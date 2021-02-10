Michael Dunn scored a game-high 31 points and Trinity picked up its second win of the season over a Class 6A Section 2 opponent, defeating Baldwin 69-66 in a non-section game Wednesday at Hiller Hall.
The game was close throughout and Baldwin (4-6) was up 65-64 when Dunn made his sixth three-pointer, giving Trinity (7-5) a two-point edge with only 40 seconds left.
Baldwin’s Connor Lavelle, who had a team-high 17 points, then made one free throw but missed the second, leaving it a one-point game. The outcome wasn’t decided until Trinity’s Ben Hardy calmly made two free throws with 2.9 seconds to play. Hardy finished with 18 points.
McGuffey 69, Baldwin 66: McGuffey overcame a slow start and moved above the .500 mark in Class 3A Section 4 with a 53-36 victory over visiting Beth-Center.
The Highlanders (4-3, 6-4) have won three of their last four. They managed only six points in the first quarter against Beth-Center (1-5, 4-6) before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-17 over the next two quarters to forge a 36-21 advantage.
Ethan Janovich led a balanced McGuffey attack by scoring 12 points. Nate Witowsky contributed 10 points and freshman Grayson Wallace tossed in a career-high 10 points.
Easton McDaniel of Beth-Center took game scoring honors with 17 points.
Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 44: Jaymar Pearson led three Sto-Rox players in double figures with 14 points and the Vikings held off upset-minded Chartiers-Houston 50-44 in a Class 2A Section 2 game on the Bucs’ home court.
Sto-Rox (7-1, 7-4), the section leader, led 21-20 at halftime and stretched the gap to 35-28 after three quarters.
Austin Arnold scored a game-high 19 points for Chartiers-Houston (2-6, 4-10) and Lucas Myers had 15.
Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34: Chris Barrish scored a game-high 20 points and Carmichaels held host Mapletown to 10 points over the middle two quarters en route to a 57-34 victory for the Mikes in non-section play.
Drake Long and Michael Stewart each scored 10 points for the Mikes (6-4). Carmichaels led 15-8 after one quarter, 33-12 at halftime and 48-21 after three quarters.
Landan Stevenson scored 14 points for Mapletown (4-3).
Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30: Will Roberson and Gionte Clemmons combined for 33 points and Propel Braddock Hills held West Greene to only six points in the first half before going on to a 53-30 win in non-section play.
Propel (4-7) won its second straight by building a 30-6 halftime lead. Roberson led with a game-high 17 points, Clemmons followed with 16 and Kato Hill had 10.
Chase Blake was the leading scorer for West Greene (1-8) with seven points.
Girls result
Avella 54, Mapletown 43: Allie Brownlee scored a season-high 18 points, powering Avella to a 54-43 victory over host Mapletown in Class A Section 2.
Avella (5-2, 8-4) extended its winning streak to four games. The Eagles led at the end of each quarter, including 23-19 at halftime.
Cassie Maibent scored 11 points for Avella and Katie Dryer had 10.
Mapletown’s Taylor Dusenberry matched Brownlee with 18 points. Krista Wilson had 10 points as the Maples dropped to 2-3, 3-3.