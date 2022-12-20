PIAA basketball stock image

Caleb Russell scored 19 points and Burgettstown picked up its first victory of the season by holding off visiting Carmichaels 60-57 in Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Burgettstown (1-0, 1-3) led 14-10 after one quarter but Carmichaels reversed that and pulled into a 24-24 tie at halftime. The Blue Devils outscored the Mikes 25-23 in a high-scoring third quarter and then had to fight off a late possession by Carmichaels that could have won the game.

