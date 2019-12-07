C.J. Cole scored a game-high 29 points, and made 14 of 15 free throws, as McGuffey pulled away late to defeat Waynesburg 47-36 Saturday night in the championship game of the Highlanders’ tournament.
McGuffey led 30-28 after three quarters but made nine of 12 free throws in the final eight minutes. Cole, the tournament MVP, was 6-for-7 in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg’s Lucas Garber had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Raiders were held to only two second-half field goals.
Penn-Trafford 76, Belle Vernon 71: Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock continued his strong start to the season by scoring 27 points but the Leopards couldn’t overcome Penn-Trafford big edge at the free-throw line in a 76-71 loss in the Hempfield tournament.
Penn-Trafford (2-0) made 25 of 34 free throws compared to Monessen’s 14-for-21. The Greyhounds also committed five more turnjovers than PT.
Jared Hartman had 14 points, and Cam Nusser 13 points and six assists for the Leopards (1-1). Hunter Ruokonen grabbed 11 rebounds. Zach Rocco scored 24 points to pace Penn-Trafford.
Beth-Center 58, Avella 40: Andrew Bower and Easton McDaniel combined for 37 points, powering Beth-Center to a 58-40 win over Avella in the consolation game of the California tournament.
Bower scored a game-high 20 points and McDaniel had 17 as the Bulldogs forged a 24-16 halftime lead and then held Avella to seven points in the third quarter.
Tyler Cerciello led Avella with 12 points.
Yough 48, Chartiers-Houston 45: Gamal Marbalie scored 16 points and made some clutch free throws as Yough edged slow-starting Chartiers-Houston 48-45 in the championship game of the Brownsville tournament.
Yough led 14-3 after one quarter and 26-11 at halftime before C-H managed a second-half charge. Marbalie made 10 of 12 free throws.
Austin Arnold and Seth Dunn each scored 13 points for Yough.
Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown 51: Fort Cherry clung to an early lead to defeat Burgettstown, 66-51, in the McGuffey tournament consolation.
Brenden Anderson led the Rangers, who jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, with 24 points. Noah Babirad scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Dylan Rodgers added 12.
Dylan Poirier led Burgettstown with 18 points.
Ringgold 79, Southmoreland 44: Four players scored in double figures as Ringgold defeated Southmoreland, 79-44, in the Tom Traynor Tournament at Mt. Pleasant.
Chris Peccon led the Rams with 21 points. Demetrius Butler and Luke Wyvratt each had 12. Ben Lawrence chipped in 10 for Ringgold, which improves to 1-1 overall.
Riley Comforti scored 26 points for Southmoreland.
New Brighton 76, Jeff-Morgan 59: JoJo Reynolds scored 18 points to help New Brighton to a 76-59 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in the Carlynton tournament.
Jamison Amed tossed in 17 points for New Brighton. Tahj Jacobs scored a career-high 26 points for J-M.
Carmichaels 77, Mapletown 38: Four players scored in double figures to pace Carmichaels to a 77-38 victory over Mapletown in the Geibel tournament.
Al Cree led the way with 26 points for Carmichaels. Chris Barrish had 13 points, Dylan Wilson 12 points and Mike Stewart 10. Lance Stevenson led the Maples with 10.
Girls results
Burgettstown 50, Avella 36: Emily Prasko scored a game-high 15 points, leading Burgettstown to a 50-36 victory over Avella in the championship of the eagles’ tournament.
Maddie Kozares had 11 points and Jill Frazier scored 10 for Burgettstown, which built a 10-point halftime lead and maintained a double-digit advantage in the second half.
Allie Brownlee’s nine points led Avella.
Belle Vernon 61, Sto-Rox 27: Belle Vernon had too much offensive firepower for Sto-Rox as the Leopards made seven three-pointers and won their first game of the season, 61-27, in the Belle Vernon tournament.
Jenna Dawson led a balanced attack for Belle Vernon (1-1) with 13 points and Rachel Wobrak had 12. They helped the leopards forge a commanding 31-13 halftime lead.
