Canon-McMillan built a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter Friday night and that carried the Big Macs to a 60-53 non-section boys basketball victory over visiting Ringgold.
Canon-McMillan (8-13) led 24-8 after the game’s first minutes but Ringgold (12-9), which has clinched a Class 4A playoff berth, battled back to within 29-19 at halftime. The Big Macs, however, did enough in the second half to hold off the Rams.
Syn’cere Southern led a balanced C-M attack with 16 points. Cole Stanley scored eight of his 15 points in the big first quarter and Tommy Samosky also finished with 15 points.
Ringgold’s Demetrius Butler scored a game-high 19 points as the Rams placed three players in double figures. Chris Peccon scored 18 points and Luke Wyvratt had 10.
Both teams have one regular-season game remaining on Monday. Canon-McMillan will host Hempfield and Ringgold will be at West Mifflin.
In other games: In Class 3A, Carlynton slipped past Fort Cherry 59-43. In Class 2A, South Side Beaver was a 70-26 winner over Burgettstown. Bishop Canevin went undefeated in Section 2-A with a 96-57 win over Avella.