Demetrius Butler led four Ringgold players in double figures with 16 points and the Rams held off Serra Catholic 60-52 in non-section boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Butler helped Ringgold (5-8) build a 33-21 halftime lead. Ringgold has won three of its last four.
Nick Peccon flipped in 15 points for the Rams, and Deondre Dotson and Cam Halushka each had 12.
Jayden Mertz’s 11 points led Serra Catholic (2-11).
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 47: West Greene threw a scare into Geibel Catholic for a half before the Gators rallied and pulled out a 61-47 victory in a Class A Section 2 game in Rogersville.
Geibel (7-2, 9-6) led 23-14 at halftime but West Greene (1-9, 1-12) flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring the gators 15-2 to take a 29-25 lead into halftime.
Geibel, however, held WG to four points in the third quarter to forge a 38-33 lead.
Tre White led Geibel with 19 points and Jaydis Kennedy had 15.
Colin Brady led three Pioneers in double figures with 17 points. Ian Van Dyne followed with 14 and Chase Blake contributed 10.
Chartiers Valley 70, Peters Township 60: Braydon Reynolds scored 25 points to lead Chartiers Valley to a 70-60 win over Peters Township in a Section 2, Class 5A game.
Carter Mastovich tossed in 16 points and Garrett Alauzen 15 points for the Colts.
PT was led by Julian Maceo’s 14 points; Connor Spratt’s 13 points; and Gavin Cote’s 10 points.
Thomas Jefferson 59, Trinity 53: Aide Kelly and Evan Berger each scored 17 points to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 59-53 win over Trinity.
Michael Dunn scored a career-high 35 points with the help of seven three-point field goals. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.
McGuffey 49, Brownsville 22: Christian Cipoletti scored a career-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double in McGuffey’s 49-22 win over Brownsville.
Nate Witkowsky had 10 points for McGuffey.
Damarion Brown had 11 points for Brownsville.
Girls results
Belle Vernon 39, Mount Pleasant 24: Belle Vernon got defensive and stopped Mount Pleasant 39-24 in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
Belle Vernon (5-4, 8-7) held Mount Pleasant (4-6, 9-7) to single-digit scoring in every quarter and only two players, Tiffany Zelmore (13 points) and Hannah Gesinski (11) scored for the Vikings.
The Leopards led 15-14 at halftime and then outscored Mt. Pleasant by a 14-5 margin in the pivotal third quarter.
Taylor Rodriguez led the Leps with 10 points. Grace Henderson had six points and 10 rebounds.
Aquinas Academy 56, Avella 28: Liz Russell scored 15 points and Aquinas Academy defeated slow-starting Avella 56-28 in a non-section game.
Aquinas Academy (12-4), which has won its section title, led 21-7 after one quarter and 34-11 at halftime.
Katie Dryer had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Avella (9-8).
Brownsville 55, Bentworth 19: Emma Seto scored 20 points and Brownsville won its first game of the season, 55-19, over Bentworth in a non-section game.
Amber Sallee had nine points for Bentworth.
South Fayette 50, Southmoreland 32: South Fayette dominated the first half and cruised to a 50-32 victory over visiting Southmoreland in a non-section game.
The Lions (12-5) held a commanding 34-11 lead at halftime. Giuliana Gaetano led a balanced attack for South Fayette with nine points.
Southmoreland is 12-4.
Gbg Salem 41, Monessen 33, OT: Abby Mankins scored 25 points to lead Greensburg Salem to a 41-33 overtime victory against Monessen.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen with 12 points. She also scored a basket with about six seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.
Baldwin 59, Peters Township 51: Morgan Havella scored 22 points and Meghan Dryburgh added 10 points to give Baldwin a 59-51 win over Peters Township in Class 5A.
Avana Sayles scored 21 points and Journey Thompson added 18 points for PT.