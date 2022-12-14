PIAA basketball stock image

Beaver outscored host South Fayette 20-13 in the pivotal fourth quarter to rally for a 58-53 victory in a battle of undefeated boys basketball teams Wednesday night.

Brandon Mayo scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Beaver (5-0). Aiden Townsend and Brady Mayo each contributed 10 points.

