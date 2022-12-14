Beaver outscored host South Fayette 20-13 in the pivotal fourth quarter to rally for a 58-53 victory in a battle of undefeated boys basketball teams Wednesday night.
Brandon Mayo scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Beaver (5-0). Aiden Townsend and Brady Mayo each contributed 10 points.
South Fayette, which led 26-25 at halftime and 40-38 at the end of three quarters, was led in scoring by Elijah Hill’s game-high 21 points. Gavin Orosz had 13 points for the Lions (4-1).
Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51: Tyler Freas scored a game-high 24 points, which included six three-point baskets, as Penn-Trafford defeated shorthanded Trinity 75-51 in a non-section game at Hiller Hall.
Penn-Trafford (2-3) outscored Trinity in every quarter as the Hillers played without two key post players, one sidelined by an injury and the other out with an illness.
Ian Temple scored 15 points for Penn-Trafford.
Dante DeRubbo led Trinity (3-2) in scoring with 18 points. Drew Collins added 11.
Charleroi 74, California 68: Ben Shields came off the bench and had a double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds, leading Charleroi to a 74-68 come-from-behind win at California.
Charleroi (2-2) trailed 47-40 in a high-scoring first half. But Shields scored nine of points in the pivotal third quarter, which saw the Cougars grab a 61-47 lead.
Jackson Keranko scored 17 points and Bryce Large contributed 15 for the Cougars.
California’s Vinny Mazella scored a game-high 24 points, including 13 in the second quarter. The Trojans’ Aidan Lowden had 12 points and Dom Martini 10. California’s record dipped to 1-2.
