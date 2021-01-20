Drake Long made a midrange jump shot coming off a screen with 1.1 seconds remaining, capping Carmichaels’ fourth-quarter comeback and giving the Mikes a 69-68 victory over Geibel Catholic in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday night in Connellsville.
Carmichaels (3-2) had a bad first quarter, falling behind 20-9. The Mikes battled back to within 31-24 at halftime and 52-47 after three quarters. Carmichaels trailed 68-67 when it got possession of the basketball with eight seconds remaining. Long took a handoff coming off a screen and buried the game-winning shot.
Christopher Barrish led Carmichaels in scoring with a game-high 26 points. Long finished the night with 19 points and Michael Stewart reached double figures with 12.
Gaydis Kennedy led three players in double figures for Geibel (0-2) with 20 points.
Trinity 72, Elizabeth Forward 64: Michael Dunn scored a game-high 31 points, which included nine three-point field goals, and Trinity pulled away in the second half to defeat Elizabeth Forward 72-64 in a non-section game.
Trinity (3-1) led by only 32-30 at halftime before Dunn made three key three-pointers in the third quarter that kept the Hillers in front. Trinity managed to push the lead to double figures with about five minutes remaining and held off EF (3-3) down the stretch.
Connor Roberts and Kyle Fetcho each tallied 11 points for the Hillers.
Vernon Steeles had a strong game for EF, tossing in 21 points. Mekhi Daneils and Matt Daniels each had 11 points as the Warriors lost for the second time in as many nights.
Girls results
Fort Cherry 53, Avella 50: Raney Staub scored 17 points and Annika Rinehart triggered a big fourth-quarter comeback as Fort Cherry rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat visiting Avella 53-50 in a non-section game.
Avella (2-3), which received a game-high 30 points from Katie Dryer, led 31-18 at halftime. Fort Cherry (3-3) was able to draw to within 44-32 after three quarters before outscoring the Eagles 21-6 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Rinehart scored 12 points in the game but seven of those came in the final eight minutes.
Burgettstown 41, Sto-Rox 38: Burgettstown continues to find ways to win.
The Blue Devils entered the fourth quarter of its Class 2A Section 3 game at Sto-Rox trailing 31-30 but outscored the Vikings in the fourth quarter to pull out a thrilling 41-38 victory, keeping the Blue Devils undefeated.
Burgettstown (4-0, 5-0) had a one-point lead bfore making a layup in the closing seconds. Sto-Rox had a chance to tie the game but missed a three-pointer and the Blue Devils were able to rebound the ball and run out the clock.
Kaitlyn Nease led a abalnced attack for Burgettstown with 13 points. Jill Frazier folloed with another strong game, scoring 10 points.
Alesha Young pured in a game-high 24 points for Sto-Rox (2-2, 2-4).
Monessen 65, Geibel Catholic 7:Monessen tuned for tonight’s showdown against West Greene for first place in Class A Section 2 by routing visiting Geibel Catholic 65-7.
The Greyhounds led 21-0 after one quarter and 36-4 at halftime.
Avanti Stitch was the leading scorer for Monessen (3-0, 3-0) with 19 points and Sydney Caterino had 15.
Maia Stevenson scored four of the seven points for Geibel (0-3, 0-3).
Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30:Chartiers-Houston rode a huge first quarter to its first victory of the season, 59-30, over host Carmichaels in a non-section contest.
The Bucs (1-3) raced to a commanding 27-5 lead in the game’s opening eight minutes. Dominique Mortimer, who scored a game-high 13 points, had seven of the Bucs’ points in the opening stanza. Mia Mitrik finished in double figures with 12 points.
Emma Holaren paced Carmichaels (1-2) with 10 points.