A fast start pushed host Washington past Charleroi, 63-45, Tuesday night in a Section 4 boys basketball game in Class 3A.
Washington, which bounced back from a league loss to Brentwood last Friday night, jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and 29-13 at halftime.
Brandon Patterson led the Prexies (4-1, 5-3) with 16 points. Ian Bredniak offered 15 points, Tayshawn Levy scored 11 points and Davoun Fuse also had 11.
Will Wagner scored a game-high 19 points and Zack Usher scored 11 points for the Cougars (4-2, 6-3).
Trinity 72, Moon 56: Michael Dunn scored 10 of his game-high 28 points in a key second quarter to help Trinity down Moon, 72-56, in a Section 2 game in Class 5A.
Nelson Grayson scored 12 points for the Hillers (3-2, 6-3), who outscored Moon,20-10 in the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead. Ben Hardy added 11 points.
Jarrod Johnson led Moon (0-6, 0-11) with 17 points. Collin Sunday and Dante Docchio each scored 11 points.
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38: Austin Arnold scored 18 points and Chartiers-Houston downed Northgate 50-38 in a Section 2-AA game.
Lucas Myers added 11 points and Ahlijah Vaden scored 10 points for the Bucs (2-4, 3-8).
Josh Dugan scored a game-high 19 points for Northgate (1-5, 3-11).
Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33: South Fayette outscored visiting Chartiers Valley by one point over the middle two quarters but the Lions couldn’t overcome a bad first eight minutes and lost to the Colts 53-33 in Class 5A Section 2.
South Fayette (0-2, 3-3) fell behind 16-4 after one quarter and still trailed, 39-28, after three quarters. The Colts put the game away by holding South Fayette to five points in the fourth quarter.
Chartiers Valley improved to 4-1 in section and 12-1 overall. The Colts have won five in a row.
Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22: Mapletown had won each of its first three games but the Maples ran into one of the top Class A teams in the state Tuesday and Bishop Canevin rolled to an easy 74-22 road win in Section 2.
Bishop Canevin (3-0, 6-3), which has won five of its last six, raced to commanding leads of 29-4 after one quarter and 54-8 at halftime.
Jaden Giles led three Crusaders in double figures with 16 points.
Landan Stevenson had 12 points for the Maples (2-1, 3-1).
Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 49: Jarbis Kennedy poured in a game-high 29 points, powering host Geibel Catholic to a 70-49 victory over visiting Avella in Class A Section 2.
Geibel (4-1, 3-3) led 36-25 at halftime and sealed the win by holding Avella (1-3, 1-8) to just eight points in the third quarter, which ended with the Gators leading 54-33.
Gabe Lis had a big game for Avella, scoring 22 points.
Girls results
Trinity 59, Ringgold 4: Trinity continued to roll through the competition in Class 5A Section 4 as the Hillers crushed host Ringgold, 59-4.
The Hillers improved to 5-0 in the section, 9-1 overall and extended their winning streak to five games.
Trinity led 26-0 after one quarter and 41-1 at halftime.
Courtney Dahlquist led the way for Trinity with 15 points and seven rebounds in limited playing time. Kaylin Venick had 11 points and Alyssa Clutter contributed 10 points and six steals.
Ringgold is 1-3 in section and 1-4 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26: Chartiers-Houston put three players in double figures and overcame a slow start to defeat host Northgate 57-26 in Class 2 A Section 3.
C-H improved to 2-4 in the section and 4-4 overall. The Bucs have won four of their last five.
Chartiers-Houston trailed 13-12 after one quarter before outscoring the Flames 18-1 in the pivotal second quarter. A 16-5 edge in the third quarter gave the Bucs a commanding 46-19 lead.
Za’mierah Edwards led C-H in scoring with 15 points and was followed by Dominique Mortimer with 13 and Kaydan Buckingham, who finished with 11.
Daylin Manion’s 12 points paced Northgate (0-6, 0-8).