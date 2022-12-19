Lorenzo Gardner’s two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining to play gave Monessen a 48-47 victory over Yough in a non-section boys basketball game Monday.
Gardner had a key three-point play last week in the closing seconds of Monessen’s 61-60 win at Carmichaels.
Gardner’s free throws gave him 24 points for Monessen (3-1), tops in the game.
Austin Matthews scored 18 points for Yough (3-5) and Terek Crosby chipped in with 17 points.
Chartiers-Houston 61, Beth-Center 25: Nate Gregory scored 15 points to help Chartiers-Houston defeat Beth-Center 61-25 in Class 2A Section 4.
Manny Ntumngia contributed 14 points and Jake Mele chipped in 12 for the Bucs (2-0, 5-1).
Brody Tharp scored 12 points for B-C (0-2, 1-6).
California 77, Waynesburg 66: Caden Powell scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half as California was a 77-67 winner at Waynesburg in a non-section game.
California (2-3) scored 50 points in the first half, building an 18-point lead at the intermission. Waynesburg (2-6) battled back and closed to within 60-54 after three quarters.
The Trojans protected their lead by making nine of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter. Aidan Lowden, who had 13 points, was 5-for-6 at the line down the stretch.
Noah Neil and Cole Wolpink each scored 10 points for the Trojans.
Waynesburg’s Alex VanSickle poured in a game-high 30 points that included six three-point baskets. He had 22 of his points in the first half.
Dane Woods followed with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots for the Raiders. Austin Surber had 10 assists. Waynesburg hurt its cause by making only one of 12 free throws.
Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 51: Troy Wright scored a game-high 17 points as Jefferson-Morgan won at Charleroi, 58-51, in non-section play.
Charleroi led 23-21 at halftime and 41-40 after three quarters, but Jefferson-Morgan (4-3) outscored the Cougars 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
Wright led four J-M players in double figures. John Woodward had 13 points, Houston Guesman netted 12 and Dayton Marion scored 11. The Rockets have won three in a row.
Ben Shields and Jake Chambers each scored 12 points for Charleroi (3-3). Bryce Large and Jake Beveridge had 11 each.
Latrobe 71, Canon-McMillan 46: Landon Butler led four Latrobe players in double figures with 17 points and the Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 71-44 victory over Canon-McMillan in non-section action.
Latrobe (3-2) led by only 22-17 at halftime before erupting for 33 points in the third quarter and a 55-24 lead.
Girls results
Chartiers-Houston 51, Beth-Center 24: Ava Capozzoli scored a career-high 19 points and Chartiers-Houston won its Class 2A Section 4 opener, beating Beth-Center 51-24.
Capozzoli made three-point field goals and her long-range shooting helped the Bucs (1-0, 4-2) build leads of 14-11 after one quarter and 26-11 at halftime. The Bucs held Beth-Center (0-1, 2-4) scoreless in the second quarter.
The Bucs blew the game open by outscoring B-C 18-7 in the third quarter for a commanding 44-18 lead.
Anna Thomas scored 14 points for C-H. Lauren Brown was Beth-Center’s leading scorer with eight points.
Mt. Pleasant 61, McGuffey 59: Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 36 points, helping Mt. Pleasant pull out a 61-59 victory over host McGuffey in a non-section game.
The game was close throughout. Mt. Pleasant (5-1) led 27-25 halftime and the score was tied 45-45 entering the pivotal fourth quarter. The Vikings held a 16-14 scoring edge in the period to extend its winning streak to five games.
Taylor Schumacher had a big game for McGuffey (5-2) with 21 points. Lexi Ewing had 14.
Burgettstown 42, South Park 34: Kaitly Nease scored a game-high 20 points, powering Burgettstown to a 42-34 road win over South Park in non-section play.
Burgettstown (4-2) jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter and led the rest of the way. The Blue Devils were ahead 23-16 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters.
Addie Cairns also scored in double figures for the winners with 11 points.
Ella Clifford led South Park (1-4) with nine points.
Bentworth 37, Frazier 28: Bentworth battled back from a first-quarter deficit to defeat visiting Frazier 37-28 in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
The win snapped a three-game slide for Bentworth (1-1, 3-4), which trailed 12-8 after one quarter. The Bearcats, who received a game-high points from Amber Sallee, had a strong second quarter to grab a 22-16 halftime lead. Bentworth pulled away in the second half.
Delaney Warnick scored 11 points for Frazier (1-1, 3-3).
Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14: Presleigh Colditz scored 16 points as Belle Vernon defeated Ringgold 56-14 in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 3-4) held Ringgold to only two points in each of the first three quarters as the Leopards led 48-6 entering the final eight minutes.
Farrah Reader had 10 points for BVA and Tessa Rodriguez had eight assists.
Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44: Canon-McMillan led at halftime but Chartiers Valley pulled away over the final 16 minutes to defeat the Big Macs 57-44 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Canon-McMillan (0-2, 1-6) led 15-9 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime.
Chartiers Valley (1-0, 4-2) outscored the Big Macs 21-10 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 42-32 lead.
Emma Reynolds and Ella Cupka led a balanced scoring attack for CV with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Kelsey Wandera tossed in 10 points to lead the Big Macs.
Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30: A fast start propelled Fort Cherry to a 57-30 victory over Mapletown in a non-section game.
Raney Staub scored a game-high 20 points for Fort Cherry (4-3), which led 20-8 after one quarter and 41-18 at halftime.
Bailey Rafferty led the Maples (1-5) with nine points.
Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18: McKenna DeUnger led four Charleroi players in double figures with 24 points in an 84-18 rout of Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Bella Carrato scored 22 points for Charleroi (2-2) while Ella Sypolt scored 12 points and Camryn Mussar added 10.
Ava Wood paced the Rockets (0-6) with 8 points.
Avella 48, Northgate 11: Katie Dryer scored a game-high 22 points to help Avella strike down Northgate 48-11 ina non-section game.
Ava Frank addded 12 for the Eagles (4-2), who led 32-8 at halftime.
Shayla Baptiste paced Northgate (0-5) with five points.
California 58, Carmichaels 54: Rakiyah Porter and Addison Gregory combined for 29 points, leading California to a 58-54 home-court win over Carmichaels.
Porter scored 19 points and Gregory had 10 for the Trojans, who jumped out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and fought off a Carmichaels comeback.
The Mikes’ Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 24 points and Megan Voithofer had 15.
In other games: Washington won its Class 2A Section 4 opener at Brownsville, 34-21. Peters Township moved to 2-0 in Class 6A Section 2 and 6-1 overall with a 60-49 win at Baldwin. No game details were reported by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.