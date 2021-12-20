Journey Thompson surpassed the 1,000-point barrier in Peters Township’s 61-52 victory over Hempfield in a Section 2 girls basketball game Monday in Class 6A.
Thompson, a 6-2 forward, needed three points coming into the game but took care of that right away by score the first two baskets. Thompson finished with 22 points, one more than teammate Ava Sayles. Gemma Walker chipped in with 12.
Peters Township (1-1, 3-3) was tied at halftime 26-26 with Hempfield (0-2, 1-4). But the Indians outscored the Spartans, 35-26, including 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Brooke McCoy led Hempfield with 21 points.
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 29: Krista Wilson and Taylor Dusenberry combined for 25 points to help Mapletown down Carmichaels, 45-29, in a non-section game.
Wilson led the way with 14 points and Dusenberry scored 11 points and had eight steals for the Maples (2-3), Bailey Rafferty scored eight points and had six steals.
Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for the Mikes (2-4), who have lost four straight.
Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34: Riley Jones scored 16 points and Charleroi held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by host Chartiers-Houston to beat the Bucs, 40-34, in a non-section game.
Charleroi (3-1), which has won three straight, led 9-7 after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 20-9 at halftime. The Cougars kept building on the lead in the third quarter, making it 33-14 entering the final eight minutes.
That’s when C-H (3-2) mounted a late charge, outscoring Charleroi 20-7 in the fourth quarter. The Bucs were able to close to within four points.
Dominique Mortimer led C-H in scoring with 15 points.
West Greene 62, California 29: Guard Anna Durbin scored a career-high 24 points and West Greene took control in the first half and never looked back in defeating host California 62-29 in a non-section game.
West Greene (4-1) led 25-7 after one quarter and 40-20 at halftime.
Durbin’s big game was supported by teammate Brooke Barner, who flipped in 14 points.
California (4-2) lost for the first time at home. The Trojans were led in scoring by Kendelle Weston, who had eight points.
Bentworth 37, Washington 33: Amber Sallee and Laura Vittone combined for 26 points and Bentworth moved closer to the .500 mark with a 37-33 road win over Washington in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
Sallee led the way with 15 points and five assists for the Bearcats, who are 1-1 in the section and 2-3 overall. Vittone was close behind with 11 points and Grace Skerbetz grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bentworth led 16-12 at halftime and opened the gap to 30-19 after three quarters.
Amari Oakley had a big game for Washington (0-2, 0-4), producing a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34: Viva Kreis scored 16 points and Belle Vernon’s defense clamped down on Yough in the second half to beat the Cougars 43-34 in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
The win moves Belle Vernon to 2-0 in the league and 4-1 overall. The Leps have won three straight.
Belle Vernon led by only 24-20 at halftime but outscored Yough 12-5 in the pivotal third quarter to build a double-digit advantage.
Yough’s Autumn Matthews did her best to keep the Cougars (1-1, 1-4) within striking distance as she scored a game-high 18 points.
Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35: Kirra Gerard poured in 18 points and Ringgold won its second straight, 41-35 over visiting Connellsville in the Class 5A Section 3 opener.
South Fayette 48, Gateway 28: Maddie Webber scored 15 points and South Fayette won for the fifth time in six outings, defeating visiting Gateway 48-28 in a non-section game.
South Fayette was in control from the outset, leading 21-5 after one quarter and 32-11 at halftime.
Mia Webber scored 12 points for the Lions and Ava Leroux added 10.
Marina Grado had 12 points for Gateway (0-4), which remains winless.
In other games:
Mt. Lebanon was a 51-26 winner over visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2. No game details were reported.
Boys results
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44: Tahj Jacobs scored 23 points to spark Jefferson-Morgan to a 79-44 victory over Avella in a non-section game.
Josh Wise contributed 17 points, Troy Wright 16 and Colt Fowler 14 for the Rockets, who have won four in a row after a season-opening loss to Geibel
Brandon Samol of Avella (1-4) led all scorers with 27 points.
Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57: Connor Roberts scored a career-high 28 points to pace Trinity to a 75-57 victory over Thomas Jefferson in a nonsection game.
Roberts sank 3 of the Hillers (3-2) nine three-point field goals. Kyle Fetcho also had three to go along with 17 points. Dante DeRubbo had 12 points and Owen Wayman 11 for the Hillers.
Joe Lekse had 18 points for TJ (1-4), which trailed 38-28 at halftime and 58-40 after three quarters. Evan Berger scored 12 and Seas Sullivan 10.
Canon-McMillan 69, Nazareth Prep 33: Aiden Berger scored 17 points to help Canon-McMillan swat down Nazareth Prep, 69-33, in a non-section game.
Jake Samosky had 12 for the Big Macs (3-1).
Nate Brazil had a game-high 23 for Nazareth Prep (0-5).
West Greene 59, Frazier 53: West Greene used 19 points from Ian Van Dyne and a huge second quarter to defeat visiting Frazier 59-53 in non-section action.
The Pioneers (2-3) trailed 9-6 after one quarter, then turned to a pressing defense to spark a 29-point outburst in the second quarter that sent West Greene into the locker room at halftime with a 35-21 lead.
The Pioneers still had to withstand a comeback attempt by Frazier (0-5) as the Commodores made four three-pointers during the second half and closed to within as close as three points in the fourth quarter before West Greene secured the victory.
In addition to Van Dyne’s offensive output, West Greene received 10 points from Patrick Durbin, and Casey Miller scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Isaac Thomas led three Frazier players in double figures with 13 points.
Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34: Lorenzo Gardner led three Monessen players in double figures with 19 points and the Greyhounds broke open a close game in the second half for a 62-34 non-section win over visiting Neighborhood Academy.
Monessen (2-3), which has won two in a row, led 18-6 after one quarter but Neighborhood Academy closed to within 26-21 at halftime.
The Greyhounds, however, dominated the second half, outscoring the visitors 23-4 in the pivotal third quarter to open a commanding 49-25 lead.
Davontae Ross scored 13 points and Jaisean Blackman added 1 for Monessen.
Shamar Simpson scored a game-high 22 points for Neighborhood Academy (3-2).
Hempfield 76, Peters Township 65: Hempfield came storming back in the fourth quarter to beat host Peters Township 76-65 in a non-section game.
Peters Township (1-4) control play in the first quarter, forging a 21-9 lead. Hempfield closed to within 36-29 at halftime and PT still led by seven points, 51-44, after three quarters. That was before Hempfield (2-3) erupted for 32 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Indians to 14.
Sean Gordon led the comeback, scoring a game-high 18 points. Joe Fielder and Chaz Ewer each followed with 13 points.
Brendan McCullough and Nate Miller had 14 points apiece for PT and Gavin Cote scored 13.