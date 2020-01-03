Chris Peccon and Luke Wyvratt combined for 53 points, and Ringgold erupted for 55 points in the second half to rally and defeat host Waynesburg 76-70 in a Class 4A Section 3 boys basketball game Friday night.
The win keeps Ringgold (2-0, 7-2) unbeaten in the section but the way the Rams got there will surely have Waynesburg (0-2, 5-5) awaiting the rematch later this month. Waynesburg led 27-21 at halftime before Ringgold kicked its offense into high gear. The Rams rallied and took a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter. Ringgold then scored 29 points over the final eight minutes.
Peccon scored 12 of his 27 game-high points in the final quarter. Wyvratt, who finished with 25 points, scored nine in the fourth quarter. Nate Pajak finished with 13 points.
Lucas Garber scored 27 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Richard Bortz followed with 15 points and Chris King had 12.
Bethel Park 70, Peters Township 60: Bethel Park pulled away over the final eight minutes by making free throws and defeated visiting Peters Township 70-60 to stay unbeaten in Class 6A Section 2.
Bethel Park (2-0, 7-4) trailed 32-23 at halftime but outscored PT (0-2, 6-4) by a 21-10 margin in the pivotal third quarter to take the lead. The Black Hawks stayed ahead by making 17 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter. Tommy Direnzo, who scored 18 points, was 12-for-12 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Meis scored a game-high 26 points to lead Bethel.
Sam Petrarca’s 14 points were high for PT and Colin Cote had 13. Julian Mascio had 11 points. The Indians made 10 three-point field goals.
Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 54: Isaiah Melvin, Billy Deshields, and Ray Robinson each scored 17 points as Uniontown routed Belle Vernon in a game against top teams in Class 4A Section 3, 81-54.
The loss ends a four-game winning streak for Belle Vernon (1-1, 7-4) and keeps Red Raiders atop the section standings.
Uniontown (2-0, 7-1) built its lead by outscoring the Leopards by 20 combined points in the second and third quarters with its balanced scoring. Keondre Deshields also reached double figures for Uniontown, which led 46-29 at halftime, with 10 points.
Devin Whitlock led Belle Vernon with 11 points while Cam Nusser and Thomas Hepple each added 10.
Brentwood 64, Chartiers-Houston 56: Four players scored in double figures as Brentwood made 26 free throws in a foul-filled game against Chartiers-Houston, 64-56, in Class 2A Section 2.
The teams combined to shoot 74 free throws. Brentwood (4-0, 9-0) went 26-for-43 from the foul line. The Bucs made 18 of their 31 foul shots.
Zach Keib scored 16 points to lead the Spartans. C.J. Ziegler scored 13, Jayneu Laytham had 11 and Chase Roesing added 10.
Chartiers-Houston (1-2, 6-4), which led 15-10 after the first quarter but trailed 25-24 at halftime, was paced by 24 points from Ahlijah Vaden. Evan Simpson finished in double figures by scoring 15.
McGuffey 47, Beth-Center 31: Beth-Center failed to find an answer for C.J. Cole as the McGuffey standout poured in a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Highlanders to a 47-31 victory in Class 3A Section 4.
The offensive effort from Cole combined with a solid defensive night for McGuffey (3-0, 10-2), which remain tied with Washington for first place in the section. The Highlanders didn’t allow Beth-Center (1-2, 5-4) to reach double-digit point totals in any of the four quarters.
Andrew Bower scored nearly half the Bulldogs’ points with 14.
Ethan Janovich added 11 for McGuffey.
Washington 59, Frazier 41: Washington got back on the winning track and stayed unbeaten in section play with a 59-41 road victory over winless Frazier in Class 3A Section 4.
The Prexies (3-0, 6-2) were in control throughout, forging a 15-5 lead after one quarter and a 28-16 halftime advantage. The win ended a two-game losing streak, both coming in non-section play.
Marlon Norris led a balanced Wash High attack with 14 points. Zahmere Robinson was right behind with 13 points and Brandon Patterson reached double figures with 10 points.
Frazier (0-4, 0-9) received a game-high 15 points from Owen Newcomer. Luke Santo had 10 points.
Trinity 80, Moon 55: Three different players scored in double figures as Trinity made 11 three-pointers as a team to remain unbeaten in Class 5A Section 2 with a 80-55 win over visiting Moon.
Michael Dunn led the way from behind the arc by making four of five threes. Michael Koroly and Noah Johnson each made a trio of three-pointers as Trinity (4-0, 8-2) eclipsed 20 points in each of the first three quarters. Koroly scored a game-high 23 points. Dunn had 14 and Jordane Adams was the other Hiller in double figures with 10.
Colin Sunday led Moon (1-3, 2-5), which trailed 71-39 after three quarters, with 12 points.
Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60: Dylan Poirier scored 21 points and surging Burgettstown defeated Mohawk 69-60 in a Class 2 A Section 3 game on the Blue Devils’ home court.
Burgettstown (1-2, 5-5) won for the first time in section play and reached the .500 mark for the season. The Blue Devils have won four in a row.
