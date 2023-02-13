Four players scored in double figures to help Trinity’s boys basketball team defeat cross-town rival Washington for the second time this season, 68-62, in a non-section game played Monday night at Hiller Hall.
Drew Collins scored 21 points with the help of five three-point field goals for the Hillers, who moved to 10-12 on the season.
Collins scored 12 of his 21 points in the first quarter, when Trinity took a 22-13 lead. Tim Hodges and Danter DeRubbo each scored 11 points for Trinity, which led 36-30 at halftime. Jonah Williamson pitched in 10.
Washington, which fell to 15-6, outscored the Hillers, 33-25 over the middle two quarters to climb back into the game and headed into the fourth quarter trailing, 47-46.
Trinity outscored Wash High, 21-16, over the final eight minutes. Owen Wayman, DeRubbo and Hodges combined for 15 points.
Trinity finished the season on a two-game winning streak while Washington, the eighth seed in Class 3A playoffs, has lost two in a row and four of the last six.
Peters Township 87, Baldwin 79: It was the James Wesling vs. the Jack Dunbar show.
Wesling, the star guard of Baldwin, won the points battle, outscoring Dunbar 42-41 but Dunbar came away the ultimate winner, 87-79, as Peters Township finished the regular season with a 19-3 record with the win.
Dunbar had seven three-point field goals and scored 25 points in the first half to help PT to a 46-40 lead at halftime.
Nate Miller and Jake Ziegler each scored 14 points for the Indians, top seed in Class 5A.
Nare Richards scored 14 points and Nate Wesling 10 for Baldwin, which fell to 12-10.
South Fayette 63, Seton LaSalle 44: South Fayette continued its late-season surge with a a 63-44 win over Seton LaSalle in a non-section game played on the Lions’ home court.
South Fayette finishes the regular-season with a 13-9 record. The Lions have won five in a row, which has netted them a playoff berth.
Elijah Hill led South Fayette with a game-high 23 points. Michael Plasko followed with 15 points.
The Lions pulled away in the second half after leading 29-23 at halftime.
Hayden Merchant scored 13 points for Seton LaSalle (11-10), which will play at Washington in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday.
Burgettstown 56, South Side Beaver 53: Burgettstown mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated host South Side Beaver, 56-53.
The Blue Devils (13-9) trailed 23-21 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters.
Balanced scoring was the key for Burgettstown. The Blue Devils put four players in double figures led by Caleb Russell’s 13 points. Andrew Bredel scored 12, Zack Schrockman had 11 and James Leuice 10.
South Side (7-15) was paced by Jacob Strinsia’s game-high 18 points. Carter Wilson scored 12.
Girls results
Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42: Gemma Walker and Sami Berwick combined for 44 points and Peters Township prepped for the playoffs with a 74-42 thumping of visiting Hempfield.
Walker scored 23 points and Sami Berwick added 21 as the Indians (12-10) rolled to the non-section win. The key to the game was the second quarter when PT outscored Hempfield 24-3 to open a 42-18 halftime advantage.
Natalie Wetzel had 15 points for the Indians.
Sarah Podkul’s 15 points were tops for Hempfield (9-13).
Waynesburg 64, California 45: Point guard Kaley Rohanna poured in a game-high 27 points, including an 11-for-11 performance at the free-throw line, sparking Waynesburg to a 64-45 victory over California in a non-section game played on the Raiders’ hardwood.
Waynesburg improves to 19-3 overall. The Raiders outscored California (10-12) in every quarter and led 31-24 at halftime.
In addition to Rohanna’s big game, Waynesburg received 13 points from Avery Davis. Peyton Cowell had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Rakiyah Porter tossed in 20 points for California and Addison Gregory had 14.
Burgettstown 50, South Side Beaver 29: In their final tuneup for the WPIAL playoffs, the Burgettstown Blue Devils dismissed South Side Beaver, 50-29, in a non-section game.
Kaitlyn Nease led Burgettstown, which h as won six games in a row, with 23 points. The Blue Devils led 30-9 at halftime and 38-19 after three quarters.
Charity Tellish scored 12 points for SSB (8-14), which has lost seven of the last nine games.
Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45: Canon-McMillan’s fourth-quarter comeback fell a point short as the Big Macs closed their season with a 46-45 non-section loss at Fox Chapel.
The Big Macs (5-16) led 24-23 at halftime but Fox Chapel (13-9) moved out to a 40-34 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Elsie Smith scored a game-high 18 points for the Foxes and Lyla Jabion had 14.
Nadia Davis led three C-M players in double figures with 13 points. Kelsey Wandera had 11 and Lauren Borella 10.
Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28: Bethel Park scored 60 points in the first half en route to a 79-28 victory over visiting Ringgold in non-section play.
Abbey Whaley scored 11 points for Ringgold, which finishes the season with a 4-18 record.
