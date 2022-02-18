Charleroi played its best basketball late in the regular season, winning seven of its final eight to finish in the third place in Class 3A Section 2. The Cougars, however, didn’t have enough offensive firepower left in the first round of the playoffs at laurel.
Danielle Pontius scored a game-high 24 points as laurel ended Charleroi’s season, 61-38.
Charleroi (14-9) got off to a slow start, falling behind 17-7 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime.
To go with Pontius’ big game, Laurel (13-10) received 15 points from Johnna Hill and Tori Atkins had 12. The trio scored all but 10 of the Spartans’ points.
McKenna DeUnger was the lone Charleroi player in double figures with 14 points.
In other games: Frazier edged Carmichaels 50-42 in a Class2A preliminary round playoff game on the Commodores’ home court. No game details were reported.
Boys results
Leechburg 84, West Greene 30: Leechburg, the Section 3 runner-up in Class A, put five players in double figures and defeated visiting West Greene 84-30 in the first round of the playoffs.
Leechburg (19-3) led 17-8 after one quarter and 42-24 before breaking the game open in the second half when the Blue Devils held West Greene (7-16) to six points.
Leechburg’s Marcus Cleveland scored 16 points, Owen McDermott had 12, and Tyler Foley and David Lovelace each tossed in 11.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene’s young team with 10 points.
Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16: Ryan Merrick scored 12 points and fifth-seeded Eden Christian routed Mapletown 54-16 in a Class A boys first-round game at Peters Township.
Eden Christian (13-8) outscored Mapletown 24-2 in the second quarter to take a commanding 38-7 lead into halftime. Merrick scored all 12 of his points in the first half.
Eden Christian had 11 different players score at least two points.
Mapletown ends the season with a 9-10 record.