Shane Cornali and Derek Errett each scored 17 points and Fort Cherry rode a strong first half to a 75-63 victory over Burgettstown in the Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball finale Friday night.

The win caps a perfect (12-0) section record for Fort Cherry and improved the Rangers’ overall mark to 20-2. It is the second consecutive 20-win season for Fort Cherry, which is a first in school history. The Rangers’ section title marks the first time since the 1961-62 and 1962-63 seasons that Fort Cherry has won back-to-back section championships.

