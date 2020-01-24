The big moment for Chris Peccon came midway through the fourth quarter of what would be a 71-34 victory by Ringgold over Waynesburg in a Section 3 game in Class 4A Friday night.
The Ringgold player hit a layup for his 21st and 22nd points of the game and sending the senior guard over the 1,000-point mark by one. The game was stopped.A banner was hung that read, “1,000-point Club” and displayed a picture from each of Peccon’s seasons.
Luke Wyvratt added 18 points for the Rams (4-3, 11-6).
Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (1-6, 7-10) in scoring with nine points.
Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43: Trinity’s offense erupted for 54 points in the first half and routed West Mifflin, 93-43, in a Section 2 game in Class 5A at Hiller Hall.
Michael Koroly led the outburst with 25 points for the Hillers (5-5, 10-7), who ended a losing streak at five games. Michael Dunn had 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Connor Roberts scored 11 points and handed out 7 assists.
Trinity led 64-22 at halftime.
SkyJuan Walker scored 8 points for West Mifflin (0-9, 1-14).
West Greene 52, Avella 36: Corey Wise poured in in a career-high 24 points as West Greene started slow and finished fast to down Avella, 52-36, in a Section 2-A game.
Wise sank 6 three-point field goals and scored 16 of West Greene’s 19 points in the third quarter. The Pioneers (5-4, 6-8) trailed 15-6 after one quarter but outscored host Avella (1-7, 4-14) by 46-21 over the final three quarters.
Ben Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season for West Greene.
Gabe Lis tossed in 18 points and Brandon Samol added 12 points for Avella.
Mt. Lebanon 47, Canon-McMillan 34: Canon-McMillan played Class 6A Section 2 leader Mt. Lebanon even until the final buzzer.
Mt. Lebanon’s Baline Gartley made a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Blue Devils a hard-fought 37-34 victory over upset-minded Canon-McMillan on the Big Macs’ home court.
The score was tied 34-34 with 2 ½ minutes remaining when Lebo (7-0, 13-4) went into a stall offense and drained the clock to the final few seconds before calling a timeout, which set up Gartley’s game-winner. Gartley, with 11 points, was the only Lebo player to score in double figures.
Mt. Lebanon led 15-12 at halftime and 27-24 after three quarters.
Syn’cere Southern scored a game-high 13 points for Canon-McMillan (1-6, 5-11) and Tommy Samosky had 12, all coming on three-point field goals.
South Fayette 47, Moon 39: South Fayette outscored visiting Moon 16-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 47-39 victory in Class 5A Section 2.
South Fayette (6-4, 10-6) led 17-11 after one quarter before the Lions’ offense went into a two-quarter slumber. Moon turned a 23-20 halftime deficit into a 33-31 lead after three quarters.
Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette with a game-high 16 points. Connor Mislan had 11.
Logan Young led Moon (3-7, 4-11) with 14 points.
Charleroi 50, Frazier 35 : The Charleroi defense held Frazier to single-digit scoring in each quarter as the Cougars defeated the Commodores 50-35 to remain in first place in Class 3A Section 4.
Charleroi improves to 8-1 in the section and 13-5 overall, while the Commodores slip to 1-7 and 1-15.
Charleroi’s Legend Davis led all scorers with 21 points. Will Wagner added 15.
Luke Santo scored 11 points for Frazier.
Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30: Bentworth fell behind early and was unable to recover as the Bearcats fell to visiting Jeannette, 76-30, in Class 2A Section 2.
Shawn Dziak led the Bearcats (0-9, 0-17) with 13 points.
Jackson Pruitt had game-scoring honors for the Jayhawks (7-1, 11-6) with 18 points. Anton Good scored 15, and Imani Sanders and Toby Cline each finished with 12.
Freedom 75, Fort Cherry 65: Tyler Mohrbacher scored 23 points and Freedom won at Fort Cherry 75-65 in Class 3A Section 2.
Freedom (2-7, 6-11) trailed 15-13 after one quarter but scored 22 points in the second for a 35-26 halftime lead. Fort Cherry (1-6, 4-12) closed to within 43-37 after three quarters before the game turned into a foul-shooting contest in the fourth quarter. The teams combined to attempt 39 free throws and score 60 points over the final eight minutes.
Noah Babirad led FC in scoring with 20 points, Dylan Rogers had 16 and Brenden Anderson 15.
