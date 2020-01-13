McGuffey built a 20-point halftime lead and went on to a 59-45 victory over host Washington in Class 3A Section 2 girls basketball game Monday night.
The win extended McGuffey’s winning streak to four games and improved the Highlanders to 3-4 in the section. McGuffey also moved above .500 for the season at 7-6. Washington slipped to 2-4 and 4-9.
McGuffey led 17-6 at halftime and 35-15 at halftime.
The Highlanders put three players in double figures, led by Abby Donnelly and Kiera Nicolella, each with 16 points. Rachel Shingle chipped in with 10 points.
Kyla Woods of Washington scored a game-high 18 points. Tamia Russell had 10 points.
Charleroi 49, Beth-Center 35: Cierra Gazi led three Charleroi players in double figures, scoring 17 points, and the Cougars used strong first and fourth quarters to defeat visiting Beth-Center, 49-35, in Class 3A Section 2.
Charleroi (4-2, 8-5) led 16-4 after one quarter before Beth-Center (2-4, 6-5) battled back and closed to within 31-28 after three quarters. The Cougars, however, outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Bella Skobel had 14 points for Charleroi and Kaitlin Wagner tallied 10.
Maddy Hunyady and Anna Sloan each scored 10 points for B-C, which has lost three in a row.
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10: Dominique Mortimer scored 17 points to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 52-10 win over Bentworth in a Section 3-AA game.
The Bucs (4-2, 7-6) led 27-4 at halftime and 44-8 after three quarters.
Caroline Rice and Grace Skerbetz scored 4 points apiece for the host Bentworth, which fell to 0-6 in the section.
Burgettstown 58, Fort Cherry 19: Three players reached double figures in Burgettstown’s 58-19 victory over Fort Cherry in Section 3-AA.
Avery Havelka led the way for Burgettstown (5-1, 10-4) with 18 points. Celeste DiVecchio tossed in 13 points and Geena DeMario added 10 points.
Izzy Curtis paced FC (2-4, 4-10) with 5 points.
Belle Vernon 61, Elizabeth Forward 49: Rachel Wobrak had a double-double with a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds to power Belle Vernon to a 61-49 victory over Ellizabeth Forward in a Section 3 game in Class 4A.
Jenna Dawson scored a career-high 19 points for Belle Vernon (4-3, 8-4), which led 29-27 at halftime and outscored EF (4-3,, 6-6) by 32-22 in the second half. Taylor Rodriguez had a career-high 10 assists.
Anna Resnick scored 17 points and Balie Brinson added 10 points for the Warriors.
California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21: California moved to .500 in Section 2-A with a 45-21 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
The win leaves California 3-3 in the section and 6-7 overall as the Trojans remain in the middle of the playoff race. Makayla Boda was the leading scorer for California with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-10) was led in scoring by Abby Ankrom’s nine points.
Monessen 65, Mapletown 21: Qitarah Hardison had her eighth consecutive double-double and Monessen held visiting Mapletown scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 65-21 victory in Section 2-A.
Hardison led Monessen (4-2, 10-4) with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. She was joined double figures by teammates Kendelle Weston (12 points) and Mercedes Majors (10).
Krista Wilson scored 13 points for Mapletown (1-5, 1-10), which trailed 17-0 after one quarter.
Peters Township 64, Canon-McMillan 24: Peters Township’s Journey Thompson was too much inside for Canon-McMillan as the defending state champion Indians rolled to a 64-26 victory in Class 6A Section 2.
Thompson scored a game-high 22 points and led three PT players in double figures. Avana Sayles scored 15 points and Jordan Bisignani had 12 as the Indians kept their postseason hopes alive and improved to 3-5 in section and 5-8 overall.
Kelsey Wandera topped Canon-McMillan (0-7, 1-12) with 10 points.
Brownsville 68, Waynesburg 50: Emma Seto scored 21 points and Brownsville controlled the middle two quarters to defeat host Waynesburg 68-50 in Class 3A Section 2.
Brownsville improves to 3-3 in the section and 8-3 overall. Waynesburg remains winless in section at 0-7 and is 5-8 overall.
Brownsville led 21-17 after one quarter, then outscored Waynesburg 32-15 over the next two quarters.
Anya Tarpley had 16 points for the Falcons and Aubri Hogsett scored 15.
Brenna Benke led Waynesburg with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Ringgold 50, Yough 24: Ringgold stopped a two-game slide by defeating visiting Yough, 50-24, in Class 4A Section 3.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (2-5, 6-8) with a game-high 15 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Martina Costner had 12 points. The Rams were in control throughout, leading 22-7 at halftime.
Yough remains winless (0-7, 3-11) in section play.
Frazier 42, Carmichaels 36: Sierra Twigg scored a game-high 21 points, powering Frazier to a 42-36 win over visiting Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 3.
The win pushes Frazier to .500 in the section at 3-3 and 5-9 overall. Carmichaels slips to 1-5, 3-11.
Frazier led 23-18 at halftime and padded the margin to 38-26 after three quarters, allowing the Commodores to hang on for the win despite scoring only four points in the final quarter.
Emma Hyatt led the Mikes with 12 points and Sophia Zalar had 10.
Boys results
Geibel Catholic 76, Mapletown 64: Despite a game-high 30 points by Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson, Geibel Catholic defeated the Maples 76-64 in a Section 2-A game on the Gators’ home court.
Geibel (3-3, 8-4) received 25 points from Cole Kendall, 17 from Drew Howard and 14 from Isaiah Krizner.
Ryan Tuttle tossed in 17 points for Mapletown, which remained winless at 0-5, 0-11.
Brownsville 71, Bentworth 50: Nick Seto’s 17 points led four Brownsville scorers in double figures, powering the Falcons to a 71-50 win over visiting Bentworth in non-section play.
Hunter Assad had 13 points, Ayden Tetor 12 and Vaudal Paige 11 for Brownsville (5-7). Landon Urcho and jerzy Timlin each scored a game-high 18 points for Bentworth (0-13).