PIAA basketball stock image

Top-seeded Shady Side Academy scored the game’s first 14 points and went on to a 49-19 victory over Waynesburg in the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals at Norwin High School.

The win sends Shady Side Academy (22-2) into the semifinals while Waynesburg (20-4) drops into the consolation round and will play at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) on Friday at a time to be determined. With seven of the eight quarterfinalists advancing to the PIAA playoffs, Waynesburg will have two chances to win one consolation game that would clinch a spot in the state tournament.

