Syn’cere Southern scored 15 points and Canon-McMillan rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Quaker Valley 65-60 in a boys basketball game on Saturday in the PBC Classic at Montour High School.
Less than 24 hours after losing to section rival Mt. Lebanon on a basket at the buzzer, the Big Macs (6-11) fell behind Quaker Valley 34-26 at halftime. Canon-McMillan, however, outscored QV (11-5) 20-8 in the key third quarter to take the lead and never relinquished the advantage.
Tre Lewis, who was named the game’s MVP, scored 13 points for Canon-Mac. Tommy Samosky also scored 13 and Gavin Miller had 12.
Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scored a game-high 20 points.
Monessen 62, Sewickley Academy 59: Carleton Jones scored 17 points, Marquell Smith had 16 and Monessen pulled out a 62-59 come-from-behind win over host Sewickley Academy in a non-section game.
Monessen (7-11) trailed 42-41 after three quarters in a game that was tight throughout. The Greyhounds overcame 10 three-pointers by Sewickley Academy (6-8). The Panthers’ Max Belt scored a game-high 27 points and made five three-pointers.
Waynesburg 69, Fort Cherry 49: Chris King had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Lucas Garber added 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and host Waynesburg defeated Fort Cherry 69-49 in a non-section game.
King led four players in double figures for Waynesburg (8-10), which led 32-19 at halftime. Avery McConville had 15 points and Caleb Shriver 12.
Dylan Rogers scored 22 points for Fort Cherry (4-13) and Noah Babirad had 10.
Girls results
Belle Vernon 57, Laurel Highlands 16: Belle Vernon shut out host Laurel Highlands in the first quarter and went on to a 57-16 victory over the winless Fillies in a non-section game.
Ten different Belle Vernon players scored, led by Viva Kreis with 11 points and Presleigh Colditz with 10. The Leopards (12-5) led 13-0 after one quarter and 32-4 at halftime.