Monessen put three players in double figures, led by Madison Johnson’s 13 points, and the Greyhounds won the outright Class A Section 2 girls basketball title Thursday night with a 63-33 home-court victory over Avella.
The Greyhounds finish at 9-1 in the section and are 15-4 overall. Monessen has won 13 in a row.
Na’Jaziah Carter scored 12 points and Hailey Johnson had 11 for the Greyhounds, who led 32-18 at halftime.
Avella (6-4, 12-10) finishes in third place and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Katie Dryer led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points.
Waynesburg 46, Brownsville 40: Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne each scored 12 points as Waynesburg wrapped up the outright Class 3A Section 4 title with a 46-40 home-court victory over Brownsville.
The Raiders finish at 8-2 in the section and improve to 18-3 overall.
Waynesburg jumped out to a 21-14 halftime lead and had to hold off Brownsville's comeback attempt in the second half. The Raiders did that by making 12 of 15 free throws in the game. Rohanna and Horne combined to go 9-for-10 at the line.
Washington 47, Beth-Center 20: Washington completed a perfect Class 2A Section 4 campaign with a 47-20 victory over visiting Beth-Center.
The section champion Prexies finished 12-0 in section play and improved to 17-4 overall. Wash High has won 10 in a row.
The Prexies were in control the entire game, forging a 28-8 halftime lead.
Kaprice Johnson led the Wash High attack with 17 points. Amari Oakley was a force on the glass, grabbing 13 rebounds.
Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29: Kaitlyn Nease and Addie Cairns combined for 40 points and Burgettstown capped off a perfect Class 2A Section 2 schedule with a 60-29 home-court win over Carlynton.
The Blue Devils finish 10-0 in the section. They are 16-5 overall.
Nease scored a game-high 25 points and Cairns added 17 as Burgettstown raced to a commanding 39-14 halftime lead.
Trinity 57, Lincoln Park 47: Trinity overame a halftime deficit to beat Lincoln park 57-47 in Class 5A Section 4.
Lincoln Park (6-4, 17-4) led 25-22 at halftime but Trinity roared back in the second half behind Macie Justice’s 12 points. The Hillers finish 8-2 in the section and are 14-6 overall. They swept the series with Lincoln Park.
Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26: Chartiers-Houston overcame a slow start and defeated visiting Carmichaels, 54-26, in the Class 2A Section 4 finale and a matchup of playoff-bound teams.
Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 15-7), the section runner-up, trailed 8-4 after one quarter but outscored the Mikes 36-13 over the next two quarters.
Mia Mitrik led the Bucs in scoring with 15 points and Allison Wingard flipped in 11.
Carmichaels (6-6, 8-14), the fourth-place finisher, received nine points each from Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer.
Fort Cherry 64, Sto-Rox 41: Playoff-bound Fort Cherry closed its regular season with a 64-41 thumping of host Sto-Rox in Class 2A Section 2.
The Rangers finish 6-4 in the section and will take a 14-8 record into the postseason.
Raney Staub had another big game for the Rangers, scoring a game-high 27 points. Zalayah Edwards tossed in 11 for FC, which led 36-18 at halftime.
Alana Ezurhard had 25 points for Sto-Rox (1-9, 3-14).
Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52: Sarah Penrod poured in a game-high 25 points as Franklin Regional defeated visiting Belle Vernon 63-52 in a non-section contest.
Pendrod made five three-point field goals and Avery Musto, who finished with 11 points, made three from behind the arc as Franklin Regional improved its record to 8-13.
Belle Vernon (14-8) received a season-high 20 points from Farrah Reader. Jenna Dawson contributed 10 points for the Leopards, who have qualified for the Class 4A playoffs.
Geibel Catholic 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12: Emma Larkin scored 32 points as Geibel Catholic defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan 46-12 in Class A Section 2.
Larkins scored 32 of Geibel’s first 44 points.
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36: Ava Leroux and Erica Hall each scored 12 points and Class 5A Section 4 champion South Fayette cruised to a 67-36 victory over West Allegheny.
maddie Webber finished with 11 points and Lainey Yater had 10 in the Lions' balanced attack.
West Allegheny's Olivia Ginocchi scored 12 points.
Boys results
Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29: Bentworth didn’t play Thursday night but the Bearcats might have been the biggest winner.
Chartiers-Houston closed Class 2A Section 4 play with a 55-29 home-court win over Carmichaels, which enabled Bentworth to finish in a tie for fourth place in the section and qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
The Bearcats tied with Carmichaels (5-7, 12-10) for fourth place and the final postseason berth out of the section. The Mikes and Bearcats split their two regular-season meetings.
Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 16-6), the section runner-up, was tied 13-13 after one quarter and then locked down Carmichaels after that point, holding the Mikes to 16 points over the final three periods.
Jake Mele, Avery Molek and Justus Buckingham each scored nine points to lead C-H. The Bucs also had two players score eight points apiece.
Aydan Adamson and Alec Anderson had seven points each for Carmichaels.
Monessen 66, California 34: Monessen clinched at least a share of the Class A Section 2 title by rolling to a 66-34 win over visiting California.
Monessen finishes 9-1 in the section. Geibel Catholic can share the title with the Greyhounds, if the Gators defeat Jefferson-Morgan on Friday night.
The Greyhounds (19-2) had three players in double-figure scoring led by Lorenzo Garnder’s 21 points. Davontae Clayton had 19 and Jaisen Blackmen totaled 15.
Noah Neil scored 14 points for California (1-9, 6-15).
