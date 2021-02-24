Four players reached double figures to lead Chartiers-Houston’s boys basketball team to a 61-57 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game Wednesday night.
Ahlijah Vaden led the way for the Bucs’ fourth straight win with 17 points.
Austin Arnold chipped in with 15 points, Lucas Meyers had 14 points with the help of 4 three-point field goals and Jake Mele scored 11 points for the Bucs (8-11).
Taj Jacobs scored 23 points to give himself exactly 1,000 for his career. Jacobs, a junior, reached the magic number in the final two minutes. He is the first 1,000-point scorer since Jalen Torres did it in 2018, the same year D.J. Garrett did it. Dennis Garrett’s father, Dennis, holds the three-year record of 1,356 points. Calvin Wilson holds the four-year record with 1,600-plus points.
Colt Fowler scored 10 points and Josh Wise had 14 with 4 threes for J-M (5-10).
Washington 80, Brownsville 19: Class 3A Section 4 champion Washington continues to roll as the playoffs approach.
The Little Prexies dismantled Brownsville 80-19 in the final section contest of the season.
Wash High (11-1, 12-4) led 18-0 after the first quarter and 39-9 at halftime.
Tayshawn Levy led four Little Prexies in double figures with 21 points. He scored 19 of his points in the second and third quarters.
Brandon Patterson and Davoun Fuse each contributed 12 points and Ruben Gordon had 10.
Brownsville is 2-8 in section and 3-9 overall.
Bentworth 70, Avella 66: Bentworth picked up its second win of the season, riding a big first half and balanced scoring to edge visiting Avella 70-66 in a non-section game.
Bentworth (2-12) had a great start, forging a 41-18 halftime lead. Avella (7-11) closed to within 50-35 after three quarters and then scored 31 fourth-quarter points.
Bentworth won by putting four players in double figures led by Landon Urcho’s 19 points. Jerzy Timlin followed with 17 points, Christian May had 13 and Nathan Menzer 12.
Avella’s Donovan Avolio poured in a game-high 27 points. Tanner Terensky had 17 and Gabe Lis 14.
West Greene 42, Mapletown 37: Chase Blake scored 14 points and West Greene pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Mapletown 42-37 in Class A Section 2.
The score was tied 23-23 at halftime, and after the teams combined for seven points in the third quarter West Greene (2-8, 2-12) built a 10-point lead in the fourth before Mapletown made a small run the close the gap.
Caleb Rice flipped in 11 points for West Greene. Landan Stevenson and Brandon McIntire each had 11 points for Mapletown (3-7, 4-8).
Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg 53: Four players hit double figures to lead Fort Cherry to a 74-53 rout of Waynesburg in a non-section game.
Lane Miller, Nate Turk and Dylan Rodgers each scored 14 points and Owen Norman scored 10 points for Fort Cherry (11-6). Turk also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 33 points with the help of seven three-point field goals for Waynesburg (2-15).
Charleroi 82, Beth-Center 64: Will Wagner shot a career-high 27 points as Charleroi ran past Beth-Center, 82-64, in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Caruso had 20 points, with five three-point field goals, Zach Usher chipped in 15 points and Ben Shields added 10 points for Charleroi (8-3, 11-5).
Reuben Miller led Beth-Center (2-8, 5-9) with 20 points and 4 threes and Cam Palmer and Kolby Kuhns each poured in 16.
Thomas Jefferson 54, South Fayette 38:
Ian Hanson and Evan Burger combined for 26 points to help Thomas Jefferson upend South Fayette 54-38 in a non-section game
Hanson had 15 points and Berger 11 for TJ (18-4).
Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (8-9) with 13 points.
Jeannette 69, California 34: Anton Good scored a game-high 17 points to help Jeannette rout California, 69-34, in a non-section game.
Keith Rockmore chipped in 13 points for the Jayhawks (12-4). Corey Frick led California (4-5) with 13 points.
Girls results
Charleroi 49, Bentworth 12: Charleroi climbed to the .500 mark with a 49-12 victory over Bentworth in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
The win leaves the Cougars at 8-8 overall and 6-5 in section. Bentworth is 0-9, 1-15.
Belle Carroto and McKenna DeUnger each scored 12 points for the Cougars, who led 29-8 at halftime.
Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31: Taylor Rodriguez scored a career-high 19 points and filled up the rest of the statistics sheet as Belle Vernon rolled to a 58-31 victory over visiting Ligonier Valley in Class 4A Section 3.
Rodriguez also had seven assists, four steals, four rebounds and made two of the Leopards’ five three-point field goals. Grace Henderson had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Viva Kreis dropped in 14 points as Belle Vernon improved to 6-4 in section and 9-7 overall.
Ligonier Valley (0-11, 0-13), which trailed 44-12 at halftime, received 18 points from Haley Boyd.
Trinity 55, Connellsville 11: Trinity moved one step closer to a perfect trek through Class 5A Section 3 when it rolled to a 55-11 win over host Connellsville.
The Hillers are now 11-0 in the section with one league game to play tonight at home against Ringgold. Trinity is 17-1 overall.
Alyssa Clutter had a huge game as she scored a career-high 25 points to go with seven steals and five three-point baskets. Clutter was the only player in the game to score in double figures.
Connellsville is 6-6 in the section and 6-7 overall.
Washington 54, Brownsvill 37: Washington climbed to .500 in Class 3A Section 2 with a 54-37 win over Brownsville.
Cassandra Lewis poured in a team-high 23 points for the Little Prexies, who are 5-5 in section and 7-8 overall. Kyla Woods finished with 13 points.
Emma Seto paced Brownsville (1-8, 1-9) with 23 points.
Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 27: Sydney Carr had 18 points, leading three Baldwin players in double figures as the Highlanders defeated Canon-McMillan 58-27 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Stellanie Loutsion had 10 points for the Big Macs.
Lincoln Park 51, Fort Cherry 40: Sarah Scott scored 17 points, Paige Clark had 13 and host Lincoln Park was a 51-40 winner over Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
The difference in the game was the second quarter, when Lincoln Park (15-7) outscored the Rangers 12-2 to take a 22-16 lead. Lincoln Park stretched the gap to 41-29 after three quarters.
Raney Staub scored 15 points for the Rangers (10-8).