OLSH 89, Burgettstown 37: Jake DiMichele and Dante Spadafora combined for 51 points to pace OLSH to an 89-37 win over Burgettstown in a Section 3-AA game.
DiMichele poured in 26 points and Spadafora contributed 25 for visiting OLSH (9-0, 15-1), which led 52-24 at halftime.
Burgettstown (1-7, 5-12) had Jackson LaRocka and Dylan Poirier each score 11 points.
Beth-Center 66, Jeff-Morgan 61: Four players hit double figures to help Beth-Center got past Jefferson-Morgan, 66-61, in a non-section game.
Easton McDaniel and Andrew Bower each scored 15 points for Beth-Center (7-10), which has won two straight. Nick Martin tossed in 13 points and Kamden Studnicki chipped in with 11 points.
Jeff-Morgan (5-13) was paced by Tahj Jacobs’ 21 points and Tony Wright’s 14 points.
Washington 69, Brownsville 30: Brandon Patterson poured in in a career-high 24 points as Washington downed Brownsville, 69-30, in a Section 4 game in class 3A.
Marlon Norris tossed in 16 points points and Tayshawn Levy added 10 points for the visiting Prexies (7-1, 11-5).
Brownsville (2-7, 6-10) was paced by Ayden Teeter’s 11 points.
Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52: T.J. tossed in in a game-high 28 points as Brentwood disposed of Carmichaels, 67-52, in a Section 2-AA game.
Zach Keiv chipped in with 13 points for the visiting Spartans (7-2, 12-4), who led 31-20 at halftime.
Drake Long scored a career-high 23 points for Carmichaels (1-8, 7-10). Al Cree scored 23 points and Christian Barrish added 10.
Geibel 76, Mapletown 59: Three players hit double figures to send Geibel past Mapletown, 76-59, in a Section 2-A.
Enzo Fetsko blazed the path with 20 points for the visiting Gators (6-3, 11-5). Drew Howard was next with 15 and Ryan Anderson finished with 11 points.
Landan Stevenson scored 17 and Chuck Lash added 16 points for the Maples (0-9, 0-16).
Serra 66, Chartiers-Houston 63: Jayden Bristol sank 9 of 10 free throw attempts to seal a 66-63 victory for Serra Catholic over Chartiers-Houston in a Section 2-AA game.
Bristol finished with a game-high 30 points for the visiting Eagles (8-1, 10-6), who have won three in a row. Josiah Pais scored 18 points.
Seth Dunn led the Bucs (3-5, 9-8) with 21 points. Austin Arnold and Evan Simpson each scored 11 points and Ahlijah Vaden had 10.
Girls results
West Greene 74, Beth-Center 45: Another big lead at the end of the first quarter and another victory for West Greene.
The Pioneers ran their record to 18-0 with a 74-45 non-section victory over visiting Beth-Center.
The win followed a similar script for West Greene as it took control from the start and led 27-9 after one quarter. The Pioneers pushed the lead to 41-19 by halftime and 68-32 after three quarters.
Jersey Wise scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Pioneers. She made four three-pointers, as did teammate Katie Lampe, who finished with 12 points. Anna Durbin had 13 points.
The 18 consecutive wins by West Greene is the longest winning streak in school history, topping last year’s 17-game streak.
Julia Ogrodowski paced Beth-Center (8-8) with 11 points and Olivia Greco had 10.
California 31, Yough 18: Makayla Boda scored 12 points and California shut out visiting Yough in the first quarter en route to a 31-18 victory in a non-section game.
California (10-8), which has won five of its last six, led 10-0 after one quarter and 13-7 at halftime.
Yough fell to 3-15.
Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27: Avonworth scored all the points it needed in the second quarter and defeated visiting Chartiers-Houston 53-27 in a non-section game.
The Antelopes (12-5) trailed 8-7 after one quarter, then scored 28 points in the second quarter for a 35-13 halftiem lead.
Grace O’Brien led Avonworth with 19 points. Harris Robinson followed with 12 points and Kat Goetz had 10.
Zamierah Edwards and Dominique Mortimer each scored eight points to lead Chartiers-Houston (10-7), which had its winning streak end at four games.
Hundred (W.Va.) 42, Mapletown 28: Makaleh Britton scored 18 points to pace Hundred (W.Va.) to a 42-28 victory over Mapletown in a non-section game.
Morgan Williamson keyed the Maples (1-16) with 11 points. Krista Wilson scored 10 points.