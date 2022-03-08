It was night better left unremembered and a game better left unsaid for Burgettstown High School’s girls basketball team.
The Blue Devils constantly turned the ball over and allowed runs of 13-0, 13-0 and 8-0 to Homer City in a 50-18 loss in the first round of the PIAA Class AA basketball tournament at Homer Center High School.
The Blue Devils, seventh-place finishers in District 7, finishes the season with an 18-5 record. Homer Center moves on to Friday’s second round against either Serra Catholic, the third-place finisher in District 7.
Homer Center had a 10-9 lead before going on a 13-0 run to make it 23-9. An 8-0 run at the end of the half gave the Wildcats a 38-13 lead at intermission.
When Homer City took a 45-16 lead with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter, it started a running clock for the rest of the game.
Burgettstown had a six-minute scoreless streak in the second quarter. The Blue Devils made only five baskets during the game, the final one at the buzzer that ended the game.
Macy Sardone led Homer City with 17 points and Marlee Kochman added 12. Kaitlyn Nease paced Burgettstown with six points, all from the free throw line.
Belle Vernon 73, Obama 51:Daniel Gordon scored 27 points to lead Belle Vernon to a 73-51 victory over Obama in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
Quinton Martin had a double-double – he scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds – and Evan Pohlot scored nine points for Belle Vernon (20-4).
The Leopards will play Quaker Valley in Friday’s next round.
Bryce Carter scored 19 points and Xzavier added 13 points for Obama, which finished the season with a 12-9 record.