures with 10 points apiece. Both Dahlquist and Clutter scored 12 points in the Hillers’ big first half.
Dahlquist also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Clutter had six steals.
Maddie Trainer paced TJ with 14 points.
Burgettstown 56, Sto-Rox 35: First-place Burgettstown continued to pad its lead in Class 2A Section 3 with a 56-35 thumping of visiting Sto-Rox.
Jill Frazier had another big game for the Blue Devils (6-0, 7-2), tossing in a game-high 21 points that included four three-point field goals. Freshman Kaitlyn Nease was right behind Frazier in the scoring column with 20 points.
Frazier and Nease were too much for Sto-Rox (2-3, 2-6). The Vikings did get 19 points from Alesha Young.
McGuffey 45, Bentworth 21: McGuffey, playing its first game in 17 days, remained undefeated in Class 2A Section 3 play by defeating host Bentworth, 45-21.
The Highlanders (3-0, 3-1) had not played since Jan. 11.
Abby Donnelly and Keira Nicolella regained their scoring touch. Donnelly dropped in a game-high 13 points and Nicolella was right behind with 12.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth (0-6, 1-8) with five points.
Waynesburg 56, Charleroi 38: Waynesburg put three players in double figures and kept within striking distance of first place in Class 3A Section 2 by defeating host Charleroi, 56-38.
Waynesburg improves to 4-1 in the section and 6-2 overall. Charleroi drops to 1-4 and 2-6.
The Raiders led 35-26 at halftime and put the game out of reach by outscoring the Cougars 15-6 in the third quarter.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg’s scoring barrage with 17 points followed by Nina Sarra with 13 and Kaley Rohanna with 10.
McKenna DeUnger tossed in 12 for Charleroi and Riley Jones had 10 points.
Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20: Mercedes Majors and Sydney Caterino combined for 27 points and Monessen stayed on the heels of Section 2-A leader West Greene by defeating Jefferson-Morgan 56-20 on the Greyhounds’ home court.
Monessen (4-1, 5-2) started fast, forging a 24-9 lead after one quarter and increasing the advantage to 41-16 at halftime.
Majors scored a game-high 14 points and Caterino had 13. Both players scored all but two of their points in the first half.
Savanah Clark had 11 points for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-8).
South Park 76, Washington 57: Undefeated South Park used a strong second half to defeat visiting Washington 76-57 in Class 3A Section 2.
South Park (4-0, 5-0) led 34-26 at halftime and scored 21 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Kapice Johnson led Washington (2-2, 3-4) in the scoring column with 21 points. Kyla Woods contributed 13.
Serra Catholic 51, Beth-Center 24: Undefeated Serra Catholic pulled away in the third quarter and defeated host Beth-Center 51-24 in Class 2A Section 2.
It was the second win this week over Beth-Center for Serra (2-0, 5-0). The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 69-30 on Monday.
Serra led 24-9 at halftime and then outscored Beth-Center (0-2, 3-3) 20-2 in the third quarter. Rylee Campbell was the only Serra player to score in double figures as she finished with 11.
Anna Sloan scored a game-high 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Boys results
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 36: Jaydis Kennedy scored a game-high 21 points and host Geibel Catholic stopped West Greene, 61-36, in Class A Section 2.
The Gators led 32-19 at halftime and then held West Greene to three points in the third quarter.
Chase Blake was the leading scorer for the Pioneers with 12 points.
Northgate 70, Avella 50: Joe Williams and Dan Christie each scored 19 points and Dillan Williams added 11 as Northgate had too much offensive firepower for visiting Avella, defeating the Eagles 70-50 in a non-section game.
Northgate led 39-30 at halftime and held Avella to only 20 second-half points.
Tanner Terensky led the Eagles with 17 points. Gabe Lis followed with 13 points and Brandon Samol contributed 11.