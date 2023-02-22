Top-seeded Shady Side Academy scored the game’s first 14 points and went on to a 49-19 victory over Waynesburg in the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals at Norwin High School.
The win sends Shady Side Academy (22-2) into the semifinals while Waynesburg (20-4) drops into the consolation round and will play at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) on Friday at a time to be determined. With seven of the eight quarterfinalists advancing to the PIAA playoffs, Waynesburg will have two chances to win one consolation game that would clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Freshman Maggie Spell scored 21 points and freshman Karis Thomas had 18, which included five three-point field goals, to lead Shady Side Academy.
Kaley Rohanna had seven points and Peyton Cowell five for Waynesburg.
Freedom 45, Chartiers-Houston 41, OT: Second-seeded Freedom outscored Chartiers-Houston 5-1 in overtime to cap a 45-41 come-from-behind win over seventh-seeded Chartiers-Houston in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Moon High School.
Freedom (19-4) overcame a 23-14 halftime deficit.
No other game details were available at press time.
Chartiers-Houston (16-8) will play Friday in the consolation round at third-seeded Serra Catholic (17-3), which was upset by 11th seed Aliquippa.
