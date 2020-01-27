Shawn Dziak scored a game-high 20 points and Bentworth played its best half of basketball in the opening 16 minutes as the Bearcats jumped on visiting Neighborhood Academy early and went on to a 65-44 victory in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night. It was the Bearcats’ first win of the season.
Bentworth (1-17) jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and added to the advantage, taking a 39-12 lead into halftime.
In addition to Dziak’s 20-point game, Bentworth received 14 points from Carlos Harper and 10 from Jerzy Timlin.
Jelani Seals had 13 points and Nate Hargrove 12 for Neighborhood Academy.
Brownsville 58, West Greene 52, OT: West Greene made a big comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Pioneers ran out of gas in the extra session and lost 58-52 to visiting Brownsville in a non-section game.
Brownsville (7-10) led 26-19 at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters before West Greene (6-9) mounted a late charge and tied the score at 49-49 on a three-pointer by Chase Blake with about 40 seconds remaining. Tha5 basket forced the overtime, where Brownsville held a 9-3 scoring edge.
Ayden Teeter led the Falcons with a game-high 17 points. Nate Campbell scored 15 points and Nick Seto had 12.
West Greene’s Ben Jackson had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Wise scored 12 points and Caleb Rice flipped in 10.
Girls results
Avella 54, California 35: Brianna Lloyd had 13 points, Katie Dryer and Jordan Rush each had double-doubles and playoff-bound Avella rolled to a 54-35 victory over visiting California in Section 2-A.
Avella (6-2, 12-5) took control early, building leads of 12-5 after one quarter and 29-15 at halftime.
Dryer had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Rush scored 11 points and led the Eagles on the boards with 11 rebounds.
California (5-5, 10-9) was led in scoring by Makayla Boda’s 15 points. Sydney Smichnick had 10 points.
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 23: Chartiers-Houston held host Fort Cherry to one point in the first quarter and went on to a 52-23 victory over the Rangers in Class 2A Section 3.
Zamierah Edwards and Dominique Mortimer each scored 15 points for C-H (7-2, 11-7), which led 11-1 after one quarter and 28-7 at halftime.
Fort Cherry, which is still in the thick of the playoff raced in the section, fell to 4-6 in the league and 6-10 overall.
Burgettstown 59, Frazier 38: Jill Frazier led three Burgettstown players in double figures by scoring 16 points and the Blue Devils won their third straight, 59-38, over visiting Frazier in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keeps Burgettstown (7-2, 13-6) in a second-place tie with Chartiers-Houston in the section. Frazier slips to 4-6, 6-12.
After the first quarter ended tied at 13-13, Burgettstown took control by outscoring the Commodores 19-9 in the pivotal second quarter.
Emily Prasko scored 14 points for the Blue Devils and Celeste DeVecchio added 11.
Kaelyn Shaporka paced Frazier with 14 points.
Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 46: Brownsville gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 55-46 victory over host Beth-Center in a game between teams battling for postseason berths out of Class 3A Section 2.
Brownsville (6-5, 11-5) led 7-4 after one quarter and started to pull away in the second, taking a 26-14 lead into halftime.
Emma Seto led Brownsville with a game-high 24 points. Aniya Tarpley followed with 11 points.
Elizabeth Trump and Anna Sloan each had solid games for B-C (4-6, 8-9) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Charleroi 58, Washington 28: After a rough second quarter, Charleroi regrouped and came out scoring in the second half and went on to a 58-28 win over visiting Washington in Class 3A Section 2.
Charleroi (7-4, 11-7) led 19-5 after one quarter but scored only three points in the second quarter as Wash High (2-8, 4-13) closed to within 22-13 at halftime. Charleroi then scored 21 points in the third quarter.
Bella Skobel led the Cougars with a game-high 27 points. She was 12-for-14 at the free-throw line. Kaitlyn Wagner had 10 points.
Randi Thomas led Wash High with nine points.
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 42: Sara Aumer scored 18 points and Connellsville, sparked by a big first half, defeated visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
Connellsville (4-7, 8-10) kept alive its slim playoff hopes while Canon-McMillan (0-11, 1-17) remained winless in section play.
Callei Cunningham scored 13 points and Baleigh Bishop had 12 for the Falcons, who led 37-20 at halftime.
Julianna Borella paced C-M with 12 points and Caroline McCaffrey had 11.
South Park 66, Waynesburg 29: South Park its Class 3A Section 2 title hopes alive with a 66-29 victory over visiting Waynesburg.
South Park (9-2, 11-6) won its fourth straight by taking charge in the first half. The Eagles led 17-6 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Danielle DeProspo led South Park with a game-high 18 points.
Clara Paige Miller scored 11 points for Waynesburg (1-10, 6-12).
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 15: Belle Vernon had no trouble moving closer to a playoff berth and beating host Yough, 58-15, in Class 4A Section 3.
The win moves the Leopards to 7-4 in the section and 13-5 overall. They have won four in a row.
Belle Vernon led 33-12 at halftime and then shut out Yough (0-11, 3-16) in the third quarter.
Rachel Wobrak led the Leopards with 14 points and freshman Jenna Dawson had 10.
Bishop Canevin 69, Carmichaels 27: Alyssa Pollice scored 33 points, giving her more than 1,000 career points, and Bishop Canevin clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 3 title by defeating visiting Carmichaels, 69-27.
Bishop Canevin is 10-0 in section and 13-5 overall. Carmichaels is 1-8, 4-14.
Kylie Sinn led Carmichaels in scoring with 13 points.
In other games: Class 6A Section 2 co-leader Bethel Park was a 48-29 winner over Peters Township; South Fayette lost at Moon, 64-34, in Class 5A Section 1 and Southmoreland won at Ringgold, 55-24, in Class 4A Section 3; and Seton LaSalle remained undefeated in Class 3A Section 2 with a 70-43 win over McGuffey. No game details were reported.