Shane Cornali grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a tiebreaking basket with less than 50 seconds remaining to give Fort Cherry a 47-45 victory in a non-section boys basketball game at Jefferson-Morgan Friday night.
The game was tied 45-45 when Cornali’s basket gave the Rangers the lead. After missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with 14 seconds to play, Fort Cherry (13-2) had to hold off one final possession by Jefferson-Morgan (7-3). The Rockets called a timeout but missed a desperation three-point attempt from the left corner as time expired.
Fort Cherry led 12-10 after one quarter, 26-25 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters.
Adam Wolfe as the only FC player in double figures with 10 points. The Rangers played without Dylan Rogers, who was sidelined by an injury.
Troy Wright tallied a game-high 17 points to lead J-M. Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler each scored 10.
South Fayette 54, Aliquippa 46, OT:
South Fayette was held to only 13 points in the first half but the Lions roared and came all the way back for a 54-46 overtime victory against visiting Aliquippa in non-section play.
Aliquippa (7-5) led 23-13 at halftime before South Fayette closed to within six points entering the fourth quarter. The game went to the extra session tied at 43-43.
Brandon Jakiela was the leading scorer for South Fayette (7-6) with 16 points and Logan Lutz had 10.
Dwight Lindsey was the top scorer for Aliquippa, netting 15.
Washington 58, Brownsville 48: Washington battled back from a one-point deficit after three quarters and took a 58-48 victory from Brownsville in a Class 3A, Section 4 game.
Wash High (5-0, 8-1) trailed Brownsville, 40-39, after three quarters but outscored the Falcons (5-2, 8-6) by a score of 19-8 in the fourth.
Davoun Fuse led the Prexies with 17 points and Tayshaun Levy chipped in with 11 points.
Burgettstown 59, Avella 34: Burgettstown had a huge first half and cruised to a 59-34 non-section win over host Avella.
The Blue Devils (6-7) ended a six-game losing streak by jumping out to a commanding 39-9 halftime lead. Burgettstown outscored Avella (1-15) 24-5 in the second quarter.
Jackon LaRocka led the Blue Devils in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Zack Schrockman followed with 15 and Caleb Russell tossed in 13.
Brandon Samol led the Eagles with 11 points.
Belle Vernon 73, Mt. Pleasant 24: Belle Vernon bounced back from its first loss of the season Wednesday with a 73-24 dismantling of visiting Mt. Pleasant in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
Quinton Martin led the way for Belle Vernon (7-0, 13-1) by scoring 23 points and collecting six steals. Daniel Gordon also hit double figures as he scored 15.
The Leopards wasted no time in taking control, outscoring the Vikings (1-6, 3-7) by a 32-7 margin in the first quarter.
Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33: Aiden Berger put on a three-point field goal show for Canon-McMillan in a 65-33 rout of Connellsville in a non-section game.
Berger scored 23 points with the help of seven three-point field goals for the Big Macs (7-5), who led 39-15 at halftime.
Connelllsville fell to 3-13 with the loss.
Bethel Park 44, Trinity 36: Ben Guffey had almost half his team’s points as he scored 20 for Bethel Park in the Black Hawks’ 44-36 win over Trinity in a non-section game at Hiller Hall.
Bethel Park (11-3), who was coming off two losses, led by only 24-22 at halftime. The Black Hawks padded their advantage to 36-30 at the end of three quarters and made just enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Hillers.
Freshman Jacob Dunkle led Trinity (4-10) with 13 points and Connor Roberts chipped in with 10.
Monessen 81, East Allegheny 68: Lorenzo Garnder scored 25 points and Monessen ran its winning streak to six games with an 81-68 victory at East Allegheny in a non-section contest.
The Greyhounds (9-4) forged a 39-25 halftime lead and had enough offense to hold off the Wildcats (6-8).
Kody Kuhns followed Gardner in the scoring column with 19 points and Jaisen Blackman contributed 17.
Mike Smith led East Allegheny in scoring with 24 points.
Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61: Four players scored in double figures to pace Carmichaels to a 67-61 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a nonsection game.
Christian Barrish led the way with 19 points, Drake Long added 16 points, Mike Stewart poured in 15 and Tyler Richmond reached 12 points for the Mikes (9-3).
Lucas Myers popped in 17 points ad Jonathan O’Reilly finished with 10.
Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71, OT: Nate Ziegler scored 26 points and Brentwood defeated Charleroi for the second time this season, 74-71 in overtime, in a Class 3A Section 4 contest.
