Ringgold put four players in double figures and used some solid free-throw shooting to beat visiting West Allegheny 63-58 on Saturday afternoon.
Ringgold (3-1) held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, but West Allegheny tied the game at 28-28 at halftime. The teams remained tied after three quarters, 46-46.
The Rams took the lead in the fourth quarter and protected it by making eight of 11 free throws over the final eight minutes. For the game, Ringgold was 14-for-20 at the free-throw line.
West Allegheny had a 5-0 run for a 51-50 lead, but Nate Pajak hit a 3-pointer to give the Rams a 53-51 advantage with about five minutes left in the game. Luke Wyvratt’s field goal with one minute remaining gave the Rams a 61-56 lead.
Chris Peccon led the way for Ringgold with 20 points. Wyvratt followed with 18, Demetrius Butler had 13 and Pajak 10.
Joe Pustover led West Allegheny (3-2) with 15 points.
Belle Vernon 88, GCC 61:Cam Nusser led six Belle Vernon players in double figures with 19 points and the Leopards raced to an 88-61 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the WCCA Boys Basketball Showcase at Hempfield High School.
Belle Vernon (3-2) was never challenged as the Leopards led 24-9 after one quarter, 45-31 at halftime and scored 32 points in the third quarter.
Devin Whitlock had 17 points for the Leopards, Daniel Gordon had 12 and Hunter Ruokonen, Mitch Pohlot and Thomas Hepple each tallied 10.
Christian McGowan and Brevan Williams paced GCC (3-2), each scoring 14 points.
Mount Pleasant 41, Monessen: 40: Mount Pleasant held off Monessen’s fourth-quarter rally for a 41-40 victory in the WCCA Boys Basketball Showcase.
The game was tied at 22-22 at halftime, but the Vikings (4-1) pulled ahead in the third quarter, 34-26.
The Greyhounds (0-5) fell just short in the final quarter with a 14-7 scoring advantage.
Jake Johnson led Mount Pleasant with 15 points. Jonas King added 12.
Monessen’s Marquell Smith tied for game-scoring honors with 15 points. Taylon Lowe finished with 14.
North Catholic 73, Canon-McMillan 51: Four players scored in double figures for North Catholic led by Isaac DeGregorio’s game-high 16 points as the Trojans defeated Canon-McMillan, 73-51, in a non-section game.
Isaiah Jackson and Hans Rottmann both scored 13 for North Catholic (4-1), which has won four consecutive games. Andrew Ammerman added 11.
Canon-McMillan (1-3) trailed 14-5 after the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime.
Syncere Southern led the Big Macs with 13 points. Aiden Berger had 12 points.
Girls results
Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34: Thomas Jefferson scored 47 points in the first half and cruised to a 78-34 victory over Canon-McMillan in a non-section game.
Alyssa DeAngelo scored 22 points to lead TJ (4-1), which has won three straight. Delaney Ranallo was close behind with 20 points and Graci Fairman had 16.
Canon-McMillan (1-4) was led in scoring by Stallanie Loutsion with nine point.
Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41: Rachel Radilla scored a game-high 26 to power Latrobe to a 70-41 non-section victory over visiting Ringgold.
The Rams were unable to rebound from a 17-point deficit in the first quarter.
Nya Adams scored 18 points for Ringgold (2-3). Ava Vitula had 13 points for Latrobe (2-2).