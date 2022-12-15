McGuffey stretched its winning streak to five games with a 58-26 thumping of host Sto-Rox in non-section girls basketball action Thursday night.
The Highlanders (5-1) were in control from the start and had tripled Sto-Rox’s production by halftime, forging a 36-12 advantage.
Libby Mallah led the Highlanders’ charge with 19 points and Taylor Schumacher was close behind with 16 points. Hailee Kay also hit double figures with 10 points.
Washington 57, Bentworth 43: Kaprice Johnson had a double-double and Washington won its Class 2A Section 4 opener by stopping visiting Bentworth, 57-43.
The Prexies, who are off to a 4-1 start, struck early, forging a 22-6 lead after one quarter. Bentworth (0-1, 2-4) closed to within 28-22 at halftime and was within striking distance at 42-34 after three quarters. Wash High, however, held a 15-9 scoring edge in the final period.
Johnson flipped in a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Olivia Woods had 10 points and Amari Oakley matched Johnson with 10 rebounds.
Amber Sallee and Kayla O’Dell each scored 12 points for the Bearcats.
Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27: Anna Thomas scored 18 points as Chartiers-Houston won its Class 2A Section 4 opener, defeating visiting California, 58-27.
The Bucs (1-0, 4-2), who have won two in a row, pulled away in the middle quarters when they outscored the Trojans 28-11 to open a 41-20 lead entering the final period.
Amelia Brose scored 10 points for Chartiers-Houston.
Madyson Morton had seven points for California (0-1, 2-4).
Avella 42, Carlynton 36: Katie Dryer had a hot hand for Avella as she scored a game-high 21 points, leading the Eagles to a 42-36 win at Carlynton in a non-section game.
Ava Frank also contributed to the win by scoring 11 points. Avella improved its record to 3-2, using a strong third quarter to open a 34-30 lead.
Naima Turner was the leading scorer for Carlynton (2-4) with 15 points and Sky Brown had 13.
Carmichaels 50, Geibel Catholic 34: Sophia Zalar scored 23 points, leading Carmichaels to its first victory of the season, 50-34, over visiting Geibel Catholic.
Zalar scored 13 of her points in the second half when Carmichaels (1-5) pulled away after leading 18-15 at halftime. Beth Cree scored six of her points in the third quarter, when the Mikes held an 18-6 scoring edge.
Emma Larkin had a game-high 25 points for Geibel (1-4).
Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39: Madison Zavasky led three Pine-Richland players in double figures with 14 points and the Rams stymied Trinity in the second half for a 47-39 victory in non-section action.
Pine-Richland (3-2) led 27-22 at halftime, then held the Hillers to only six points in the third quarter as Trinity struggled to generate enough offense to fuel a comeback.
Sara Pifer and Catherine Gentile each scored 12 points for Pine-Richland.
Ruby Morgan poured in a game-high 16 points for Trinity, which had its record slip to 3-2.
Montour 62, Fort Cherry 57: Jordyn Wolfe scored 27 points, leading a fourth-quarter comeback by Montour that tripped Fort Cherry, 62-57, in non-section action.
Montour (2-4) trailed 32-26 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters before erupting for 26 points in the fourth quarter.
It was a frustrating loss for Fort Cherry, which had a chance to tie in the closing seconds. The Rangers spent most of the night at the free-trow line as they made 27 of 39 attempts.
Fort Cherry’s Raney Staub scored a game-high 29 points. She made 21 of 25 free throws. Ava Menzies chipped in with 15 points for the Rangers (3-3).
Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56: Kenzie Seligia scored 14 points, leading four Belle Vernon players in double figures, as the Leopards held off host West Mifflin 59-56 in the Class 4A Section opener for both teams.
Farra Reader scored 13 points, Lilley Kerns tossed in 11 and Presleigh Colditz had 10 for Belle Vernon (2-3). The Leopards withstood a 23-point performance by West Mifflin’s Savaughn Wimbs, who made five three-point field goals.
Mt. Lebanon 53, Canon-McMillan 28: Canon-McMillan had trouble stopping Payton Collins and lost its Class 6A Section 2 opener at Mt. Lebanon, 53-28.
Collins scored a game-high 28 points, equaling the Big Macs’ offensive output. Jenny Smith tossed in 10 points for the Blue Devils (1-0, 3-2).
Lauren Borella led Canon-Mac in scoring with 10 points.
In other games: Peters Township won its Class 6A Section 2 opener, 79-71, over winless Bethel Park. The Indians (1-0, 5-1) have won four in a row. Norwin dealt South Fayette its first loss of the season, 43-40, in a non-section contest on the Knights’ home court. The Lions (4-1) led 28-22 at halftime. Brownsville was a 52-23 winner over Jefferson-Morgan. No game details were reported.
Boys results
Waynesburg 55, West Greene 49: Dane Woods and Alex Van Sickle each scored 20 points, powering Waynesburg to a 55-49 victory over visiting West Greene.
Woods scored 18 of his points in the second half, including 12 in the pivotal fourth quarter. Waynesburg (2-4) trailed 35-34 after three quarters.
Van Sickle scored all of his points after the first quarter and had nine in the fourth period.
West Greene (1-5) was led by Lane Allison’s 17 points. Parker Burns followed with 11. Patrick Durbin scored nine points for the Pioneers, all in the fourth quarter to keep West Greene within striking distance.
Mapletown 57, Avella 35: Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire combined for 44 points to help Mapletown pull away in the second half for a 57-35 non-section win over visiting Avella.
Stevenson scored a game-high 26 points as the Maples improved their record to 2-3. McIntire followed with 18 points, half coming on three-point baskets. Mapletown led by only 20-13 at halftime before outscoring Avella (1-5) 18-7 in the third quarter.
Westley Burchianti had a team-leading 12 points for the Eagles and Bryce Wright scored 11.
In other games: Jefferson-Morgan pulled a 48-47 victory over Frazier on the Rockets’ home court. No game details were reported.
