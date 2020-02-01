Four players scored in double figures as Washington extended its winning streak to four games with a dominating 82-39 win over host Burgettstown in a non-section boys basketball game Saturday afternoon.
The win keeps the Prexies’ momentum entering the final week of the regular season when they will play three key section games.
Washington (13-5) got out to a fast start with its balanced scoring, quickly leading 23-4 after the opening eight minutes and taking a convincing 44-12 lead into halftime.
Ian Bredniak and Marlon Norris powered the Prexies’ offense, each finishing with 17 points. Brandon Patterson scored 16 and Tayshawn Levy added 13.
It was the second straight game Washington eclipsed 80 points, a point total the Prexies hadn’t reached all season until last Tuesday’s win over Frazier.
Burgettstown (6-14) eclipsed its entire first-half point total with 16 points in the third quarter but the Blue Devils failed to narrow the wide deficit.
Cole Shergi was the lone player for Burgettstown in double figures with 13 points.
Girls results
Avella 61, Fort Cherry 36: Fort Cherry went through the ringer because the Dryer was too much for the Rangers.
Avella freshman forward Katie Dryer scored a career-high 26 points and the Eagles won a non-section road game, 61-38, over Fort Cherry.
The win moves Avella to 15-5. The Eagles have won four in a row and have wins in eight consecutive games played outside of Avella.
The Eagles led 22-13 after one quarter and pushed the gap to 38-20 at halftime.
Fort Cherry (6-12) was led in scoring by Kayla Salvini with 12 points. Annika Rinehart had 11 points.