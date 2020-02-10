Peters Township’s boys basketball team will take a three-game winning streak into the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.
Peters Township finished the regular season Monday with a 76-69 victory over visiting Central Valley in a non-section game.
Colin Cote scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Indians (13-9). He scored 16 of his points during the third quarter, when PT turned a 33-30 halftime lead into a 54-46 edge. Cote made four of the Indians’ seven three-point field goals.
Sam Petrarca was the only other PT player in double figures. He had 16 points.
Centrals Valley’s Isaiah Warfield scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Brenden McKeel had 23 points. The Warriors (13-8) had their six-game winning streak snapped.
Charleroi 66, Greensburg CC 57: Charleroi, the co-champion in Class 3A Section 4, blitzed visiting Greensburg Central Catholic in the first quarter and then cruised to a 66-57 victory in a non-section game.
Charleroi (16-6), which will enter the playoffs having won 11 of its last 13, built a commanding 21-6 lead after eight minutes against GCC (16-6), a Section 3-A co-champion.
Joe Caruso had another big game for Charleroi, tossing in a game-high 21 points that included three three-point field goals. Zach Usher followed with 17 points and Will Wagner had 14.
Dylan Sebek led GCC with 12 points and Ryan Appleby had 10.
Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield 46: A fourth-quarter surge, sparked by Gavin Miller, rallied Canon-McMillan to a 49-46 victory over visiting Hempfield in a non-section game.
Canon-McMIllan, which finishes the season with a 9-13 record, led 24-23 at halftime but Hempfield (12-10) forged ahead, 36-31, after three quarters.
That’s when Miller sparked the Big Macs’ comeback, scoring seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Hempfield missed a desperation shot from midcourt as time expired.
Syn’cere Southern scored 12 points for the Big Macs. Marcus McCarthy led Hempfield with 13 points.
California 59, Brownsville 56: California built a 13-point lead in the first quarter, and led by 20 after three quarters, before having to hold off a furious fourth-quarter comeback to edge Brownsville 59-56 in a non-section game.
Brownsville (7-15) scored 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Malik Ramsey led California (12-9) with a game-high 24 points. Payton Conte, with 11 points, and Kwondre Porter, with 10, also were in double figures for the Trojans.
Ayden Teeter paced Brownsville with 16 points.
South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43: Balanced scoring and some lockdown defense in the second half sent South Fayette to a 55-43 victory over Bishop Canevin in a non-section game.
South Fayette (15-7) built a 33-27 halftime lead and then held Bishop Canevin (17-5) to only 16 points in the second half.
Joe Alcorn and Brandon Jakiela each scored 10 points to lead the Lions’ offense.
Dom Elliott scored a game-high 15 points for Bishop Canevin and Nevan Crossey had 13.
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46: Edging Fort Cherry in each of the first three quarters, Chartiers-Houston gradually built its lead to defeat the Rangers, 52-46, in a non-section game.
The Bucs led by four points after the first, held a 32-27 advantage at halftime and extended that lead to six points after three quarters before playing an even fourth.
Four players scored in double figures for Chartiers-Houston (12-10), which finishes its season with three straight wins. Ahlijah Vaden had 16 to lead the Buds. Austin Arnold scored 13, Seth Dunn had 11 and Evan Simpson finished with 10.
Fort Cherry’s Noah Babirad led all scorers with 25 points. The Rangers finish 4-18 overall.
Trinity 74, Steel Valley 62: Overcoming 40 points from Steel Valley’s Camden Polak, Trinity ended the season with a 74-62 win on the road against the Ironmen in a non-section game.
The Hillers narrowly outscored Steel Valley (13-8) in every quarter behind 29 points, including five three-pointers, from Michael Koroly. Jordane Addams and Michael Dunn had 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Trinity doubled its three-point lead it had after one quarter to hold a 34-39 advantage at the half, which led to the Hillers snapping its two-game losing skid.
Polak matched Koroly from behind the arc, also making five threes.
Girls results
Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41: Kendelle Weston scored 20 points and Qitarah Hardison grabbed her 1,000th career rebound as Monessen shook of a sluggish start to defeat Greensburg Central Catholic, 51-41, in a game of two playoff-bound Class A teams.
The Greyhounds scored just four points in the first quarter but found their offense with 17 points in the second to take a lead into halftime and 19 in the third to build the lead.
Mercedes Majors scored 11 points for Monessen (15-7). Hardison added nine points.
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-7) was led by Bailey Kuhns’ 22 points.
Trinity 78, Franklin Regional 36: A balanced night scoring and strong start led Trinity to a 78-36 victory against visiting non-section foe Franklin Regional.
Five players reached double-digit point totals for the Hillers, who jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and convincingly led 42-19 at halftime.
Courtney Dahlquist led Trinity (17-4) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Riley DeRubbo had 14 points and eight assists. Alyssa Clutter finished with 13 points, while Kaylin Venick and Ashley Durig each had 11.
It’s the fourth win in five games for the Hillers to end the regular season.
Angel Kelly scored nine points to lead Franklin Regional (6-16).
Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37: Three players scored in double figures as Washington ended the season on a high note with a 54-37 win over Chartiers-Houston in a non-section game.
The Prexies were paced by Kyla Woods, who led all scorers with 18 points. Cass Lewis and Randi Thomas each had 14 points for Washington (9-13).
Poor shooting in the second quarter from Chartiers-Houston (12-10) led to its downfall. The Bucs were outscored 20-1 in the second quarter and trailed 27-12 at halftime. It was the third loss in the last four games for C-H.
Dominique Mortimer was the lone player for the Bucs in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
Elizabeth Forward 54, Canon-McMillan 50: The third quarter ended up being the downfall for Canon-McMillan as the Big Macs fell to Elizabeth Forward, 54-50, in a non-section game.
Having a three-point advantage in the three other quarters, the Big Macs were outscored by Elizabeth Forward 17-9 in the third, which ended up being the difference.
Kelsey Wandera scored 14 points to lead Canon-McMillan (1-21), which ends the season with 19 consecutive losses.
Elizabeth Forward (10-11) had two players in double figures. Abby Bickerton scored 15 points and Brooke Markland added 13.
The two teams were tied at the half, 27-27, before Elizabeth Forward pulled ahead by eight points after three quarters.
Brownsville 50, California 47: California had a slow start and it proved costly as the Trojans lost to visiting Brownsville, 50-47, in a non-section game.
Brownsville (13-8) built a 24-16 halftime lead, holding the Trojans to eight points in each of the first two quarters. California (12-10) closed to within 31-27 after three quarters.
Brownsville’s Aubri Hogsett scored a game-high 15 points and Emma Seto had 11.
Jordyn Cruse led California with 13 points and Makayla Boda followed with 12.