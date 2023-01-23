PIAA basketball stock image

Lorenzo Gardner made both ends of a 1-and-1 with two seconds remaining to play to give Monessen a 45-43 victory over Brownsville in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.

Gardner score 16 points and hit all three free throws in the crucial fourth quarter. Monessen trailed by one, 36-35, heading into the final eight minutes. Monessen outscored Brownsville, 10-7, in the fourth quarter,

