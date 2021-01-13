Kody Kuhns scored 23 points and Monessen held off a late rally by host Jefferson-Morgan to edge the Rockets, 65-59, Wednesday night in Class 2A Section 4.
Monessen (2-0, 2-1) led 35-25 at halftime before Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-3) closed to within 52-43 after three quarters and then mounted a fourth-quarter charge. The Rockets managed to tie the score with about two minutes remaining before the final surge and the victory went to the Greyhounds.
Taj Jacobs led the J-M comeback with a game-high 26 points. Colt Fowler followed with 12.
Monessen’s Kiante Robinson scored 13 points.
Avella 65, Geibel Catholic 57: Gabe Lis scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and Avella defeated visiting Geibel Catholic 65-57 in Class A Section 2.
Geibel, which was playing its season opener, led 31-29 at halftime but Lis ignited a comeback that gave the Eagles the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Lis scored eight of his points in the pivotal final period.
Avella's Tanner Terensky finished with 16 points, including five in the fourth quarter. Brandon Samol hit two big three-pointers in the second half and finished with 10 points for the Eagles (1-1), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 11.
Jaydis Kennedy of Geibel scored a game-high 23 points but he was held to only two in the final quarter. Kennedy scored 17 of his points in the second quarter after being shut out in the first eight minutes.
Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg 55: A big first quarter combined with some torrid long-range shooting by Drake Long carried Carmichaels to a 74-55 non-section win over visiting Waynesburg.
It was the first win of the season for Carmichaels (1-1), which got off to a fantastic start, forging a 19-5 lead and never trailing the rest of the way.
Long finished with a game-high 26 points that included five three-point field goals, four coming in the third quarter when the Mikes pushed a 33-22 halftime lead to 52-37.
Chrstopher Barrish scored 18 points and played a fine overall game for Carmichaels, and Michael Stewart followed in the scoring column with 16 points.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg with 22 points and Dawson Fowler netted double figures with 15 points.
Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39: For 16 minutes, everything was going Burgettstown’s way and an upset was brewing.
Over the final 16 minutes, Sto-Rox turned up the defensive pressure and pulled away for a 60-39 victory over the Blue Devils in Class 2A Section 2.
Burgettstown (0-3, 0-4) was leading 22-20 at halftime, but in the pivotal third quarter, during which Sto-Rox (1-0, 1-0) outscored the Blue Devils 26-8, the Vikings’ full-court pressure defense turned the tide.
Josh Jaekins led three Sto-Rox players in double figures with 19 points. Jaymar Pearson had 15 and Dre’ron Miller-Ross had 13.
Caleb Russell paced Burgettstown with 19 points. he scored 15 of the Blue Devils’ 22 first-half points.
Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 36: Beth-Center took control in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating Bentworth 63-36 in a non-section contest.
The Bulldogs (2-0) forged a commanding 21-6 after one quarter, using a balanced scoring attack. Easton McDaniel and Ruben Miller each finished the night with 13 points, which was tops for Beth-Center, which begins section play Friday at Brentwood. Colby Kuhns also reached double figures, scoring 12 points.
Landon Urcho tossed in a game-high 18 points for Bentworth (0-2).
Girls results
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26: Monessen moved to 2-0 both in Section 2-A and overall by rolling to a 57-26 victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Grehounds led by only 23-12 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 26-6 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 22 points to lead Monessen. Freshman Hailey Johnson followed with 10 points.
Savannah Clark had a big game for Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-3) by scoring 17 points.
Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22: Powerful Chartiers valley rolled to its fourth consecutive victory, defeating Washington 81-22 in a non-section contest.
The Colts (4-0) placed five players in double figures led by Pitt recruit Aislin Malcolm with 13 points. Hallie Cowan followed with 12 points and Helene Cowan, Perri Page and Marian Turnbull each tallied 11 points.
Washington’s record slipped to 1-2.
Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39: Kamryn Lightcap scored 17 points and Sewickley Academy defeated visting West Greene, 52-39, in non-section play.
The Pioneers’ difficult non-section schedule had West Greene behind 26-16 at halftime. The Pioneers were unable to generate enough offense in the second half to fuel a comeback.
Bre Wagner scored 13 points for Sewickley Academy (3-1), a Class 2A power.
Jersey Wise paced West Greene (0-2) with 12 points.