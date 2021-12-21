Washington was way too quick out of the gate for visiting Beth-Center in a Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Prexies scored 33 points in the first quarter, 66 in the first half and cruised to a 92-28 thumping of the Bulldogs in Class 3A Section 4.
Davoun Fuse led the way for Washington (2-0, 3-1), which has won three straight, with 28 points. Fuse scored 25 of his points during the big first half.
Tayshawn Levy was right behind in the scoring column as he tossed in 23 points.
Only one other Wash High player finished in double figures, that being Brace Patterson with 14 points.
Ruben Miller’s nine points led Beth-Center (0-2, 1-4).
South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53: South Fayette had five players score in double figures and the Lions defeated visiting Ringgold, 75-53.
Brandon Jakiela led the way for the Lions (3-2) with 18 points. Logan Yater was close behind with 16 points, Landon Lutz had 14, Alex Hall 12 and Nate Deanes 11.
The Lions’ balanced attack offset a game-high 23 points by Ringgold’s Zion Moore. Nick Peccon had 16.
South Fayette led by 36-32 at halftime and broke the game open in the second half, when they outscored Ringgold (2-3) by a 22-4 margin in the fourth quarter.
Carmichaels 61, Geibel Catholic 56: Carmichaels overtook Geibel in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Gators by 12 for a 61-56 victory in a non-section game on the Mikes’ home court.
Chris Barrish scored 24 points, and Drake Long and Tyler Rcihard each scored 11 points.
Travelle Blayton scored a game-high 26 points for Geibel (2-3). Tre White tossed in 14 and Jeffery Johnson added 10.
Geibel led 45-38 after three quarters.
Belle Vernon 71, Yough 46: Belle Vernon keeps rolling along. The Leopards cruised to a 71-46 victory over host Yough in Class 4A Section 3.
The win makes Belle Vernon 2-0 in section and 6-0 overall.
Quinton Martin led the Leopards with 21 points and eight rebounds. Devin Whitlock had 16 points, Daniel Gordon scored 12 and Logan Cunningham had 10.
Tarek Crosby had a game-high 20 points for Yough (0-2, 3-2).
Brentwood 76, Waynesburg 44: Brentwood erupted for 54 second-half points and blew open a close game as the Spartans went on to a 76-44 win at Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4.
Brentwood (2-0, 4-1) led by only 22-20 at halftime before outscoring Waynesburg (1-1, 1-5) by a 31-7 margin in the pivotal third quarter.
Nathan Ziegler led Brentwood with 20 points and Carter Betz scored 15.
Jacob Mason scored a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg and Chase Henkins had 10.
Keystone Oaks 69, Burgettstown 65: Keystone Oaks made 11 three-point field goals and needed almost all of them to edge visiting Burgettstown 69-65 in a non-section game.
It was the first loss of the season for Burgettstown (3-1).
The Blue Devils led 21-1 after one quarter before KO (3-2) rallied and took a 30-29 lead into halftime. The Golden Eagles were still leading by a single point after three quarters.
KO put four players in double figures, led by Owen Minford’s 19 points. Cam Green had 16 points, and Nick Buckley and Colin Harris each scored 15. All of Buckley’s points came on five three-point baskets.
Burgettstown received 18 points from Caleb Russell and 15 from James Leuice. The Blue Devils made five three-pointers.
Propel Montour 56, Bentworth 42: A slow start had Bentworth playing catch-up for much of the night and the Bearcats lost to Propel Montour 56-42 in a non-section game.
Bentworth led 10-9 after one quarter but then was held to only six points in the second quarter and trailed 23-16 at halftime.
Landon Urcho tossed in a game-high 20 points for Benetworth (1-3), which was looking for back-to-back wins. Ayden Bochter had 11 points for the Bearcats.
Propel Montour had a balanced scoring attack with Danny Roberts leading with 10 points.
In other games: Serra catholic defeated Chartiers-Houston 62-47 in a non-section game.
Girls results
Trinity 91, Uniontown 23: Trinity has spent the early part of the season looking for a close game.
The undefeated Hillers didn’t get one from Uniontown, which was the only other team from Class 5A Section 3 that entered Tuesday sporting a winning overall record.
Trinity scored a whopping 39 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 91-23 thumping of the host Red Raiders in a game that was rescheduled from last Thursday.
The Hillers (2-0, 5-0) led 39-3 after one quarter and 68-9 at halftime.
Alyssa Clutter paced the Hillers with 28 points. She scored 13 of her points in the big opening quarter.
Eden Williamson followed with 15 points. Macie Justice had 11 points, five assists and four steals. Kristina Bozek and Claudia Cappelli each tossed in 11 points, giving Trinity five players in double figures. Maddy Roberts had seven steals.
Ava Hair scored 12 points for Uniontown (0-1, 2-2).
Charleroi 59, Frazier 12: Charleroi will enter the Christmas break on quite a roll.
The Cougars received 21 points apiece from McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones and routed host Frazier 59-12 in a non-section game.
The win was the fourth straight for Charleroi (4-1) with three of the four coming by at least 20 points. The Cougars led Frazier by 33-8 at halftime and 46-10 after three quarters.
Frazier’s record dropped to 2-4.
Fort Cherry 63, New Brighton 23: Raney Staub scored 21 points, Dana Sinatra had a double-double and Fort Cherry won its third straight game in lopsided fashion, defeating visiting New Brighton 63-23 in a non-section game on the Rangers’ home court.
The win moves Fort Cherry to 3-2. The three wins have come by an average of 45.7 points.
The Rangers jumped on New Brighton (2-4) early as Staub scored 12 points in the opening quarter that ended with Fort Cherry ahead 24-7. The Rangers led 43-14 at halftime.
Sinatra contributed 19 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
South Park 66, Waynesburg 45: South Park won its Class 3A Section 2 opener, 66-45, over visiting Waynesburg.
Kaley Rohanna scored 11 points for Waynesburg (1-1, 5-2) and Clara Paige Miller had 10.
South Park, which led 34-25 at halftime, made seven three-point field goals and converted 19 of 24 free throws.