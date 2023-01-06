Monessen was able to dig out of an early double-digit hole and rally to beat host Jefferson-Morgan 61-58 in Class A Section 2 boys basketball game Friday night.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 7-5) jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter before Monessen (2-0, 9-1) regrouped and grabbed a 31-30 halftime edge. J-M went back on top by the end of the third quarter at 48-45, but Monessen outscored the Rockets 16-10 down the stretch.
It was Monessen’s ninth consecutive win and fifth but four points or fewer.
Lorenzo Gardner led the Monessen attack with 20 points. Davontae Clayton scored 15 and Jaisean Blackman had 10.
Houston Guesman’s 18 points were tops for J-M. Brendon Wood scored 10.
Washington 56, Yough 38: De'Ondre Daugherty scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Washington pulled away for a 56-38 win at Yough in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The win keeps Washington unbeaten in the section at 4-0 and 8-2 overall. The Prexies have won six straight.
Wash High played without Davon Fuse, who is a Rutgers football recruit. Fuse graduated this week from Washington and is set to be an early enrollee at Rutgers.
The Prexies led 25-12 at halftime and Daugherty's big second half helped them to pull out to a 43-24 lead after three quarters. Ruben Gordon was the only other Wash High player in double figures. He finished with 13.
Terek Crosby had 15 points for Yough (1-2, 5-7).
Peters Township 77, Connellsville 25: Peters Township put up 54 first-half points and cruised to a 77-25 win at Connellsville in Class 5A Section 1.
The Indians (1-1, 8-3) led 54-14 at halftime and were never challenged.
Jack Dunbar led PT in scoring with 20 points. Brendan McCullough followed with 13 points and Thomas Aspinall tossed in 10.
Connellsville (0-2, 0-12) received seven points from Roman Ricelli.
Chartiers-Houston 73, Frazier 53 : Nate Gregory scored 23 points, Jake Mele had 19 and Chartiers-Houston was a 73-53 winner at Frazier in Class 2A Section 4.
Chartiers-Houston (4-0, 10-2) led by only 33-27 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Justus Buckingham also scored in double figures for the Bucs with 12 points.
Three players had 10 points each for Frazier (0-3, 1-11).
Bentworth 62, Carmichaels 55: Landon Urcho poured in a game-high 30, powering Bentworth to a 62-55 home-court win over Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 4.
Bentworth (2-2, 7-4) jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carmichaels closed to within 24-20 at halftime. Bentworth then pulled away in what was the pivotal third quarter, forging a 45-32 lead.
Urcho led three Bearcats in double figures. Chris Harper had a strong game with 18 points and Christian May tossed in 12.
Dom Colarusso led the Mikes (1-2, 7-5) with 20 points. Liam Lohr followed with 16, which included five three-point baskets.
Bethel Park 76, Trinity 61: A slow start cost Trinity in a 76-61 loss at Bethel Park in Class 5A Section 1.
Trinity (1-1, 6-5) was held to 18 points in the first half and trailed by 19 points at intermission.
Shawn Davis led three BP players in double figures with 22 points. Nick Brown had 16 and Ben Guffey 15 as the Black Hawks improved to 2-0 in section and 7-3 overall.
Dante DeRubbo, with 15 points, led Trinity’s attack. Owen Wayman tossed in 11 points and Drew Collins had 10.
Burgettstown 68, Beth-Center 50: Zack Shrockman led four Burgettstown players in double figures with 22 points and the Blue Devils defeated host Beth-Center 68-50 in Class 2A Section 4.
Burgettstown (2-1, 4-5) played a strong first three quarters and led 37-23 at halftime and 54-32 entering the fourth period.
Caleb Russell contributed 17 points for Burgettstown, Andrew Bredel scored 12 and James Leuice had 11.
Brody Tharp tossed in 15 points to lead B-C (0-4, 1-10). jason Zellie scored 12.
Mapletown 71, California 54: Landan Stevenson poured in a game-high 28 points, leading Mapletown to a 71-54 win at California in Class A Section 2.
Mapletown (1-1, 4-6) trailed 13-11 after one quarter but grabbed a 33-27 halftime advantage. Mapletown scored 19 points in both the third and fourth quarters to stay in front.
Braden McIntire scored 16 points and Roger Gradek had 14 for the Maples.
Dom Martini led California (0-2, 4-7) with 11 points. Caden Powell followed in the scoring column with 10.
Rochester 60, Avella 41: Rochester rode a big first quarter to a 60-41 win over host Avella in Class A Section 1.
Rochester (2-0, 5-5), which stayed unbeaten in section play, forged a 25-5 lead after one quarter. Avella (0-2, 2-10) outscored the Rams by a 36-35 margin the rest of the way, though Rochester did increase its lead to 46-15 at halftime.
Brady Gorman led Rochester in scoring with 16 points and Jerome Mullins had 15.
Wes Burchianti paced Avella with a game-high 20 points.
Geibel Catholic 100, West Greene 62: Lane Allison led four West Greene players in double figures with 26 points but Geibel Catholic came away with a 100-62 win on the Gators’ home court.
Jaydis Kennedy (35) and Tre White (30) combined for 65 points to lead Geibel (1-1, 3-6).
Parker Burns tallied 14 points, and Patrick Durbin and Kaden Shields each had 10 for West Greene (1-1, 3-8).
In other games: Baldwin defeated Canon-McMillan 72-37 in Class 6A Section 2. McGuffey was a 59-38 winner at Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4. Chartiers Valley edged South Fayette 60-53 in Class 5A Section . In Class 5A Section 1, Thomas Jefferson rolled to an 86-35 win over Ringgold. No game details were reported by press time.
Girls result
Charleroi 54, Ringgold 34:McKenna DeUnger had her third big scoring outburst of the week, tossing in 24 points, and powering Charleroi to a 54-34 win over Ringgold in a non-section played on the Rams’ home court.
Charleroi built a 10-point lead after one quarter and slowly pulled away, outscoring the Rams in every quarter.
Bella Carroto added 15 points to the cause for Charleroi.
Abbigale Whley led Ringgold with 21 points.
