PIAA basketball stock image

Monessen was able to dig out of an early double-digit hole and rally to beat host Jefferson-Morgan 61-58 in Class A Section 2 boys basketball game Friday night.

Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 7-5) jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter before Monessen (2-0, 9-1) regrouped and grabbed a 31-30 halftime edge. J-M went back on top by the end of the third quarter at 48-45, but Monessen outscored the Rockets 16-10 down the stretch.

