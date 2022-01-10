Sophomore guard Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, senior forward Clara Paige Miller added 19, including her 1,000th career point, and Waynesburg rolled past visiting Washington 59-20 in Class 3A Section 2 girls basketball game Monday night.
Waynesburg improved to 3-1 in the section and 7-3 overall. The Raiders were never threatened in the game as they led 22-4 after one quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
Nina Sarra gave Waynesburg three players in double figures as she scored 10 points.
Wash High slipped to 0-5 in the section and 1-9 overall.
South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36: Maddie Webber scored 27 points and South Fayette dealt visiting Oakland Catholic its third consecutive loss, 63-46, in Class 5A Section 1.
Webber helped South Fayette (2-1, 9-2) start quickly as the Lions forged a 33-16 lead at halftime and increased the gap throughout the second half. Lainey Yater scored 11 points for the Lions, who are 2-1 in the section and 9-2 overall.
Halena Hill scored 12 points for Oakland Catholic (0-3, 6-4).
West Greene 70, Mapletown 27: Anna Durbin scored 23 points and made five three-point field goals as West Greene stayed unbeaten in Class A Section 2 with a 70-27 win over Mapletown on the Pioneers’ home court.
West Greene (2-0, 7-3) held a 23-10 lead after one quarter and then outscored Mapletown 24-5 in the second period.
Katie Lampe followed Durbin in the scoring column with 17 points, including five three-pointers. The Pioneers made 11 three-pointers in the game.
Brooke Barner added 12 points for West Greene.
Mapletown (1-2, 5-5) was led by Krista Wilson’s 15 points.
Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22: Charleroi ran its winning streak to three games and moved above the .500 mark in Class 3A Section 2 with a 54-22 victory over McGuffey.
Charleroi (2-1, 7-4) led 15-5 after one quarter, 32-15 at halftime and then held McGuffey (1-3, 5-6) to seven second-half points.
McKenna DeUnger provided much of the offense for the Cougars as she scored 24 points.
Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 38: A fast start paced Fort Cherry to a 50-38 victory over Carlynton in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Raney Staub scored 15 points for Fort Cherry, which outscored Carlynton (0-3, 3-5) 17-9 in the first quarter. Zalayah Edwards added 11 points for Fort Cherry (2-1, 8-3).
Kendall Kline scored 12 points and Naomi Turner chipped in with 10 points for the Cougars.
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel Catholic 33: Savanah Clark and Kayla Larkin combined for 36 points to give Jefferson-Morgan its first victory of the season, a 43-33 triumph over Geibel Catholic in a Class A Section 2 game.
Clark scored 23 points and Larkin added 13 for J-M (1-2, 1-8).
Morgan Sandzimier scored 13 points and Alexandra Caldwell added 10 for Geibel (0-2, 2-9).
Hempfield 60, Canon-McMillan 56: Hempfield broke a tie at halftime with a strong third quarter and that turned out to be enough for a 60-56 victory in Class 6A Section 2 action.
Hempfield (1-4, 2-9) was paced by four players in double figures: Alexis Hainesworth with 18 points, Brooke McCoy with 13, Mia Shipman with 11, and Sarah Podkul with 10.
Stellanie Loutsion had a game-high 23 points, and Tori Wesolowski added 12 for C-M (0-4, 4-6).
Upper St. Clair 65, Peters Township 40: A slow start cost Peters Township in a 65-40 loss to Upper St. Clair in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
PT (2-2, 6-6) fell behind 14-3 after one quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
Journey Thompson led the Indians with 17 points.
Kate Robbins scored 17 points, Mia Brown 15, and Rylee Kalocay 10 for Upper St. Clair (4-1. 10-1).
California 72, Beth-Center 34 Kendelle Weston poured in a game-high 28 points to lead California to a 72-34 victory over Beth-Center in Class 2A, Section 2 game.
California (2-1, 7-4) opened a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Addison Gregory scored 11 points and Mikayah Porter 10.
Callie Dorsey scored 18 points and Julia Ogrodowsky added 15 for Beth-Center (0-2, 1-7).
Uniontown 37, Ringgold 36: It took two quarters for Ringgold to get going on offense and, in the end, it proved costly for the Rams.
Uniontown forged a 10-point halfime lead, increased it to 11 after three quarters and then held off a furious rally by Ringgold before edging the Rams 37-36 in Class 5A Section 3.
Uniontown (2-2, 5-5) held Ringgold (1-2, 4-5) to only 10 points in the first half, then was outscored 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
Ava Hair had 10 points for Uniontown.
Boys results
Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35: Chris Barrish poured in a game-high 27 points and Carmichaels won its Class 2A Section 4 opener 63-35 at Bentworth.
Barrish, who made four three-point field goals, helped the Mikes (1-0, 6-2) take control early, building leads of 19-9 after one quarter and 38-16 at halftime.
Drake and Tyler Richmond each tossed in 11 points in a winning cause.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth’s attack with 14 points.