Jackson LaRocka scored 17 points and Cole Shergi tallied 14 to give Burgettstown three players in double figures. The Blue Devils led for almost the entire game, including 31-24 at halftime.
Will Bloom’s 18 points paced Mohawk (0-4, 1-10). Brett Bobin had 11 points and Jackson Miller 10.
Mt. Lebanon 61, Canon-McMillan 51: Jake Hoffman scored seven of his 18 points in the pivotal fourth quarter as Mt. Lebanon pulled away for a 61-51 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Canon-McMillan (0-2, 3-7) used some long-range shooting to build leads of 17-10 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime. The Big Macs still led, 45-44, entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-6 over the final eight minutes.
Syn’cere Southern scored a game-high 20 points for Canon-McMillan and Cole Stanley had 17 points, which included five three-pointers.
Mt. Lebanon’s Jake Reinke scored 12 of his 13 points from behind the arc. Joey King finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils (2-0, 8-3).
West Greene 61, Bentworth 45: West Greene broke open a close game in the third quarter and defeated visiting Bentworth 61-45 in a non-section game.
The Pioneers (3-5), who have won three of their last four games, led 21-18 at halftime. In the third quarter, however, they got their offense going and put up 28 points to open a 49-33 lead. Austin Crouse scored 14 of his 16 points in the pivotal third quarter.
Benjamin Jackson led West Greene in scoring with 20 points. Corey Wise had 12 points.
Bentworth (0-9) was led in scoring by Landon Urcho, who had 14 points.
Avella 71, Mapletown 66: Gabe Lis scored a game-high 24 points to help Avella hold off host Mapletown, 71-66, in a Section 2-A game.
Avella led 21-15 after one quarter but Mapletown closed to within 35-30 at halftime before the Eagles pushed the lead back up to eight points heading into the fourth quarter.
Dominic Spataro had 11 points for Avella (1-2, 4-6) and Tyler Cerciello 10.
Freshman Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (0-3, 0-8) with 19 points and Chuck Lash scored 11.
North Catholic 89, Fort Cherry 51: Isaac DeGregorio had five-three pointers to ignite a 35-point second quarter and lead North Catholic over Class 3A Section 2 foe Fort Cherry, 89-51.
Fifteen of DeGregorio’s team-high 17 points came in the high-scoring second quarter, which gave North Catholic (3-0, 8-2) a 54-27 lead at the break. All of his points came in the first half.
Andrew Ammerman and Ryan Feczko also reached double figures for the Trojans by scoring 15 and 12, respectively.
Noah Babirad made a trio of three-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points for Fort Cherry (0-4, 2-8).
Monessen 55, Geibel Catholic 41: Outscoring Giebel Catholic by 21 points in the first quarter, Monessen held off a second-half comeback to defeat the Gators in a Section 2-A game, 55-41.
Monessen (2-1, 2-8) led 24-3 after the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime, but Geibel narrowed the deficit to just seven points midway through the fourth quarter.
Keeping the Greyhounds in the lead was Dawayne Howell, who led all scorers with 18 points. Taylor Lowe scored 11 for Monessen.
Cole Kendall led the second-half rally for Geibel (1-2, 5-3). He had 15 points, all coming from three-pointers. Drew Howard chipped in with 13 points for the Gators.
Bishop Canevin 61, Jefferson-Morgan 50: Kevaughn Price and Dom Elliott combined for 43 points as Bishop Canevin was too powerful for Jefferson-Morgan, defeating the Rockets 61-50 in a Section 2-A game.
Price scored a game-high 24 points and Elliott finished with 19 as Bishop Canevin (4-0, 8-2) remained undefeated in section play and atop the standings. The Crusaders had a sizable 36-15 lead at halftime.
Tahj Jacobs was the only player in double figures for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 2-7). He scored 16.
Jeannette 53, Carmichaels 37: Holding Carmichaels down through the first three quarters, Jeannette rode strong defense and a solid night from Jackson Pruitt to defeat the Mikes, 53-37, in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Carmichaels (0-4, 4-5) was limited to just 20 points in the first three quarters, despite a 12-point night from Christopher Barrish.
Pruitt led a balanced Jeannette (2-1, 5-6) with a game-high 18 points. The Jayhawks led 15-5 after the first quarter. Keith Rockmore scored 12 points and Toby Cline finished with 10.
Girls results
West Greene 64, Mapletown 20: Jersey Wise led four West Greene players in double figures with 16 points as West Greene remained undefeated with a 64-20 thumping of winless Mapletown in Section 2-A.
West Greene (4-0, 9-0) led 26-0 after one quarter and 50-14 at halftime. Elizabeth Brudnock, Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe each scored 10 points for the Pioneers.
Karissa Wilson led Mapletown (0-3, 0-7) in scoring with eight points.
Brownsville 65, Bentworth 21: Anita Tarpley scored 16 points to lead Brownsville over Bentworth, 65-21, in a non-section game.
Emma Seto also finished with double digits for the Falcons, who improve to 6-2 overall, with 11 points.
Bentworth (2-7) was paced by Caroline Rice’s nine points.