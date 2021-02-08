PIAA basketball stock image
Kaylin Venick scored a career-high 21 points to power Trinity to a 62-28 victory over Albert Gallatin in a Class 5A Section 2 game Monday night.

Courtney Dahlquist had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 7 steals and Alyssa Clutter poured in 15 points for the Hillers (7-0, 11-1).

Olivia Miller paced AG (5-4, 9-4) with 11 points.

Fort Cherry 48, Northgate 12: Seniors Jill Panizza and Molley Schaal had an enjoyable Senior Night at Fort Cherry as the Rangers routed winless Northgate 48-12 in Class 2A Section 3 game.

Panizza scored a game-high 16 points and Schaal added 10 points as the Rangers improved to 5-3 in the section and 7-5 overall.

Fort Cherry led 17-4 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime.

Northgate is 0-8, 0-10.

Avella 50, Geibel Catholic 14: Katie Dryer and Allie Brownlee each scored 11 points and Avella ran its winning streak to four games with a 50-14 thumping of visiting Geibel Catholic in Class A Section 2.

Avella (5-2, 8-4) dominated from the start against the winless Gators (0-6, 0-7), forging leads of 20-4 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime.

Jaylene Mundorff, with 10 points, also reached double figures for the Eagles, who have won six of their last seven.

West Greene 62, Frazier 34: West Greene had 10 players score, led by Jersey Wise’s 18 points, and the Pioneers ran their winning streak to nine games with a 62-34 victory over host Frazier in a non-section game.

West Greene (9-2) held Frazier (2-9) to single-digit scoring in two of the first three quarters and led 36-15 at halftime.

Delaney Warnick led Frazier in scoring with 10 points.

Bethel Park: 63, Canon-McMillan 39: Bethel Park put four players in double figures and crusied to a 63-39 victory over Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.

The Black Hawks (2-1, 8-2) led 20-8 after one quarter and stretch the gap to 39-17 at halftime.

Emma Dziezgowski led Bethel Park with 17 points.

Tori Wesolowski was the leading scorer for Canon-McMillan (1-5, 1-7) with 11 points.

Monessen 44, Mapletown 19: Sydney Caterino scored 13 points to push Monessen past Mapletown 44-19 in Section 2-A.

Mercedes Majors tossed in 11 points for the Greyhounds (5-2, 7-4).

Krista Wilson led Mapletown (2-3, 3-3) with 14 points.

Chartiers-Houston 40, Sto-Rox 29: A strong defensive effort led Chartiers-Houston past Sto-Rox, 40-29, in a Section 3-AA game.

Zamierah Edwards’ 10 points paced C-H offense. The defense allowed only 10 points as a high in the quarter and kept Alicia Young to 17 points, about 13 below her average.

Sto-Rox (4-4, 4-9) lost its second straight game.

Burgettstown 30, Carlynton 25: Defense came through for Burgettstown in a 30-25 victory over Carlynton in a Section 3-AA game.

Burgettstown defense held Carlynton under 10 points each quarter.

Madeline Newark scored 11 points and Kaitlyn Nease added 10 points for Burgettstown (9-0, 10-2).

Naimi Turner scored 15 points for Carlynton (3-4, 5-7).

Boys result

Bethel Park 65, Washington 54: Dolan Wado made one of two free throws with less than two seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Bethel Park went on to a 65-54 victory over host Washington in a non-section game.

Washington (7-4) led 29-24 at halftime before Bethel Park came charging back and led 42-35 entering the fourth quarter. Washington led 49-48 when Waldo stepped to the free-throw line and made the game-tying free throw but the second attempt that would have given the Black Hawks the win.

In overtime, Bethel Park made two key three-pointers early and Max Blanc scored seven of his 13 points in the extra session.

Waldo finished with a team-high 21 points and Logan Wright added 13. Bethel Park’s record is 4-7 but the Black Hawks have won three in a row.

Washington’s Tayshawn Levy had a huge game for Washington, tossing in a game-high 29 points. The Little Prexies had only one other player in double figures, Brandon Patterson with 12 points.

