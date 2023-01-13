Fort Cherry erupted for 51 points in the first half and took an 80-50 victory over Carmichaels in a Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Friday night on the Rangers’ home court.
The win was Fort Cherry’s 10th in a row.
The Rangers (5-0, 12-2) builts a 24-8 lead after one quarter and 51-23 lead at halftime. Owen Nolan poured in 23 points, Lucas Errett scored a career-high 19 and Matt Sieg added 13.
Tyler Richmond scored a team-high 17 points for Carmichaels (2-3, 8-6). Aydan Adamson contributed 11 points
Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52: Zack Schrockman led four Burgettstown players in double figures with a career-high 26 points as the Blue Devils won at Frazier, 75-52, in Class 2A Section 4.
The win moves Burgettstown to 4-1 in the section and 6-6 overall. The Blue Devils are only a game behind first-place Fort Cherry in the section standings.
Schrockman had plenty of scoring support. James Leuice finished with 19 points, Andrew Bredel had 17 and Caleb Russell 13.
Keyshawn Thompson led Frazier (0-5, 1-13) with 25 points. The Commodores have lost 10 in a row.
Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49: One really good quarter – the first – was basically all that Belle Vernon needed in its 82-49 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon raced out to a commanding 27-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Leopards (2-2, 6-6) cruised the rest of the way to snap their two-game losing streak. BVA led 52-17 at halftime and 74-39 after three quarters.
Zion Moore scored a game-high 24 points to lead Belle Vernon. Quinton Martin had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Alonzo Wade finished with 15 points to go with a team-high 14 rebounds.
Kam Pratt led AG (0-4, 2-9) in scoring with 14 points. Aiden Black had 13.
Monessen 56, Mapletown 27: Monessen wrapped up it’s 11th straight win with a 56-27 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 game.
Monessen has not lost since the first game of the season, to South Allegheny, in the MVI Classic at Ringgold.
Jaisean Blackman and Tim Kershaw each scored 14 points for the Greyhounds (4-0, 11-1). TyVaughn Kershaw added 13.
Jeremiah Mick scored 10 points to pace Mapletown (1-3, 4-8).
Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene: Jefferson-Morgan broke open a tie game after three quarters by outscoring West Greene, 8-3, to tak a 36-31 win in Class A Section 2 game.
The Rockets (3-1, 9-5) had the game tied 28-28 after three quarters. Troy Wright scored 18 points for the Rockets, who have won five of six.
Lane Allison scored 12 points for the Pioneers (1-3, 2-11).
Bentworth 76, Beth-Center 71: Bentworth gave its postseason hopes a boost by rallying for a 76-71 home-court win over Beth-Center in a Class 2A Section 4.
Bentworth (3-3, 8-5) trailed 48-30 at halftime. The Bearcats trimmed their deficit to 60-50 at the end of three quarters and then outscored Beth-Center (0-5, 1-12) 26-11 in the pivotal fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Landon Urcho led the way for Bentworth with a game-high 34 points. Chris Harper and Ben Hays each tossed in 12 and Cristian May had 10.
Beth-Center was led by Jason Zellie's 24 points. Santino Revi had 14 points, Jonah Sussan 11 and Dom Revi 11.
Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39: Upper St. Clair put players in double figures and pulled away over the second half for a 65-39 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
USC (3-1, 8-6) led by only 29-22 at halftime but outscored Canon-McMillan (0-4, 3-10) 22-8 in the third quarter.
Julian Dahlem and Devin Hall each scored 12 points for the Panthers, Matthew Gathier had 11 and Christian Ito 10.
Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg 42: Yukon Daniels scored a game-high 21 points, which included five three-point field goals, powering Mount Pleasant to a 59-42 win at Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4.
Daniels scored 13 of his points in the second half, helping the Vikings (2-3, 3-10) pull away after forging a 30-19 halftime advantage. Chase McCloy added 15 points for Mount Pleasant and Brayden Caletri had 12.
Sophomore Alex Van Sickle scored 12 points and freshman Jackson Dean had 10 for Waynesburg (0-5, 2-12).
North Hills 62, South Fayette 61, OT: South Fayette made an amazing comeback, erasing a 22-point deficit in the second half at North Hills to force overtime, but the Lions came up a point short in the extra session and fell 62-61 in Class 5A Section 4.
North Hills (4-0, 10-2) led 38-16 at halftime before South Fayette (0-4, 6-6) mounted its charge and sent the game to overtime tied at 55-55.
Michael Plasko led the Lions’ comeback with 29 points. Gavin Orosz scored 14 and Elijah Hill had 13.
North Hills’ Royce Parham poured in a game-high 34 points. Jake Pollaro had 13.
In other games: Yough was a 43-23 winner over visiting McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4. Carlynton rolled to a 53-18 home-court win over Avella in Class A Section 1. Geibel Catholic was a 90-48 winner over California in a Class A Section 2 game played in Connellsville. No game details were reported.
Girls results
Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27: Avella got back on the winning track while playing its second road game in as many days.
Katie Dryer and Hanna Brownlee combined for 38 points as the Eagles cruised to a 61-27 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Dryer led the way with 20 points and Brownlee flipped in 18 as Avella evened its records at 2-2 in the section and 7-7 overall.
Jefferson-Morgan, which received 12 points from Kayla Larkin, remains winless.
Monessen 55, California 33: Monessen moved its record above the .500 mark with a 55-33 win at California in non-section action.
Sidney Campbell led the Greyhounds (6-4) with 15 points, Madison Johnson had 14 and Hailey Johnson 10. Monessen led 23-15 at halftime and then outscored the Trojans 32-18 in the second half.
Rakiyah Porter scored 14 points for California (5-5).
Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32: Farrah Reader scored 16 points, Kenzi Seliga added 15 on 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range, and Belle Vernon rolled to a 63-32 victory over South Park in a non-section game played at California High School.
Belle Vernon (8-6) made eight three-pointers in the game, which helped the Leopards jump out to leads of 13-3 after one quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 46-24 after three quarters.
Jenna Dawson had eight points and eight rebounds for Belle Vernon and Tessa Rodriguez contributed seven assists and four steals.
South Park’s record fell to 5-8.
Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31: Cate Clark led four Serra Catholic players in double figures with 20 points and the Eagles defeated Charleroi 65-31 in a non-section game played at California High School.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by Charleroi (8-4). Serra Catholic improved to 8-1.
Serra broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and went onto score 33 of the game’s next 41 points. The Eagles led 40-15 at halftime.
McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto each tallied 12 points for Charleroi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.