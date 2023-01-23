Lorenzo Gardner made both ends of a 1-and-1 with two seconds remaining to play to give Monessen a 45-43 victory over Brownsville in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.
Gardner score 16 points and hit all three free throws in the crucial fourth quarter. Monessen trailed by one, 36-35, heading into the final eight minutes. Monessen outscored Brownsville, 10-7, in the fourth quarter,
The win was Monessen’s 15th in a row after a season-opening loss to South Allegheny and marked the fifth time the Greyhounds won a game by three points or less.
Trent Wible scored 15 points and Cedric Harrison added 14 for Brownsville (7-7), which trailed 21-20 at halftime.
Charleroi 63, Frazier 53: Four players scored in double figures to help Charleroi downs Frazier 63-53 in a non-section game.
Bryce Large led the way with 16 points for the Cougars (8-9). Brock Henderson tossed in 12 points and Jackson Keranko and Ben Shields each scored 11.
Brennen Stewart scored a game-high 19 points for Frazier (2-15) and Keyshaun Thompson added 18 points.
Girls results
South Fayette 81, Indiana 47: South Fayette made another strong statement that it is the team to beat in Class 5A.
The Lions went on the road and steamrolled Section 1 leader Indiana, 81-47, in a non-section contest.
South Fayette (15-2) beat McKeesport, the second-place team in Section 3, last Thursday.
The Lions were in charge from start to finish against Indiana (11-5), leading 21-8 after one quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 66-40 entering the final period.
Maddie Webber led the way again for South Fayette by scoring a game-high 20 points. Ava Lerouix had 16 points, Lainey Yater tallied 15 and Erica Hall gave the Lions four players in double figures by scoring 14. South Fayette has won eight straight.
Bella Antonucci paced the Little Indians with 16 points.
Washington 35, Brentwood 28: Washington erased a deficit by shutting out host Brentwood in the pivotal fourth quarter and rallied for a 35-28 win in a non-section game.
The win was Wash High’s fifth in a row as the Prexies improved their record to 12-4.
Washington led 19-18 at halftime but trailed 28-26 heading into the final eight-minute quarter. The Prexies outscored Brentwood (8-8) by a 9-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Kaprice Johnson led a balanced Wash High attack with 13 points and Olivia Woods followed with 12.
Miam March’s 12 points were tops for Brentwood.
McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23: Taylor Schumacher scored 21 points, powering McGuffey to a 68-23 win over host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
The Highlanders (12-5) were in control throughout, forging a 38-16 halftime lead and then holding J-M (0-15) to only seven points in the second half.
Madison Gaso scored 13 points for McGuffey. Ava Wood led the Rockets in scoring with 11 points.
Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24: Belle Vernon shut out host Ringgold in the first quarter and went on to a 71-24 victory in Class 4A Section 3.
The win keeps Belle Vernon (7-1, 11-6) within striking distance of first place in the section behind leader Elizabeth Forward.
Jenna Dawson paced the leopards with 15 points. Presleigh Colditz followed with 13 points and Kenzi Seliga had 10 for Belle Vernon, which led 22-0 after one quarter and 41-5 at halftime.
Angelina Massey scored 13 points for Ringgold (2-6, 4-12).
Chartiers Valley 66, Canon-McMillan 50: Ella Cupka led three Chartiers Valley players in double figures with 19 points as the Colts defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 66-50 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Chartiers Valley (4-3, 8-6) led 33-26 at halftime and then broke the game open with an 18-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
Lilah Turnbull had 14 points and Emma Reynolds 13 for the Colts.
Lauren Borella had a team-leading 16 points for Canon-McMillan (0-8, 4-12). Kelsey Wandera followed with 15 points.
Fort Cherry 38, West Greene 30: Fort Cherry improved its record to 11-6 with a 38-30 victory over West Greene in a non-section game.
Raney Staub threw in 17 points to pace the Rangers, who led 23-18 at halftime and 30-22 after three quarters.
Kasie Meek led the Pioneers, who fell to 9-6, with 12 points.
Chartiers-Houston 58, Beth-Center 23: Chartiers-Houston erupted for 42 points in the second half to come away with a 58-23 victory over Beth-Center in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Anna Thomas scored 15 points and Allison Wingard contributed 14 for the Bucs (7-1, 11-6), who led 16-12 at halftime.
Callie Dorsey and Violet Trump each scored 7 points for Beth-Center (1-7, 4-13).
In other games: Baldwin knocked off host Peters Township 52-49 in a Class 6A Section 2 game. No game details were reported.
