Sophomore Stellanie Loutsion scored a game-high 19 points, leading Canon-McMillan back from a double-digit deficit to beat South Fayette 52-49 in a non-section game Monday night and giving Brittany Taylor her first win as the Big Macs’ coach.
South Fayette (1-2) was cruising in the first half, scoring 37 points and holding a 10-point lead at halftime. The Lions, however, scored only 12 points in the second half as Canon-McMillan tied the score at the end of three quarters and outscored South Fayette 10-7 in the pivotal final period.
Tori Wesolowski scored 15 points and Kelsey Wandera had 14 for Canon-McMillan (1-2).
Jessica Stabile led South Fayette in scoring with 11 points. Maddie Webber and Madison Burroughs each had 10 points.
Waynesburg 54, Yough 49: Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 21 points and led Waynesburg back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Yough 54-49 in a non-section game.
Yough (0-3) led 24-16 at halftime but sent the game to overtime at 44-44. The Raiders outscored the Cougars 10-5 in the extra session.
Neither shot it well from the free-throw line. Waynesburg made 16 of 27 and Yough was 16-for-33, but Miller’s eight field goals were three more than any other player produced.
Jules Fowler scored 14 points for Waynesburg (2-1).
Laney Gerdich had 16 points for Yough and Kaylynn Odelli scored 10.
West Greene 62, McGuffey 18: Undefeated West Greene held visiting McGuffey scoreless in the first quarter, building a 25-point lead, and cruised to a 62-18 victory in a non-section game.
Elizabeth Brudnock scored a game-high 16 points and Brooke Barner had 10 for the Pioneers (3-0), who led 45-10 at halftime.
Abby Donnelly scored seven points to lead McGuffey (1-2).
Beth-Center 76, Carmichaels 31: Beth-Center got everybody involved in its offense as the Bulldogs put five players in double figures and defeated visiting Carmichaels 76-31 in a non-section game.
Olivia Greco led the way with 22 points, six steals and four assists for the Bulldogs (2-1), who raced to a 42-21 halftime lead. Elizabeth Trump and Noelle Hunter each had a double-double. Trump scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Noelle Hunter had 10 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Madison Hunyady scored 13 points and Anna Sloan had 10 for the Bulldogs, who play their Section 2-AAA opener Thursday at Seton-LaSalle.
Carmichaels (1-2) was led by Sophia Zalar, who scored 10 points.
Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28: Nya Adams scored 11 points and Ringgold played solid defense throughout in a 50-28 victory over visiting Charleroi in non-section play.
Ringgold (2-1) held Charleroi to single-digit scoring in each quarter and led 23-14 at halftime and 40-19 after three quarters.
Bella Skobel scored a game-high 19 points for Charleroi (2-1), which suffered its first defeat after winning its own tournament over the weekend.
Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34, OT: Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 13 points and Monessen held visiting Fort Cherry scoreless in overtime as the Geryhounds pulled out a 40-34 victory in a non-section game.
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime and Fort Cherry (1-2) forged a 29-25 lead after three quarter. The Rangers, however, scored only five points the rest of the way. Monessen had a chance to win in regulation but two free throws with eight seconds left.
Weston had two free throws in the overtime period as Monessen improved its record to 2-1 ahead of a game Wednesday at Washington.
Propel Andrew Street 52, Jefferson-Morgan 17: Propel Andrew Street bounced back from a close loss in the Monessen tournament with a 52-17 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section contest.
Kearrah Barlow scored 17 points and Keeley Brockington had 16 for the Panthers (2-1).
Autumn Gustovich was Jefferson-Morgan’s leading scorer with nine points.
Boys result
Yough 71, Bentworth 33: Tyler Zerone led four players in double figures for undefeated Yough as the Cougars defeated Bentworth 71-33, spoiling the Bearcats’ season opener.
Jerzy Timlin was the leading scorer for Bentworth with 11 points.