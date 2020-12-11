Mohawk High School, the defending Class 3A champion in the WPIAL, used a quick start to edge West Greene, the Class A runner-up last season, 75-66, Friday night in a season-opening girls basketball game.
Mohawks tok a 28-14 lead after one quarter but West Greene got right back in the game by outscoring Mohawk, 23-16, and cutting the halftime lead to 44-37.
Mohawk put the game away by outscoring the Pioneers 14-7 in the third quarter.
Paige Julian led all scorers with 30 points for Mohawk. Hannah McDaniel added 17 and Jordan Radznyski chipped in with 10.
Anna Durbin led the Pioneers with 17 points, Jersey Wise contributed 15, Elizabeth Brudnock added 12 and Katie Lampe 11.
Brownsville 35, Chartiers-Houston 32: Brownsville outscored Chartiers-Houston, 17-13, in the second half to take a 35-32 victory.
Ayden Teeter led Brownsville with 11 points. Jordan Irson scored 11 for C-H.
Keystone Oaks 46, Fort Cherry 36: Lexie Wagner tossed in 16 points and Keystone Oaks outscored Fort Cherry, 18-10, in the third quarter to come away with a 46-36 victory.
Emma Blickenderfer led the Fort Cherry attack with 13 points.
Mars 65, McGuffey 22: Cassie Deppner and Emma Thorodson combined for 37 points and helped Moon down McGuffey 65-22.
Deppner had 19 and Thorodson 18 points for Moon.
Hannah Shingle led McGuffey with eight points.
Waynesburg 62, Frazier 36: Clara Paige Miller scored 25 points to help Waynesburg take a 62-36 victory from Frazier.
Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna each scored 14 points for the Raiders.
Boys results
Fort Cherry 55, Frazier 54: Fort Cherry held off Frazier in the final moments for a 55-54 victory.
Luke Santo scored 18 for Frazier.
Dylan Rogers scored 17 for FC and Henry Karn added 12.
Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59: Evan Berger scored 18 points, incouding four three-pointers, and Thomas Jefferson rallied in the second half to edge Belle Vernon 65-59 in a season opener.
Belle Vernon led 18-10 after one quarter and 37-31 at halftime. The Leopards, however, were held to 22 second-half points.
Ethan Dusey scored 16 points for TJ and Jake Pugh had 11.
Daniel Gordon paced Belle Vernon with 16 points, Jake Haney scored 14, Quinton Martin had 11 and Devin Whitlock 10.