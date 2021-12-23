Undefeated Fort Cherry scored 19 points in the game’s first four minutes and went on to an easy 67-30 victory over host Propel Montour in a non-section boys basketball game Thursday night.
One night after having a game against Waynesburg canceled, Fort Cherry (5-0) led 25-7 after one quarter and 48-13 at halftime.
Owen Norman led the Rangers with a game-high 20 points and Dylan Rogers reached double figures with 13. All 15 players for the Rangers saw playing time.
Dauj Jones scored nine points for Propel Montour (2-5).
Peters Township 72, Hampton 58: Gavin Cote and Brendan McCullough combined for 44 points, powering Peters Township to a 72-58 road win over Hampton in a non-section action.
It was the second win in as many nights for the Indians (3-4).
Peters Township outscored Hampton (3-3) in each of the first three quarters to build leads of 13-10 after the initial eight minutes, 34-19 at halftime and 52-32 after three quarters.
Cote led all scorers with 23 points. McCullough followed with 19 and Aaron Brula hit double figures with 10.
Liam Mignogna paced Hampton with 18 points and Eric Weeks had 17.
Mapletown 60, Hundred (W.Va.) 34: Landan Stevenson scored 24 points and Mapletown dominated play in the middle quarters en route to a 60-34 victory over visiting Hundred (W.Va.).
Mapletown (3-2), which has won three in a row, led 19-12 after the first quarter and outscored Hundred (0-7) by a 36-11 margin over the next two quarters to break out to a commanding 55-23 lead.
Max Vanata, with 10 points, was the only other Mapletown player to score in double figures.
Brayden Bartung had 11 points for Hundred.
Girls results
Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23: Monessen has Mercedes Majors, and that was a huge reason why the Greyhounds came away with a 38-23 road win over East Allegheny in a non-section game.
Majors scored a game-high 19 points to lead Monessen (3-1) to its third consecutive win.
The Greyhounds outscored East Allegheny (2-4) in every quarter but led by only 16-12 at halftime. Monessen broke open the close game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter for a 32-18 advantage.
Casmere Marshall scored 14 points for East Allegheny.
Mapletown 42, Bentworth 22: Taylor Dusenberry poured in 30 points as the visiting Maples rolled past Bentworth in a non-section game Wednesday.
Dusenberry also grabbed 15 rebounds in recording a double-double and added four steals.
Mapletown led 6-3 after the first quarter, pushed its lead out to 17-8 by halftime and extended its advantage to 32-14 after three periods.
Sydney Byrne contributed six points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Maples (3-3).
Makenzie Aloe scored 10 points to top the Bearcats in scoring.