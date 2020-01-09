Three players reached double figures and Trinity used a strong third quarter to down Lincoln Park, 75-57, in a Section 1 girls basketball game in Class 5A Thursday night.
Trinity (5-1, 9-2) was tied with Lincoln Park, 33-33, but blew the game open with a 26-11 run in the third quarter.
Courtney Dahlquist had a team-high 14 points for the visiting Hillers. Riley DeRubbo had 13 points and 5 assists, and Eden Williamson contributed 11 points.
Taylor Smith scored a game-high 24 points for Lincoln Park (2-4, 7-4). Riley Arrigo tossed in 14 points and Makala Newsome chipped in with 12 points.
West Greene 67, Geibel Catholic 19: Undefeated West Greene put up 50 points in the first half en route to a 67-19 thumping of Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A.
The Pioneers improved to 5-0 in the section and 11-0 overall. Geibel is 1-4, 1-8.
West Greene led 25-4 after one quarter and 50-11 at halftime.
Ten West Greene players cracked the scoring column led by Jersey Wise, who scored 18 points. Anna Durbin followed with 17 points and Elizabeth Brudnock had 15, including three three-pointers.
Marson Sandzemier led Geibel with 10 points.
Southmoreland 58, Belle Vernon 50: Class 4A Section 3 leader Southmoreland entered its game at Belle Vernon undefeated, and the Scotties left with an unblemished record but not before being pushed by the Leopards.
Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 26 points and Southmoreland pulled away down the stretch to edge Belle Vernon, 58-50.
The game was tied 29-29 at halftime and 43-43 after three quarters. Southmoreland (6-0, 12-0) won the fourth quarter by a 15-7 margin.
Belle Vernon (3-3, 7-4) was led in scoring by Jenna Dawson, who flipped in 21 points and connected on four three-point field goals. Rachel Wobrak had 11 points.
South Park 50, Beth-Center 45: One bad quarter made Beth-Center’s fourth-quarter comeback more difficult and it proved costly for the Bulldogs.
South Park held B-C to only two points in the second quarter and went on to beat the Bulldogs 50-45 in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
South Park (5-1, 7-5) led 12-11 after one quarter and stretched it to 21-13 at halftime by outscoring the host team 9-2 in the pivotal second quarter. The Eagles led 36-25 after three quarters and the Bulldogs held a 20-14 edge in the fourth.
Danielle DeProspo led South Park with a game-high 16 points. Taylor Glowa scored 14 points and Nora Ozimek had 10.
Olivia Greco led three B-C players in double figures with 15 points. Elizabeth Trump had 11 points and Anna Sloan 10.
Seton LaSalle 57, Washington 45: Class 3A Section 2 leader Seton LaSalle had a big first half and did just enough the rest of the way to beat visiting Washington, 57-45.
The Rebels (6-0, 9-3) led 25-22 at halftime. Chloe Lestitian led the winners with 18 points and Vanessa Hudson was in double figures with 13.
Cass Lewis delivered with a game-high 18 points for Washington (2-3, 4-8), which wasn’t able to overcome a 13-6 scoring deficit in the second quarter. Kyla Woods also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Monessen 43, Jefferson-Morgan 25: Qitarah Hardison scored a game-high 13 points to lead Monessen to a 43-25 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Kendelle Weston chipped in with 11 points for visiting Monessen (3-2, 9-3), which led 24-7 at halftime.
Autumn Gustovich scored 10 points and Abby Ankrom had 9 points for J-M (1-6, 1-8).
Avella 52, Mapletown 11: A 15-0 first-quarter run paced Avella to a 52-11 victory of Mapletown in Section 2-A.
Avella (4-0, 8-2) had three players with nine points: Brianna Jenkins, Brianna Lloyd and Jordan Rush.
Faith Burkholder-Walter scored six points for Mapletown (1-4, 1-9).
McGuffey 47, Waynesburg 39: Balanced scoring and strong defense powered McGuffey to a 47-39 win over visiting Waynesburg in Section 2 of Class 3A.
Keira Nicolella led the attack with 14 points for McGuffey (2-4, 6-6), which led 28-11 at halftime.
Clara Paige Miller had a game-high 21 points and Jules Fowler contributed 13 points for Waynesburg (0-6, 5-7).
Carmichaels 40, Bentworth 26: Carmichaels won its first Section 3-AA game, 40-26, over visiting Bentworth.
Carmichaels (1-4, 3-10) was led by Mia Ranieri’s 10 points.
Bentworth (0-5, 3-9) had three players score six points: Caroline Rice, Grace Skerbetz and Mackenzie Aloe.
Bethel Park 60, Canon-McMillan 24: Undefeated Bethel Park had too much firepower for Canon-McMillan and defeated the visiting Big Macs 60-24 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Lauren Mullen led the Black Hawks (6-0, 11-0) with 20 points, Olivia Westphal tallied 15 and Madelyn Dziezgowski 10.
Canon-McMillan (0-6, 1-11) was led in scoring by Stellanie Loutsion’s eight points. The Big Macs have lost nine in a row.
Bishop Canevin 65, Fort Cherry 18: Class 2A Section 3 leader Bishop Canevin shook off a slow start and defeated host Fort Cherry, 65-18.
Alesha Pollice, who scored 23 points, powered Bishop Canevin (8-4) to its sixth section win in as many games. Diajha Allen had 15 points for the Crusaders, who led 7-2 after one quarter but scored 44 points over the next two periods.
Dana Sinatra led Fort Cherry (2-3, 4-8) with seven points.
Boys results
Charleroi 72, Carmichaels 55: Will Wagner scored 21 points and surging Charleroi was a 72-55 winner over visiting Charleroi in a non-section game.
Charleroi (9-4) has won four in a row and plays a key section game tonight at McGuffey.
Will Wagner had his second 20-point scoring game of the week and helped the Cougars forge a 41-19 halftime lead. Joe Caruso and Legend Davis each had 11 points for the Cougars and Zach Usher scored 10.
Carmichaels, which fell below the .500 mark at 5-6, had four players in double figures led by Michael Stewart and Al Cree, each with 12 points. Dylan Wilson and Christopher Barrish had 11 points apiece.
Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38: Shenango’s 25-2 start in the first quarter assured a 71-38 victory over host Burgettstown in a Section 3-AA game.
Colin McQuiston led Shenango (4-1, 11-2) with 20 points. Jason Kraner finished with 19 points and Ryan Lenhardt tossed in 17 points
For Burgettstown (1-4, 5-8), Jackson LaRocka scored 11 points and Dylan Poirier chipped in with 10 points.