Charleroi (3-3, 10-4) led 49-44 after three quarters but Brentwood (5-2, 10-5) battled back and tied it at 58-58. Charleroi missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation.
Will Wagner had another highly productive game for Charleroi as he poured in 38 points. Gavin Theys had 13 for the Cougars and Jake Crauso tallied 10.
Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 46: Jacob Mason scored 23 points to help power Waynesburg pass Beth-Center, 59-46, in a Class 3A, Section 4 game.
Chase Henkins poured in 12 points and Dawson Fowler had 10 for the Raiders (3-3, 6-7).
Ruben Miller scored 17 points and Josh Hunter had 11 points for Beth-Center (0-6, 2-9).
Propel Montour 67, Avella 63: A strong first quarter led Propel Montour to a 67-63 victory over Avella in a Class A Section 2 Thursday night.
DJ Jones scored 18 points and Cameron Herdisty added 12 points for Propel Montour (0-5, 2-10), which led 18-6 after one quarter.
Westley Burchianti scored a game-high 23 points for Avella (0-5, 1-14), Brandon Samol chipped in with 16 points and Cameron Georgetti added 12.
In other games: McGuffey defeated visiting West Greene 61-41 in a non-section game Friday. No details were reported.
Girls results
Avella 55, Northgate 25: Forward Katie Dryer had her best scoring game of the season as she poured in 28 points to power Avella to a 55-25 win at Northgate in non-section action.
Dryer sparked Avella to a 25-8 halftime lead that grew to 45-21 after three quarters.
Hanna Brownlee finished with 12 points for the Eagles.
The win pushed Avella back over the .500 mark at 7-6 for the season.
Northgate is 1-10.
Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22: Chartiers-Houston has been a good defensive team all year and showed as much again in a non-section game against Carmichaels.
Ava Capozzoli scored 14 points, Mia Mitrik added 12 and Chartiers-Houston held the Mikes to eight points or fewer in every quarter en route to a 48-22 win in a non-section game on the Bucs’ court.
Chartiers-Houston (8-7), which moved above the .500 mark, held Carmichaels (3-8) to 10 first-half points and built a 20-point advantage at halftime.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar led all scorers with 16 points.
Peters Township 48, Baldwin 39: A strong fourth quarter pushed Peters Township to a 48-39 victory over Baldwin in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Gemma Walker led the Indians (4-3, 8-7) with 14 points. She was 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and PT went 10 for 11 to outscore Baldwin, 17-4 in the final eight minutes.
Journey Thompson contributed 11 points and Avana Sayles 10 for Peters Township, which trailed 22-18 at halftime.
Heide Johnston led all scorers with 14 points and Morgan Altavilla added 10 for Baldwin (5-3, 7-7).
Mapletown 62, Jefferson-Morgan 43: Taylor Dusenberry scored 26 points, had 15 rebounds and made 5 steals to help Mapletown down Jefferson-Morgan 62-43 ina Class A Section 2 game.
Bailey Rafferty scored 11 points and made 4 steals for the Maples (2-3, 7-6). Isabella Garnek had 14 rebounds.
Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-11) with 20 points. Ali Ostrich chipped in with 10.
Brownsville 52, Washington 27: Emma Seto was simply unstoppable.
Seto poured in a season-high 41 points as Brownsville defeated Washington 52-27 to keep the Falcons within striking distance of first place in Class 3A Section 2.
Brownsville (4-2, 6-6) led by only 22-12 at halftime.
Marena Malone led Wash High (0-6, 1-10) with six points.
Waynesburg 56, Bentworth 25: Kaley Rohanna and Addison Blair combined for 27 points to lead Waynesburg to a 56-25 victory over Bentworth in a Class 3A, Section 2 game Thursday night.
Rohanna led the way with 14 and Blair added 13 for the Raiders (6-1, 10-3).
Laura Vittone and Amber Sallee each scored 10 points for the Bearcats (1-5, 3-9).
Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30: Julia Ogrodowski scored 21 points to pace Beth-Center to a 44-30 victory over Jeffferson-Morgan in a non-section game Thursday night.
Beth-Center moved to 2-9 on the season while J-M fell to 1-10.
Kayla Larkin led the Rockets with 13 points.
In other games: California was a 60-36 winner at Frazier in Class 2A Section 2 Friday, moving the Trojans to 3-2 in the league.