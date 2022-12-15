PIAA basketball stock image

McGuffey stretched its winning streak to five games with a 58-26 thumping of host Sto-Rox in non-section girls basketball action Thursday night.

The Highlanders (5-1) were in control from the start and had tripled Sto-Rox’s production by halftime, forging a 36-12 advantage.

