Caleb Russell scored 19 points and Burgettstown picked up its first victory of the season by holding off visiting Carmichaels 60-57 in Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Burgettstown (1-0, 1-3) led 14-10 after one quarter but Carmichaels reversed that and pulled into a 24-24 tie at halftime. The Blue Devils outscored the Mikes 25-23 in a high-scoring third quarter and then had to fight off a late possession by Carmichaels that could have won the game.
Zack Schrockman scored 14 points for the Blue Devils and James Leuice tossed in 13.
Carmichaels (0-1, 5-3) received a game-high 21 points from Tyler Richmond and 14 from Dom Colarusso. The Mikes, who began the year 5-0, have lost three in a row.
Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73: Zion Moore poured in a game-high 36 points, and Quinton Martin and Alonzo Wade – two members of Belle vernon’s state championship football team who were making their season debuts – combined for 37 points as the Leopards rolled to a 98-73 win over McKeesport in non-section play.
Belle Vernon (2-4) was locked in a 48-48 stalemate at halftime, then outscored McKeesport (1-5) 28-15 in the pivotal third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth.
Martin supported Moore’s big game by scoring 19 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Wade finished with 18 points.
Shayne McGraw led the Tigers with 21 points.
Trinity 73, West Allegheny 46: Tim Hodges scored a career-best 22 points to help Trinity to a 73-46 victory over West Allegheny in a non-section game.
Owen Wayman tossed in 14 points, Dante DeRubbo chipped in with 12 points and Drew Collins added 10 for the Hillers (4-3), who led 38-21 at halftime.
Brandon Bell scored 19 points for West Allegheny (3-4), which was outscored, 22-14, in the fourth quarter.
Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50: Owen Norman scored a game-high 27 points and Fort Cherry won its second straight Class 2A Section 4 game, 85-50, at Bentworth.
The Rangers have topped 80 points in both section wins.
The Rangers (2-0, 4-2) took control early, jumping out to a 29-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and increasing the advantage to 47-24 at halftime. Norman scored 19 of his points in the first half.
Evan Pond contributed 15 points to the Rangers and Derek Errett scored 10.
Bentworth (1-1, 5-2) was led in scoring by Landon Urcho’s 21 points. Christian May had 12.
Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70: Braedon Leatherman scored 22 points, powering Greensburg Salem to a wild 75-70 win over visiting Ringgold in a non-section contest.
Greensburg Salem (2-5) jumped out to a 23-9 lead at the end of one quarter, but Ringgold battled back and cut the deficit to 34-28 at halftime. A big third quarter gave the Rams (0-6) a 55-50 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Greensburg Salem held a 25-15 scoring edge over the final eight minutes.
Daryl Toliver tossed in a game-high 23 points to lead the Ringgold attack and Lorenzo Glasser followed with 20.
GS’s Ryan Burkhart had 20 points.
Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 57: Giante Clemmons and Benjamin Mayhew combined for 45 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills to an 80-57 victory over West Greene in a non-section game.
Clemmons tossed in 24 points and Mayhew added 21 points for Propel Braddock Hills (4-2), which led 32-29 at halftime.
Lane Allison scored a career-high 32 points and Patrick Durbin grabbed 10 rebounds for West Greene (1-6), which was outscored, 29-13 in the fourth quarter.
Brownsville 75, Waynesburg 30: Damarian Brown scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as Brownsville defeated visiting Waynesburg 75-30 in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
Brown’s big first half helped Brownsville (1-0, 4-1) forge a 58-9 lead.
Harlan Davis scored 13 points for the Falcons.
Alex VanSickle topped Waynesburg (0-2, 2-7) with 12 points and Dane Woods had 10.
In other games: McGuffey was a 42-28 winner over Salem, Mass., in the KSAC Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. No game details were reported.
Girls results
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16: Rakiyah Porter led four California players in double figures with 15 points as the Trojans won at Jefferson-Morgan 62-16 in a non-section game.
California (4-4) climbed to the .500 mark for the first time this season.
The Trojans led 21-7 after one quarter, 38-14 at halftime and then held Jefferson-Morgan (0-7) to two points in the second half.
Addison Gregory scored 14 points, Madelyn Petrucci had 13 and Samantha Smichnick 10 for the Trojans.
Kayla Larkin’s eight points led J-M.
GC Catholic 55, Monessen 29: Three players scored in double figures to pace Greensburg Central Catholic to a 55-29 victory over Monesen in a non-section game.
Avery Davis led the way with 14 points, Mya Morgan scored 13 and Erika Gribble added 12 points for GCC (6-1).
Hailey Johnson scored eight points for Monessen (2-3).
Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg 27: Albert Gallatin's defense stymied Waynesburg and the Colonials dealt the Raiders their first loss of the season, 61-27, in a non-section game.
AG (3-4) limited Waynesburg to no more than seven points in each quarter. The Colonials led 9-7 after one quarter and then pulled out to a 23-14 halftime advantage. AG sealed the win by outscoring Waynesburg (6-1) by a 24-7 margin in the third quarter.
Courtlynn Turner had a game-high 20 points for AG and Mya Glispin scored 16.
Kaley Rohanna, with seven points, was Waynesburg's leading scorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.