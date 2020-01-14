The Trinity boys basketball team lost an 11-point halftime lead then the game, 71-60, to South Fayette in Section 2 of Class 5A at Hiller Hall Tuesday night.
The Hillers (4-3, 9-5) went into the break up 36-25 on the Lions (4-3, 7-5). But Brandon Jakerle, who had a game-high 26 points, and Cade St. Ledger, who finished with 15, led a second-half rally that saw SF outscore the Hillers, 46-24.
Michael Dunn led Trinity with 19 points and Michael Koroly added 18 points.
Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46: Peters Township overcame a slow start to grab a 55-46 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Section 2 game in Class 6A in Canonsburg.
Peters Township (2-3, 8-6) trailed 15-8 after one quarter but outscored the Big Macs (1-4, 4-9) by 47-31.
Conor Duane led the Indians with 16 points. Sam Petrarca and Michael McDonnell each scored 10 points.
Syn’cere Southern tossed in 13 points and Cole Stanley had 10 points for C-M.
Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58: Seth Dunn scored a game-high 30 points, including seven three-point field goals, to rally Chartiers-Houston to a 62-58 victory over host Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 2.
Chartiers-Houston (3-3, 8-6) trailed 15-5 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime before mounting a comeback. Dunn capped it by making three of four free throws in the final minute.
Austin Arnold scored 12 points for the Bucs. Carmichaels (1-5, 6-7) had 21 points from Al Cree, 11 from Michael Stewart and 10 from Christopher Barrish.
West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46: Austin Crouse scored 17 points and Corey Wise made two clutch long-range shots in the fourth quarter to power West Greene to a 53-46 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A.
West Greene (4-2, 5-6) maintained its hold on third place in the section. It was the Pioneers’ third win in four games and sixth consecutive contest in which they held their opponent under 50 points.
West Greene led 25-24 at halftime but the third quarter proved pivotal as the Pioneers opened up a 42-36 advantage. Jefferson-Morgan (2-4, 4-10) closed to within two points in the fourth quarter, but then Wise made consecutive three-point shots to give the Pioneers the cushion they needed.
Wise finished with 16 points. Ben Jackson had 13 for the Pioneers.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Troy Wright flipped in a game-high 18 points. Tahj Jacobs scored 11.
Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62: Cam Nusser scored a game-high 31 points, which included six three-pointers, powering Belle Vernon to a 76-62 victory over host Elizabeth Forward in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon (4-1, 10-4) led 43-29 at halftime before EF (1-4, 3-8) made a push in the third quarter and closed to within 52-45. The Leopards, however, finished strong with a 24-17 edge in the final quarter.
Mitchell Pohlot had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds for the winners. Devin Whitlock had 13 points and eight assists, and Hunter Ruokonen scored 11. The four players combined for all but two of the Leopards’ points.
Chad Whatton and Zach Boyd each scored 14 points for EF.
Ringgold 58, South Park 48: Luke Wyvratt scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the key third quarter, sparking Ringgold to a 58-48 win over visiting South Park.
Ringgold trailed 26-21 at halftime but outscored the Eagles 18-12 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the fourth.
Ringgold’s Chris Peccon had 18 points and freshman Jordan Mayer had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Aidan Rongaus topped South Park with 17 points.
Uniontown 90, Waynesburg 70: Billy DeShields led six Uniontown players in double figures with 21 points and the once-beaten Red Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat upset-minded Waynesburg 90-70.
Uniontown (5-0, 10-1) led 43-37 at halftime and 63-55 at the end of three periods before putting up 27 points in the final eight minutes.
Waynesburg’s Lucas Garber matched DeShields with 21 points. He scored 10 of those in the second quarter. Richard Bortz had 19 points for Waynesburg (1-4, 6-8) and Avery McConville scored 13, all after the first quarter.
South Side Beaver 49, Burgettstown 47: Brandon Barber made two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to break a tie and give South Side Beaver a 49-47 come-from-behind win over visiting Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 3.
The two-point advantage was the first lead for SSB (2-4, 5-8) since 4-3 in the opening minute of the game. The Rams were able to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit.
Burgettstown led 29-19 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters. The Blue Devils (1-5, 5-9) were held to seven points in the final quarter. Burgettstown has lost four in a row after a four-game winning streak.
Cole Shergi led the Blue Devils with 13 points, Dylan Poirier had 12 and Caleb Russell 10.
Bishop Canevin 73, Avella 60: Section 2-A leader Bishop Canevin scored 50 points in the first half and went on to a 73-60 victory over host Avella.
Dom Elliott scored a game-high 26 points to pace the Crusaders (6-0, 11-3). Kevaughn Price had 18 points.
Gabe Lis led Avella (1-5, 4-10) with 14 points. Donovan Avolio followed with 13 points and Tyler Cerciello had 11. The Eagles trailed 50-27 at halftime but outscored the Crusaders in both the third and fourth quarters.
Monessen 82, Mapletown 42: Dylan Bradshaw had a game-high 24 points and Monessen scored 54 points in the first half en route to an 82-42 victory over host Mapletown in Section 2-A.
The win is the fourth in a row for Monessen (5-1, 5-8), which remains in the second place in the section. Mapletown remains winless at 0-6, 0-12.
Marquell Smith had 16 points for the Greyhounds and Taylon Lowe 14.
Landan Stevenson, with 21 points, was the only Mapletown player in double figures.
Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31: Chauncie Mickens scored 28 points to help Carlynton take a 59-31 win from Fort Cherry in Section 2 of Class 3A.
Duquay Canton contributed 11 points for Carlynton (4-3, 9-4)
Fort Cherry (0-6, 3-10) was paced by Dylan Rogers’ 7 points.
California 75, Bentworth 67: A strong third quarter propelled California to a 75-67 victory over Bentworth in a Section 2 of Class 2A in McDonald.
The Trojans (2-4, 6-7) outscored the Bearcats (0-6, 0-14) by 26-9 in the third quarter.
Nathan O’Savage powered Cal with 21 points. Phil Stewart and Cochise Ryan each scored 14 points.
Shawn Dziak had a game-high 32 points for Bentworth. Landon Urcko tossed in 14 points and Jerzey Timlin chipped in with 11 points.
Girls results
Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg 24: Chartiers-Houston turned in another strong defensive performance and defeated visiting Waynebsurg 44-24 in a non-section game.
The Bucs (8-6) have held nine of their last 10 opponents to 30 or fewer points.
Zalayah Edwards led the way for Chartiers-Houston on offense, scoring a game-high 15 points. Dominique Mortimer followed with 11.
Jules Fowler paced Waynesburg (5-9) with eight points.