Alicia Young scored a game-high 17 points for Sto-Rox (0-2).
Brownsville 39, Chartiers-Houston 26: Emma Seto scored 11 points and Brownsville used some tough defense in the first three quarters to beat Chartiers-Houston 39-26 in the championship game of the Falcons’ tournament.
Brownsville held C-H to eight points in the first half and led 29-12 after three quarters.
Zamierah Edwards paced Chartiers-Houston with 15 points.
Beth-Center 58, Eden Christian 26: Elizabeth Trump scored 15 points and Beth-Center rolled to ist first win of the season, 58-26 over Eden Christian in the Freedom tournament.
Trump and Olivia Greco, who had 11 points and 11 assists, led the B-C attack, as the Bulldogs forged a 35-14 halftime lead. Madison Hunyady had 10 points and Noelle Hunter had a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists.
McGuffey 57, Mapletown 10: Abby Donnelly led four McGuffey players in double figures with 16 points as the Highlanders rolled to a 57-10 win over Mapletown in the Avella tournament.
Claire Redd had 12 points, and Keira Nicolella and Rachel Shingle each had 10 for the Highlanders (1-1), who led 42-4 at halftime.
Morgan Williamson scored six points for Mapletown (0-2).
Fort Cherry 59, Cornell 8: Annika Rinehart’s 14 points led a balanced Fort Cherry attack as the rangers cruised to a 59-8 win over Cornell in the consolation game of the Keystone Oaks tournament.
The Rangers led 34-6 at halftime and 46-6 after three quarters. Jill Panizza was the only other FC player to score in double figures as she had 12 points.
Cornell has scored only 10 points in two games.
Monessen 62, Carrick 23: Monessen scored 46 first-half points and rolled to a 62-23 victory over Carrick in the Greyhounds’ tip-off tournament.
Qitarah Hardison led Monessen with 16 points and helped the Greyhounds (1-1) forge a 31-point lead by halftime. Sydney Caterino followed in the scoring column with 14 points and Zalendria Hardison had 12.
OLSH 53, Canon-McMillan 32: Kaleigh Constantino scored 15 points and Our Lady of Scared Heart pulled away in the second half to beat Canon-McMillan 53-32 in the consolation game of the Trinity tournament.
OLSH trailed 6-4 after one quarter but build leads of 17-14 at halftime and 29-22 after three quarters before erupting for 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Tori Wesolowski was the top scorer for C-M with six points.
Beaver 50, South Fayette 38: Emma Pavlek scored 29 points, powering Beaver to a 50-38 victory over South Fayette in the championship game of the Lions’ tournament.
Clare Relihan and Maddie Webber each had eight points for South Fayette.
Bentworth 24, Geibel 15: Bentworth held Geibel to five points through three quarters and went on to a 24-15 victory in the consolation game at the Brownsville tournament. Kaitlyn Sallee led a balanced offense for Bentworth by scoring eight points. The Bearcats led 6-0 after one quarter and 14-1 at halftime.
California 57, Frazier 20: Makayla Boda scored 17 points, leading California to a 57-20 win over Frazier in the consolation of the Trojans’ tournament. Jordyn Cruse had 12 points for California.
Charleroi 61, Carmichaels 24: Bella Skobel scored a game-high 18 points as tournament host Charleroi played suffocating defense to defeat Carmichaels, 61-24, in the championship game.
Charleroi (2-0) kept the Mikes under 10 points in each of the first three quarters to build a 47-13 lead.
Hannah Keranko also reached double figures for the Cougars with 10 points.
West Greene 74, Burrell 47: Jersey Wise scored a career-high 28 points and made 5 three-pointers to lead West Greene to a 74-47 victory over Burrell in the final of the Southmoreland tournament.
Elizabeth Brudnock tossed in 15 points, Katie Lampe had 11 points and Brooke Barner 10 points for the Pioneers.