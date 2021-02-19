The Charleroi boys basketball team is gaining some momentum just in time for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.
The Cougars improved their record to 9-5 overall with a 66-53 victory over Southmoreland in a non-section game Friday night on the Cougars’ home court.
Charleroi has won six of its last eight games, including a blowout victory over Brentwood that was a half-game out of first place in Class 3A Section 4 when it played the Cougars.
Against Southmoreland (1-15), Charleroi won the game with a big first half, building a 31-16 halftime lead.
Gavin Theys led the Cougars with 19 points with Will Wagner right behind with 18. Ben Shields also hit double figures with 11.
Southmoreland’s Kaiden Keefer scored a game-high 22 points.
Chartiers-Houston 53, Chartiers-Houston 46: Austin Arnold scored 20 points and Chartiers-Houston overcame a slow start for a win at Freedom, 53-46, in a non-section game.
The Bucs (6-11), who have won two in a row, trailed 11-6 after one quarter but outscored Freedom 24-7 in the second period to grab a 30-18 halftime lead. Arnold did most of his damage in the second quarter, scoring 12 points.
The Bucs led by as many as 18 points in the second half.
Zane Metzgar had 14 points and Cole Beck 13 for Freedom (0-13).
Frazier 73, Avella 37: Frazier is one of the hottest teams in Class 2A and the Commodores continued their winning ways with 73-37 non-section victory over Avella.
Frazier improved to 15-3. The Commodores have won nine straight.
Owen Newcomer led the way with a game-high 23 points for Frazier, which led 43-21 at halftime.
Gabe Lis had 13 points for Avella (6-10).
Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40: Shea Champire scored 21 points, Dom Elliott had 19 and made four three-pointers, and Class A Section 2 leader Bishop Canevin defeated host West Greene, 96-40.
Bishop Canevin (7-0, 11-3) has won eight in a row. Kai Spears had 14 points for the Crusaders, Jayden Gales tossed in 10 and Kevaughn price scored 10.
Chase Blake led West Greene with 18 points and Colin Brady had 10.
California 57, Bentworth 37: California, playing its third game in as many nights, was a 57-37 winner over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 4.
The Trojans (4-2, 4-3) bounced back from a loss Thursday at Frazier with a strong first half as they built a 30-12 halftime lead and cruised from there.
Nick O’Savage led California in scoring with 12 points.
Landon Urcho had a game-high 14 points for Bentworth (0-7, 1-10). Bentworth is the only local boys team that has declined to participate in the WPIAL’s open tournament that begins next week.
In other games: Chartiers Valley remained tied for the Class 5 A Section 2 lead with a 68-48 victory over South Fayette. West Allegheny defeated Ringgold, 63-37, in Class 5A Section 1. No game details were made available.
Girls results
Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 16: Waynesburg is assured of playing for at least a share of the Class3 A Section 2 title next week when it goes to South Park. The Raiders put themselves in that position with a 50-16 thumping of winless Brownsville.
Waynesburg (10-1, 12-4) took control from the start, leading 14-5 after one quarter and holding Brownsville (0-7, 0-8) to only one point in the second quarter. The Raiders led 30-6 at halftime.
Nina Sarra paced the Waynesburg attack with 17 points. Kaley Rohanna followed with 11 points and Clara Paige Miller pumped in 10. Eight different Raiders were in the scoring column.
Brownsville’s Emma Seto scored 10 points.
McGuffey 45, Washington 32: Sophomore Claire Redd scored a season-high 17 points and McGuffey pulled away down the stretch for a 45-32 victory over Washington in a Class 3A Section 2 game on the Highlanders’ home court.
The win snapped a five-game slide for McGuffey (5-5, 5-6).
The game was close throughout as McGuffey led 18-16 at halftime and 27-25 after three quarters.
Reed made two pivotal three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored seven of points in the final period.
Washington slipped to 3-5 in section and 5-8 overall. Amani Oakley had 10 points for the Little Prexies.
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27: Jefferson-Morgan edged Bentworth 28-27 in a non-section contest.
Savanah Clark led the Rockets (3-10) with 10 points. No ther game details were available.
Bentworth (1-13) is one of three area girls teams that have declined to participate in the WPIAL’s open tournament that begins next week.
Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37: Butler put four players in double figures and scored 53 first-half points en route to a 74-37 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in a non-section game.
Butler (8-7) led 26-7 after one quarter and 53-18 at halftime.
Makenna Maier led Butler in scoring with 17 points and Aubree Tack tallied 16.
Stellanie Loutsion and Tori Wesolowski led Canon-McMillan (1-11) in scoring with 11 points apiece.
In other games: Frazier was a 44-33 victory over Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 2 and Clairton defeated Avella 69-48 in a non-section contest. No game details were made available.