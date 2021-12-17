Landan Stevenson scored six of his game-high 26 points in overtime as Mapletown pulled out a 63-62 win over host Frazier in a non-section boys basketball game Friday night.
Mapletown (2-2) trailed 38-34 after three quarters but took the lead early in the fourth quarter. Frazier (0-4) made a couple of three-point shots late in the fourth to force overtime. Mapletown, this time behind Stevenson’s scoring, forged a lead early in the extra session and was up by four points before Frazier made a late three-pointer to make the final edge a single point.
Cohen Stout followed Stevenson in the scoring column with 19 points for Mapletown and A.J. Vanata contributed 12.
Logan Butcher was Frazier’s top scorer with 18 points.
Bentworth 72, Avella 58: Landon Urcho and Ayden Bochter combined for 58 points as Bentworth picked up its first win of the season, a 72-58 victory at Avella in a non-section contest.
Urcho continued his fast start to the season by scoring a game-high 37 points and Bochter followed with 21 points.
The Avella combination of Brandon Samol and Camden Georgetti made it a shootout with the Urcho and Bochter. Samol poured in 30 points and Georgetti had a solid game with 15 points.
Bentworth (1-2) trailed 14-10 after one quarter before scoring 29 points in the second period to take a 39-30 lead into halftime. The Bearcats padded the lead to 60-45 after three quarters.
Avella’s record dropped to 1-3.
Washington 56, Brownsville 37: Washington got the Class 3A Section 4 season off on a winning note by thumping host Brownsville 56-37.
The Prexies (1-0, 2-1) led 17-12 after one quarter and then pulled out to a 33-18 halftime edge that enabled them to cruise the rest of the way.
Davoun Fuse led all scorers with 20 points and Tayshawn Levy was in double figures again with 14 points.
Brownsville (0-1, 2-2), which lost to Trinity on Thursday, was led in scoring by Ayden Teeter’s eight points.
Belle Vernon 74, Mount Pleasant 25: There wasn’t much doubt about how Belle Vernon’s Class 4A Section 3 opener was going to turn out, not after the Leopards raced out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter.
Belle Vernon went on to a one-sided 74-25 victory.
Quinton Martin led the Leopards with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Gordon was the only other play in double figures as he tallied 10.
The win improves Belle Vernon’s overall record to 4-0. Mount Pleasant is 0-1, 1-3.
Waynesburg 51, Beth-Center 20: Chase Henkins scored 19 points and Waynesburg won its Class 3A Section 4 opener at Beth-Center, 51-20.
Henkins also had 10 assists and six steals. He assisted on 10 of the 12 Waynesburg baskets that he did not score.
The Raiders (1-0, 1-4) took control of the game early, forging a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and a 34-6 halftime advantage.
Brody Tharp scored 12 points, more than half of the total for Beth-Center (0-1, 1-3).
Fox Chapel 69, Peters Township 64: Eli Yofa scored 22 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Fox Chapel dropped host Peters Township 69-64 in a non-section game.
Russell Fenton followed with 17 points, Jake DeMotte had 12 and J.P. Dockey 10 for Fox Chapel.
Aaron Brulee and Gavin Cote each had 14 points for Peters Township.
Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57: Michael Stewart and Christian Barrish combined for 46 points to lead Carmichaels to a 64-57 victory over visiting McGuffey in a non-section game.
Stewart had 24 points and Barrish 22 for the Mikes (3-2).
Grayson Wallace and Maddox Ganster each scored 14 for McGuffey (1-2).
In other games: South Fayette was a 41-37 winner at Bethel Park in a non-section game. Brentwood handed Charleroi its first loss, 67-42, in Class 3A Section 4.
Girls results
Peters Township 42, Penn Hills 34: After suffering a tough two-point loss in section play Thursday at Baldwin, Peters Township got back on the bus and earned a road victory Friday night.
Journey Thompson and Gemma Walker each scored 13 points as the Indians won at Penn Hills, 42-34, in non-section play.
PT (2-3) led 19-16 at halftime and outscored Penn Hills (0-4) by a 15-10 margin in the pivotal third quarter.
Penn Hills’ Hannah Pugliese scored a game-high 16 points.
Waynesburg 58, Frazier 8: Kaley Rohanna scored 23 points and host Waynesburg had no trouble with Frazier, beating the Commodores 58-8 in a non-section game.
The Raiders (5-1) led 19-3 after one quarter, 41-5 at halftime and shut out Frazier in the third quarter. Rohanna was the only player in the game to score in double figures. Waynesburg put nine players in the scoring column.
Frazier’s record fell to 2-3.
West Greene 61, Ellis School 16: Brooke Barner scored a career-high 20 points as West Greene cruised to a 61-16 victory over visiting Ellis School in a non-section action.
West Greene (3-1) won its second straight, this one in easy fashion as the Pioneers led 23-4 after one quarter before shutting out the visitors in the second quarter and taking a 39-4 lead into halftime.
Anna Durbin, with 16 points, was the only other West Greene to score in double figures.
California 74, Jefferson-Morgan 5: California raised it record to 4-1 with a 74-5 win over Jefferson-Morgan.
Kendelle Weston scored a career-best 30 points.
Rakyih Porter scored 12 points for Cal and Sam Snickmich added 10.
Waynesburg 49, Bentworth 15: Clara Paige Miller scored 21 points and Waynesburg bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 49-15 thumping of Bentworth in the Class 3A Section 2 opener Thursday night.
Waynesburg, coming off a loss Tuesday at Chartiers-Houston, jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of one quarter against Bentworth (0-1, 1-3) and then scored 26 second-quarter points for a 40-8 halftime lead.
Nina Sarra followed in the scoring column with 13 points.